How Does ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ End? The Twisted Season 1 Finale, Explained
'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 1 has come to a close, revealing A's identity and spilling everyone's secrets. Here's what happened.
Season 19 'Bachelorette' Fans Are in for a Cordial "Men Tell All" Segment (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. The conclusion to Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's historic reign as co-leads of The Bachelorette is right around the corner, and we couldn't be more heartbroken. The leading ladies have assumed complete control over their respective journeys in Season 19, and with the finale quickly approaching, we can't wait to see how things turn out for both of them.
TVLine Items: Cleaning Lady Promotion, Rena Sofer's B&B Exit and More
Arman’s marriage may be in trouble on The Cleaning Lady, but his wife is sticking around: The Fox drama has promoted Eva De Dominici, who plays Arman’s spouse Nadia Morales, to series regular for Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports. In the upcoming episodes, “when Arman becomes embroiled in a dangerous situation, Nadia reaches out to a former lover for help, and he quickly becomes intent on winning Nadia back by any means necessary,” per Deadline. “Caught between two powerful men, each with their own agenda, Nadia’s loyalties are soon put to the test, especially as Arman starts to let...
Essence
Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova
"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
TV Fanatic
Criminal Minds Revival Details Emerge, and it's Bad News for Prentiss
The Criminal Minds revival is a go, but don't expect things to go smoothly when our favorite members of the BAU unite to solve crimes. TV Line dropped some insider knowledge about the 10-part new season, and we're a bit worried about Prentiss (Paget Brewster). "I am hearing that in...
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Maura West Drops Photos of Her Soon-to-Be Eighth-Grader That Leave Castmates Past and Present Gobsmacked
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress captures some cool summer moments. Time doesn’t stand still for anyone and though summer is in full swing, many parents are getting ready for their kids to return to school. Such is the case with General Hospital fave Maura West (Ava), who recently posted two adorably cool pics of her daughter Birdie.
Denny From 'Virgin River' Has a Big Secret That Could Have a Huge Impact on the Small Town (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Seasons 3 and 4 of Virgin River. Fans of the Netflix series Virgin River have dealt with a slew of emotional rollercoasters since Mel came into town, one of those having to do with Denny Cutler (Kai Bradbury). He made his first appearance on the show at the very end of the third season, shocking everyone. He was there to visit his grandfather, Doc.
"Criminal Minds" Is Officially Coming Back — Here's Everything We Know About The Reboot So Far
Paget Brewster (who plays Emily Prentiss) has revealed the series began filming this month and several original cast members will be returning...but not Matthew Gray Gubler.
EW.com
Virginia Patton Moss, It's a Wonderful Life actress, dies at 97
Virginia Patton Moss, a former actress best known for her role as Ruth Dakin Bailey in Frank Capra's It's a Wonderful Life, died Aug. 18 at the age of 97. A funeral home in Anne Arbor, Mich. confirmed that Patton Moss, who portrayed the wife of George Bailey's (James Stewart) brother, Harry (Todd Karns), died last month in Georgia. Her It's a Wonderful Life costar Karolyn Grimes, who starred as one of George and Mary Bailey's (Donna Reed) children, daughter Zuzu, paid tribute to Patton Moss on Facebook. "We have another angel!" Grimes wrote. "She will be missed!"
‘NCIS’ Producers Reveal They Cried While Writing and Shooting Mark Harmon’s Final Episode
Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor Mark Harmon bid fans an emotional goodbye during NCIS‘s season 19 episode, “Great Wide Open.” His heartfelt parting with longtime agent Timothy McGee had fans in hysterics during and afterward. However, we’re also not surprised to know that Mark Harmon’s final episode had a similar effect on NCIS‘s writers and producers. Nearly a year following Harmon’s final episode, NCIS showrunners revealed that many crew members cried while writing and shooting “Great Wide Open.”
Dragons cause chaos in new House of the Dragon trailer
Dragons are causing absolute chaos in the new House of the Dragon trailer. You can check it out below:. The new 10-part series is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy)...
‘Virgin River’: Martin Henderson Says Season 5 Is the Best One Yet
'Virgin River' is already filming Season 5 in Vancouver and Martin Henderson is telling the show's fans that it's the best one yet.
Ahead Of David Tennant's Return, Doctor Who Showrunner Is Humorously Trolling Fans Wondering How It'll Happen
Russell T. Davies teases David Tennant’s return to Doctor Who may not be what we expect.
Popculture
'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 Returning Cast Members Revealed
Grey's Anatomy has officially revealed which of its Season 18 stars will return for the upcoming 19th season of the ABC hit show. After news broke that star Ellen Pompeo will be scaling back her appearance on screen as Meredith Grey while remaining an executive producer, Deadline reports that Scott Speedman will also make the change from series regular to recurring star in the upcoming season after his character Nick Marsh had a falling out with Meredith in the cliffhanger-filled Season 18 finale.
Laura Wright Teases “A Whole New Carly” on GENERAL HOSPITAL!
Carly’s life has turned upside down on GENERAL HOSPITAL and while she might be struggling, portrayer Laura Wright is having an absolute blast playing all the drama. Especially since not only did Carly lose her half of the Metro Court Hotel, but then Nina bought it and tried to give it to her, which was just rubbing salt in the wound!
Almost 200 Sesame Street Episodes Removed as Part of HBO Max Purge
There’s a dark cloud hanging over Sesame Street‘s famously sunny days. As part of HBO Max’s ongoing, wide-ranging and apparently merciless purging of many library tiles — all as part of WarnerBros. Discovery’s ambitious plan to winnow down $3 billion (with a B) in debt — nearly 200 Sesame Street episodes have been pulled from the streamer. By removing series and movies from its library, HBO Max no longer has to pay licensing fees for them. That is a bottom line-boosting measure for the streamer even when said checks are being made out to sister company Warner Bros. Television, as was the...
EW.com
Breaking down that prophecy in the House of the Dragon premiere — and its connection to Game of Thrones
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon season 1 premiere and the entire Game of Thrones series. Before naming his daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) heir to the Iron Throne in the premiere episode of House of the Dragon, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) reveals to her the secret prophecy that each Targaryen ruler has handed down to their heir. Beneath the enormous skull of Balerion the Black Dread, the great dragon both Aegon the Conqueror and the king himself once rode, Viserys tells his daughter about the prophetic dream their ancestor had that led him to conquer Westeros.
ComicBook
The Handmaid's Tale Star Reveals New Details About Season 5 Character
We're just a few weeks out from the Season 5 premiere of The Handmaid's Tale and with the arrival of the new season comes a new threat in the form of Genevieve Angelson's new character, Mrs. Wheeler. It was announced back in July that Angelson had joined the cast of the Hulu series, playing "an affluent Canadian who idolizes Serena and who is a driving force behind the rise of Gilead on Toronto" and now, Angelson is teasing a bit more about the ominous character, explaining that as an actor, she had to try see the character as someone simply willing to do anything necessary to continue the human race.
‘The Rings of Power’ Producers Aren’t Concerned About That Other Fantasy Drama On HBO — TCA
The showrunners of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power promise their fantasy drama for Prime Video will feature all new stories and is not “a reboot or a retread” of what J.R.R. Tolkien fans saw in the movies. “This is a new story for most who are going to be watching it. We weren’t interested in a nostalgia play,” showrunner Patrick McKay said Friday at the TCA summer press tour. “We felt that this show had to earn its place on the start, rise or fall on its own merits. There are different stories that you’ve seen before.” “This is...
‘House of the Dragon’: How Premiere Sets Up Two Key Relationships
“House of the Dragon” just introduced two seemingly inseparable young women in Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) and Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock). “It’s just a tangible closeness between them emotionally, physically — tactile closeness,” Carey told IndieWire over Zoom ahead of the season premiere. But the relationships that might cause quite a stir in Westeros take root in the pilot, which premiered Sunday night on HBO. Rhaenyra is noticeably close with her uncle Daemon (Matt Smith), and Alicent is tasked with “comforting” King Viserys (Paddy Considine) after his wife dies in childbirth. “She’s confused, emotionally confused,” Carey said of Alicent. “I don’t think she’s...
