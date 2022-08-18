Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Disturbance In Sheldon Church Sends Sibley Man To Jail
Sheldon, Iowa — A disturbance at a Sheldon church Sunday evening has led to criminal charges against a Sibley man. According to authorities, police were called to the First Christian Reformed Church in Sheldon shortly after 6:00 Sunday evening to the report of someone trying to fight with people.
nwestiowa.com
Man charged after assaulting two pastors
SHELDON—A 37-year-old Sheldon man faces several charges after he allegedly assaulted two pastors following a Sunday evening church service, Aug. 21. The arrest of Joey Chase Wilhelms stemmed from a disturbance he caused about 6:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at First Christian Reformed Church following a combined 5 p.m. service recognizing the start of Sheldon Christian School’s new academic year, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
George man arrested for assaulting woman
GEORGE—A 35-year-old George man was arrested about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, on a Lyon County warrant for two counts of domestic abuse assault impeding air/blood flow and causing bodily injury and one count of false imprisonment. The arrest of Bruce Justin Struecker stemmed from him allegedly assaulting his...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man arrested for OWI, more
SIOUX CENTER—A 60-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 18, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, driving while his license was denied or revoked, and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Randy Alan Nuzum stemmed from a one-vehicle crash about 2:55 p.m. Sunday, June...
nwestiowa.com
Woman tries to hit husband with pickup
ROCK RAPIDS—A 31-year-old Rock Rapids woman was arrested about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Kendra Rae Wilkerson stemmed from a report of her arguing with her husband in front of a Rock...
kicdam.com
Hartley Woman Arrested For Driving While Impaired
Hull, IA (KICD)– The Sioux County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman for allegedly driving under the influence of illegal drugs Friday. A news release says it’s the third time 37 year old Brea Schopp has been arrested for operating a vehicle in an impaired state. She had two young passengers when she was stopped on highway 18 West of Hull around 7am and was also charged with child endangerment.
nwestiowa.com
Sutherland woman arrested on OWI charge
ROCK RAPIDS—A 55-year-old Sutherland woman was arrested about 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in Rock Rapids on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Elizabeth Ann Smith stemmed from the stop of a 2014 Ford Expedition at the intersection of Highway 9 and Boone Street in Rock Rapids following a report of an erratic driver, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Illinois man arrested on charge of OWI
SIOUX CENTER—A 20-year-old Edwards, IL, man was arrested about 11:05 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age. The arrest of Westin Mathew McCormick stemmed from the stop of a 2017 Ford F-150...
nwestiowa.com
Canton man jailed for OWI, paraphernalia
BELOIT—A 26-year-old Canton, SD, man was arrested about 7:05 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in Beloit on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid driver’s license and stopping, standing or parking where prohibited. The arrest of Mason David Laird stemmed from a...
kscj.com
HARTLEY WOMAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING INVESTIGATION
A HARTLEY, IOWA WOMAN IS FACING CHARGES STEMMING FROM A JUNE INCIDENT IN SIOUX COUNTY. ON FRIDAY, SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES ARRESTED 37-YEAR-OLD BREA TSCHOPP,. THE ARREST STEMMED FROM A 9-1-1 CALL ON JUNE 8TH, FROM A MOTORIST WHO STATED TSCHOPP WAS DRIVING HER VEHICLE IN AN UNSAFE MANNER ON HIGHWAY 18, WEST OF HULL.
Siouxland woman faces child endangerment charges after allegedly driving under the influence
A Siouxland woman was arrested for an incident where she was reportedly recklessly driving.
Man hospitalized after ATV crash near Le Mars
A man was taken to the hospital Saturday after an ATV crash about five miles southeast of Le Mars, the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office stated.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police investigating central Sioux Falls death as homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say they are investigating after a man was found dead in a central Sioux Falls home. Police on Monday identified the victim as 36-year-old Paul Henry Billion. Investigators believe he was fatally shot sometime last week. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said officers...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Police investigating Ingleside Avenue shooting
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left one injured. At around 4:13 a.m. Sunday, Sioux City Police officers were called to a shots-fired call in the 1500 block of Ingleside Avenue. Officers found a male in the 1600 block of Virginia Street suffering a single gunshot wound, according to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department.
Semi driver hospitalized following I-29 rollover
The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) have released details regarding a semi-trailer rollover on Interstate 29 Monday afternoon.
Sioux City woman sentenced for stealing government assistance funds
A Sioux City woman was sentenced to federal prison for allegedly stealing from government funding through programs such as the Iowa Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
kscj.com
CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING ON NEAR NORTHSIDE
SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING THAT HAPPENED EARLY SUNDAY MORNING ON THE NEAR NORTHSIDE. OFFICERS WERE DISPATCHED TO THE 1500 BLOCK OF INGLESIDE AVENUE AROUND 4:15 A.M. FOR A SHOTS FIRED CALL. THEY LOCATED A MALE VICTIM IN THE 1600 BLOCK OF VIRGINA STREET WITH A SINGLE GUNSHOT...
iowa.media
SIOUX CITY POLICE SEARCH FOR ATM THEFT SUSPECTS
SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE TRYING TO DETERMINE THE IDENTITY OF TWO SUSPECTS WHO BROKE INTO AN A-T-M LOCATED AT 1901 MORNINGSIDE AVENUE ABOUT 4:50 AM ON AUGUST 15TH. THE UNKNOWN SUBJECTS REMOVED THE MONEY AND FLED IN A TRUCK THAT WAS STOLEN OUT OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY. THAT TRUCK WAS...
2 men found dead at camper, S.D. sheriff’s office says
The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office says two men were found dead in a pasture near Buffalo Ridge Thursday.
nwestiowa.com
Three Sheldon men arrested for fighting
SHELDON—Three Sheldon residents were arrested Saturday, Aug. 13, on a charge of disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior. The arrests of 25-year-old Heraldo Jhoy Najarro De Leon, 39-year-old Dimas Ismael Gonzalez Amador and 18-year-old Dimas Ismael Gonzalez Garcia stemmed from an incident at a party Gonzalez Amador and Gonzalez Garcia were throwing at their unit in Deluxe Apartments at about 1 a.m., according to the Sheldon Police Department.
