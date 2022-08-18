Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
10 new troopers for the Illinois State Police
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) commissioned 10 new Troopers over the weekend from Cadet Class 137. This brings the total number of ISP troopers added since 2019 to 305. The new troopers will report to eight patrol districts throughout the state. District 1 Sterling, 1...
newschannel20.com
EPA suspends household hazardous waste collections
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There is a temporary suspension of all Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection events and locations in Illinois. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) says it is suspending collections due to a fire at the current disposal facility in Ohio. The facility had a fire...
newschannel20.com
Illinois State Police car hit by DUI driver
ASHKUM — Another Illinois State Police (ISP) squad car was hit last week in a Scott's Law violation. It happened at 2:34 a.m. on Saturday on US Route 45. ISP says this makes 16 Scott's Law violations this year. Illinois State Police say 24-year-old Austin M. Gray, of Chebanse,...
newschannel20.com
Esports competition heats up at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Local gamers had the chance to show off their skills at the Illinois State Fair. On Saturday, The University of Illinois Esports team hosted an esports competition for people ages 11-18. The competition was part of the STEAM expo. Players had the opportunity to play...
Comments / 0