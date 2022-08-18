Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Gio Urshela sent to Minnesota's bench on Saturday
Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will take a seat after Jose Miranda was moved to third base, Byron Buxton was named Saturday's designated hitter, and Nick Gordon was positioned in center field. Per Baseball Savant on 286 batted balls...
numberfire.com
Twins' Byron Buxton sitting on Sunday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Buxton will move to the bench on Sunday with Gio Urshela starting at third base. Urshela will bat seventh versus right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Urshela for 10.7...
numberfire.com
Jackie Bradley Jr. not in lineup for Blue Jays Saturday afternoon
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Bradley is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Yankees starter Gerrit Cole. Our models project Bradley for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.3...
numberfire.com
Gavin Lux starting for Dodgers Sunday
The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Gavin Lux as their starting second baseman for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Lux will bat seventh and handle second base Sunday while Max Muncy moves to the hot corner, Justin Turner takes over at designated hitter, Will Smith moves back behind the dish, and Austin Barnes takes a seat.
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh sitting for Mariners on Sunday
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Raleigh will move to the bench on Sunday with Curt Casali catching for right-hander Luis Castillo. Casali will bat eighth versus left-hander JP Sears and Oakland. numberFire's models project Casali for 8.6...
numberfire.com
Sandy Leon catching for Twins on Sunday
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Leon will catch for right-hander Joe Ryan on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Rangers. Gary Sanchez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Leon for 7.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Darin Ruf hitting fifth in New York's Saturday Game 2 matchup
New York Mets utility-man Darin Ruf is starting in Saturday's Game 2 contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ruf will take over designated hitting duties after Dan Vogelbach was given a breather on the road. In a matchup against left-hander Bailey Falter, Ruf's FanDuel salary stands at $2,400.
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner sitting for St. Louis Monday
The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Andrew Knizner in their lineup for Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Knizner will take the night off while Yadier Molina catches against the Cubs and bats eighth. Our models project Knizner to make 70 more plate appearances this season, with 1 home...
numberfire.com
Skye Bolt in Athletics' lineup Monday night
Oakland Athletics outfielder Skye Bolt is starting Monday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Bolt is getting the nod in right field, batting ninth in the order versus Marlins starter Edward Cabrera. Our models project Bolt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 6.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Chris Taylor starting Monday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infeilder Chris Taylor is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Taylor is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Brewers starter Eric Lauer. Our models project Taylor for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
numberfire.com
Cardinals start Yadier Molina at catcher Monday
The St. Louis Cardinals will start Yadier Molina at catcher for Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Molina will hit eighth and handle catching duties Monday while Andrew Knizner takes a seat. Molina has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.1 fantasy points against the Cubs.
numberfire.com
Meibrys Viloria starting for Texas Saturday night
Texas Rangers catcher Meibrys Viloria is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Viloria is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Twins starter Chris Archer. Our models project Viloria for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Jarren Duran in lineup for Red Sox Saturday afternoon
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Duran is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Orioles starter Kyle Bradish. Our models project Duran for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Omar Narvaez starting Saturday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Narvaez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. Our models project Narvaez for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
J.D. Martinez in Boston's lineup on Saturday
Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Martinez is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Orioles starter Kyle Bradish. Our models project Martinez for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Reds' Aristides Aquino batting eighth on Sunday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Aquino will start in right field on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Zach Thomspon and the Pirates. Kyle Farmer moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Aquino for 10.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Michael Massey in lineup Saturday for Royals
Kansas City Royals infielder Michael Massey is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Massey is getting the nod at second base, batting fifth in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Massey for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.9 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
J.T. Realmuto starting for Philadelphia on Saturday in Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Realmuto is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Mets starter David Peterson. Our models project Realmuto for 0.9 hits,...
numberfire.com
Ryan McKenna starting for Baltimore Saturday afternoon
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. McKenna is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. Our models project McKenna for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Akil Baddoo batting last for Tigers Sunday
The Detroit Tigers listed Akil Baddoo as their starting left fielder for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Baddoo will bat ninth and cover left field for the Tigers Sunday while Victor Reyes switches over to right field, Willi Castro drops to second base, and Jonathan Schoop takes a seat.
