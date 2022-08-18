Stockbridge police taking steps to combat high crime, build community

Read full article on original website
Three juveniles sentenced in 2020 armed robbery of single mom in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Three juveniles have been sentenced in a 2020 armed robbery of a single mom, according to a release from Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Reynolds Howard. Roman Carter, Dohboreas Stephens, and Christopher Evans to robbery by intimidation and aggravated assault. According to a news release...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police want city council to declare man's house a nuisance after 3 raids
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say an alleged drug trafficker has been able to do business from the same south side home in spite of three search warrants conducted at the home. His name Jermaine Marignay. A narcotics supervisor says the suspect has lived at the property for at least two...
CBS 46
Unlicensed contractor arrested, charged with theft after Better Call Harry investigation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An unlicensed contractor who was originally investigated by CBS46′s Better Call Harry for failing to complete several residential construction projects has been arrested by Johns Creek police. William Otis Cox has been charged with theft by conversion and theft by deception. He appeared Monday morning...
fox5atlanta.com
APD wants home shut down after 3 drug raids
Atlanta narcotics officers are asking City Hall to close down a home where three drug raids have happened. They call the home a nuisance.
wgxa.tv
3 who robbed Macon mom at gunpoint sentenced to prison
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Three individuals who robbed a Macon mother at gunpoint have pleaded guilty and been sentenced for their crimes. Roman Carter, Dohboreas Stephens, and Christopher Evans were juveniles when they committed the robbery on March 27, 2020. All three individuals pleaded guilty to robbery by intimidation and...
Newnan Times-Herald
Two caught red-handed in Walmart theft
A LaGrange woman was arrested on felony shoplifting charges after reportedly stealing approximately 66 items from the Walmart on Bullsboro Drive. Newnan Police arrested Amariah Warrior, 18, of Lagrange, on charges of felony theft by shoplifting and misdemeanor operating a vehicle without registration/valid tag on Wednesday. A second person, a juvenile, was picked up by her mother and a complaint form was completed for felony theft by shoplifting.
The Citizen Online
Impatient food delivery driver waves pistol at Wendy’s drive-thru worker
It has become sadly customary today in America to hear reports of senseless threats and violence over the smallest things. An incident mirroring so many others occurred in Fayetteville on Aug. 15, when a food delivery driver pointed a gun at a fast food restaurant employee after complaining that she had to wait in line too long to pick up her order.
Police: 4 shot inside Clayton County Walmart after man mishandles gun
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were injured at a Clayton County Walmart on Sunday when a man mishandled his gun inside the store, shooting himself and three others. Authorities confirmed to WSB that the incident occurred Sunday at 12:20 p.m. at the Walmart on Tara Boulevard in Lovejoy.
wgxa.tv
Bibb deputies looking for woman in connection to shooting of 3-year-old
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman they want to question regarding the shooting of a 3-year-old. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on August 18 at a home in the 2000 block of Danbury Drive. Deputies say a mother took her 3-year-old...
fox5atlanta.com
Armed teen shot by undercover Atlanta officers, police say
ATLANTA - A drug deal led to gunfire, landing a teenager in the hospital with charges. An unidentified suspect was shot by undercover officers in the buttocks on Saturday evening in SW Atlanta, Atlanta police say. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct its own review of the officer-involved shooting...
Judge sentences man to life in prison plus 375 years for the death of a Fulton County police officer
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A judge sentenced a man to life in prison plus 375 years for the death of a Fulton County police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2015. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick sentenced Amanuel Menghesha on Friday in the death of Detective Terrence Green, a 22-year veteran of the Fulton County Police Department.
wtoc.com
Suspects tied to Atlanta celebrity home burglaries arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three suspects have been indicted after their arrest in connection with several celebrity home burglaries in the Atlanta area. Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after acting on intelligence provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department.
Atlanta triple shooting: Suspected shooter, 2 of 3 victims identified
ATLANTA — Police arrested a woman at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday evening, about two hours after she was accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding a third at two separate midtown addresses, WSB-TV reported. Update 10:38 p.m. EDT Aug. 22: An official source with the Bureau...
WXIA 11 Alive
Suspect accused in deadly Midtown shooting tracked down at Atlanta airport
There's still a lot of activity right now at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. Police emphasized that no one was ever in danger there as they tracked down a suspect.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Teen accidentally fatally shoots twin brother
Police investigated at a home on Young Knoll Street in DeKalb County. Police said the boys were playing with what they thought was an unloaded gun in their bedroom when it fired.
police1.com
Watch: Traffic stop leads to arrest of man wanted for 1994 murder
ATLANTA — A traffic stop has led to the arrest of a suspect wanted for a 1994 cold case murder. The suspect, Muhammed Bilal El-Amin, 47, has been on the run since the murder of 18-year-old Jafferd Tucker. He has been wanted by the FBI as well as the Atlanta Police Department, 11 Alive reported. Oconee County Deputy Devan Blair was doing random vehicle registration checks when she noticed El-Amin’s vehicle had an expired registration.
WXIA 11 Alive
APD: Officer shoots 18-year-old after witnessing drug transaction; Teen was allegedly armed with gun
ATLANTA — An officer shot an 18-year-old during a foot pursuit after police witnessed a drug transaction Saturday evening, Atlanta Police said. According to Maj. David Villaroel, commander of Atlanta Police Department's property crime section, the initial scene unfolded at a Texaco lot near the corner of Northside Drive and McDaniel Street around 6:50 p.m. The shooting happened at a nearby apartment complex off of Greensferry Ave.
Woman in custody following midtown triple shooting
A woman is in custody following a triple shooting in midtown Atlanta Monday. Initial reports indicated that the first shooting happened around 1:45pm at 1280 West Peachtree Street. Two people were shot at that location.
CBS 46
Racial slurs spray painted in Garden Hills neighborhood
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A racial slur, “White Lives Matter” and an anarchy symbol were found spray painted in the Garden Hills neighborhood of Atlanta, about two miles from Buckhead. Atlanta resident Shine Walker says she runs through the neighborhood often and “to see something like that in...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman shot at Westside apartment complex, man detained
ATLANTA - Police said a woman will be OK after she was hospitalized from an apartment complex shooting. It's not clear what led up to the shooting, but police said it happened on Huff Road. She was alert when she went to the hospital. Police said a man was detained...
