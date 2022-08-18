ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. markets eke out gains; Dow, S&P move into positive territory for the week

By Daniel Uria
 4 days ago
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. markets eked out gains following a volatile day of trading on Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day up 18.72 points, or 0.055%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.23% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.21% to rebound slightly after all three major indexes fell Wednesday with the Dow snapping a five-day winning streak.

Thursday's meager gains placed the Dow into positive territory for the week, up 0.7% and 0.08% respectively, while the Nasdaq remained down 0.63%.

Investors on Thursday weighed new employment data from the Labor Department which showed that initial jobless claims fell to 250,000 for the week ending Aug. 13.

Retail earnings also continued to take center stage as Kohl's stock fell 7.72% after missing earnings expectations and altering its full-year forecasts to say it expects sales to fall 5%-6% after previously saying it expected a modest increase in sales.

Conversely, shares of BJ's Wholesale Club rose 7.22% after it posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings and raised its profits forecast.

"Our business model is designed to work well in the current consumer environment where value is king," the company said.

Retail earnings have been mixed with Walmart raising market sentiment with strong earnings earlier in the week followed by poor results from Target on Wednesday.

Shares of Bed, Bath & Beyond stock continued to plummet Thursday, falling 19.63% after activist investor Ryan Cohen filed to sell his entire stake in the retailer Wednesday.

Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
money.com

Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop

Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Fortune

China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’

Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

