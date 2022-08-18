Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Oldest fossil record of Podocarpium from Tibetan Plateau reported
Podocarpium is an extinct genus of Fabaceae. In China, Podocarpium has a rich fossil record, with the most abundant fossils occurring in the Miocene. However, its early fossil occurrences, especially from the Eocene, are still scarce, which prevent us from understanding the early diversification and biogeography of Podocarpium. In a...
Phys.org
Lessons from natural photosynthesis for conversion of CO2 to raw materials for plastic
In plants, natural photosynthesis binds carbon dioxide (CO2) to organic compounds, which can then be converted into glucose or starch. These useful molecules can be sequestered, storing the carbon in a solid form. Artificial photosynthesis mimics this process by reducing the greenhouse gas CO2—the main cause of climate change—which is converted into other useful substances.
Phys.org
Scientists unravel molecular mechanism of PIN-mediated polar auxin transport
Auxin is the most important hormone in plants. It is mainly synthesized in cotyledons, young leaves and other growing tissues, and is transported to targeted issues via polar transport to regulate plant development and growth. How is this polar auxin transport (PAT) achieved?. Recently, the Zhejiang University-Hubei University joint team...
Phys.org
Sulfur shortage: A potential resource crisis looming as the world decarbonises
A projected shortage of sulfuric acid, a crucial chemical in our modern industrial society, could stifle green technology advancement and threaten global food security, according to a new study led by UCL researchers. The study, published in the Royal Geographical Society (with the Institute of British Geographers) journal The Geographical...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Spain to declare fire-hit regions disaster zones
Spain's government said Monday it would classify regions struck by big wildfires this year as disaster zones, a move that will trigger emergency subsidies and other financial support measures. So far Spain has suffered nearly 400 wildfires, following punishing heatwaves and long dry spells, which have devastated more than 287,000...
Phys.org
Efficient carbon dioxide reduction under visible light with a novel, inexpensive catalyst
A novel coordination polymer-based photocatalyst for CO2 reduction exhibits unprecedented performance, giving scientists at Tokyo Tech hope in the fight against global warming. Made from abundant elements and requiring no complex post-synthesis treatment or modifications, this promising photocatalyst could pave the way for a new class of photocatalysts for efficiently converting CO2 into useful chemicals.
Phys.org
A more environmentally friendly air conditioner
Summer is in full swing in the U.S., and people are turning up their air conditioners to beat the heat. But the hydrofluorocarbon refrigerants in these and other cooling devices are potent greenhouse gases and major drivers of climate change. Today, scientists report a prototype device that could someday replace existing "A/Cs." It's much more environmentally friendly and uses solid refrigerants to efficiently cool a space.
Phys.org
Cage with caps: Selective confinement of rare-earth-metal hydrates in host molecules
Rare-earth metals are indispensable for many technical products, from smartphones, laptops, batteries, electromotors, and wind turbines, to catalysts. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, a Japanese team has now introduced a molecular "cage" with "caps" that can be used to selectively "confine" certain rare-earth-metal ions for isolation or recycling. The rare-earth...
Phys.org
New model for predicting belief change
A new kind of predictive network model could help determine which people will change their minds about contentious scientific issues when presented with evidence-based information. A study in Science Advances presents a framework to accurately predict if a person will change their opinion about a certain topic. The approach estimates...
Phys.org
Researchers detect dozens of new variable stars
By observing the field of globular cluster Palomar 2 with the Indian Astronomical Observatory (IAO), astronomers have discovered 32 new variable stars. The newfound variables are mostly RR Lyrae stars and cluster members. The finding is reported in a paper published August 16 on the arXiv pre-print repository. Variable stars...
Phys.org
Tonga volcano eruption released more energy than the most powerful nuclear bomb
The eruption of the underwater volcano in Tonga that triggered a tsunami earlier this year (January 2022), released more energy than the Tsar Bomba—the most powerful nuclear bomb ever detonated—according to a new study. Researchers from the University of Sheffield harvested data from weather stations and social media...
Phys.org
Study assesses 'bombturbation' and other long-term effects of World War I explosive munitions on soil
Research published in the European Journal of Soil Science has uncovered long-term heavy metal contamination on the World War I front line, a century after battle. For the study, investigators examined soil in bomb craters in a small, wooded area in the Pas-de-Calais region in France that was subject to considerably less intense fire than previously studied in World War I battlefield areas, looking for "bombturbation," or soil disruption caused by explosive munitions ranging from grenades to heavy artillery. The team found that the bomb craters' soil contains elevated levels of copper and lead in some cases.
Phys.org
Electron slow motion: Ion physics on the femtosecond scale
How do different materials react to the impact of ions? This is a question that plays an important role in many areas of research—for example, in nuclear fusion research, when the walls of the fusion reactor are bombarded by high-energy ions, but also in semiconductor technology, when semiconductors are bombarded with ion beams to produce tiny structures.
Phys.org
Digging deep for dark matter
It takes around half an hour to get to the Stawell Underground Physics Laboratory. Thirty minutes may not sound like a long time, but that's half an hour spent plunging downwards in a truck as it twists and turns its way deeper into the pitch-black tunnels of the Stawell Gold Mine.
Phys.org
Scientists are unraveling the mystery of the arrow of time
The flow of time from the past to the future is a central feature of how we experience the world. But precisely how this phenomenon, known as the arrow of time, arises from the microscopic interactions among particles and cells is a mystery—one that researchers at the CUNY Graduate Center Initiative for the Theoretical Sciences (ITS) are helping to unravel with the publication of a new paper in the journal Physical Review Letters. The findings could have important implications in a variety of disciplines, including physics, neuroscience, and biology.
Phys.org
Shanghai's Bund to go dark as China heatwave prompts power cuts
Shanghai will switch off decorative lights along its famed Bund riverfront for two days from Monday, city authorities said, in response to a nationwide heatwave that has sent power demands soaring. Multiple provinces have announced power cuts to cope with a surge in demand, driven partly by people cranking up...
Phys.org
Paleoclimatologist uncovers ancient climate feedback loop that accelerated effects of Earth's last warming episode
Against the backdrop of a rapidly warming planet, the need to better understand the nature and long-term impact of positive climatic feedback loops—processes that accelerate the effects of warming—becomes critically important. One way to assess the role and impact of climatic feedback processes is to use modeling studies...
Phys.org
Study suggests humble minnow can take the heat
Humans aren't the only ones suffering through unprecedented heatwaves in a warming climate. Consider the humble minnow. These tiny fish represent the all-important base of the food chain in many freshwater ecosystems. And like all fish, minnows adjust their body temperature to match their surroundings. As climate change turns up the heat, could minnows cook?
Phys.org
Home gardens are 'living gene banks' that sustain livelihoods in Central Asia
Apple, apricot, walnut, pear and plum—some of the most widely consumed temperate fruit and nuts globally—find their origins in the forests of Central Asia. Because of their value for home consumption and sale, they are also grown in the home gardens that rural inhabitants plant and nurture near their homesteads.
Phys.org
Researchers call for more work to balance nitrogen cycle
More than 112 years ago, Fritz Haber and Carl Bosch industrialized a process that could produce ammonia from nitrogen readily available in the air, creating commercially viable chemical fertilizer capable of improving crop production. Considered to be one of the most important scientific breakthroughs of the 20th century, the Haber-Bosch process is still used to grow crops around the world. It saved millions from famine, but it, along with other human activities, is disrupting the planet's nitrogen cycle, warming the globe, and potentially risking the health of millions.
Comments / 0