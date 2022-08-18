Stockbridge police taking steps to combat high crime, build community

ATLANTA — A traffic stop has led to the arrest of a suspect wanted for a 1994 cold case murder. The suspect, Muhammed Bilal El-Amin, 47, has been on the run since the murder of 18-year-old Jafferd Tucker. He has been wanted by the FBI as well as the Atlanta Police Department, 11 Alive reported. Oconee County Deputy Devan Blair was doing random vehicle registration checks when she noticed El-Amin’s vehicle had an expired registration.

