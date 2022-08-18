ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State officials express support to repeal of sales tax on feminine hygiene products

By Dailyn Wells
 4 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Thursday that Hegar has partnered with Texas Senator Joan Huffman, the chairwoman on the Senate Committee on Finance, to aim at exempting feminine hygiene products from state and local sales tax.

According to a news release from Hegar’s office, while strong support has been raised for the issue, new legislation will be required to implement this exemption and will likely not be finalized until the 2023 legislative session.

“Taxing these products is archaic, and it is time for Texas to join the 24 states that already exempt tampons and other feminine hygiene products from sales tax,” Hegar said in the news release. “Our economy and state revenues are strong, and Texans are grappling with inflation and challenging price increases on everyday goods. These circumstances provide a tremendous opportunity to rectify this issue and exempt these products that represent a critical need for Texas women. I want to thank Sen. Huffman for her leadership and for taking bold and decisive action for the women of Texas.”

Officials from Hegar’s office estimate that the sales tax figures on feminine hygiene products would generate around $28.6 million annually for the next biennium, the release said.

“As chair of Senate Finance, I am proud to make this effort one of my priorities,” Huffman said in the release. “Every woman knows that these products are not optional. They are essential to our health and well-being and should be tax exempt… This is the right thing to do for Texas women. I thank Comptroller Hegar for working with me on this effort and look forward to working with him and my legislative colleagues to ensure we craft legislation that garners broad support.”

