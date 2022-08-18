Read full article on original website
PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A child attending a middle school in Pasco County was accused of firing an airsoft gun in the school cafeteria on Monday, deputies say. The Pasco Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the 12-year-old student at Chasco Middle School brought the airsoft gun on campus and fired multiple shots into a backpack in the cafeteria.
ODESSA, Fla. — The co-owner of a daycare in Odessa was accused of child abuse after she tried to forcefully make a child take a nap, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Monday. Rong Liu, 51, is an owner and the director of Children's Land...
TAMPA, Fla. — Troopers arrested two women, one of who is accused of crashing her car into a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle after a multi-highway chase across Hillsborough County. The Lakeland Police Department says around 1:16 p.m. Monday, three women walked into an Ulta Beauty location in North Lakeland...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough detectives are on the search for the second suspect in an attempted murder case. According to a news release, detectives are looking for a person known as "TC". He is believed to be homeless and he is known to be in the area of Hillsborough Avenue and North Habana Avenue.
TAMPA, Fla. — The practice by a Florida prosecutor, who was suspended from his job by Gov. Ron DeSantis, of not prosecuting suspended licenses, disorderly conduct and other low-level misdemeanors has been dropped by his successor. Susan Lopez who was appointed as state attorney for the Tampa area after...
PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Update: Sandra Snure has been found and is safe, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. The previous story is down below. Pasco County deputies are asking for help finding a woman they say is missing and endangered. Sandra Snure, 58, was last seen in...
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting involving an officer Thursday morning. It reportedly happened in the area of Richardson Way and Meldon Circle. No other information was immediately provided, but the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is expected to hold a news conference shortly.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pinellas County Urban League President Rev. Watson Haynes II has died at age 69, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist announced in a news release on Sunday. Haynes was a St. Petersburg native and committed his career to address generational poverty and inspiring young people in the Pinellas County community.
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Sheriff Grady Judd announced what he called "the single largest seizure of drugs and arrests made in the history of Polk County during an undercover wiretap investigation" on Friday. A two-year investigation resulted in the Central Florida HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force...
LAKELAND, Fla. — Community activists are calling for an investigation at Lakeland Police Department stemming from a drug bust back in March. Video from the scene that day appears to contradict the officers’ version of how the arrest went down. “You don’t expect it coming from officers. It...
CLEARWATER, Fla. — At least one person was seriously injured in a crash on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard under McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater. Clearwater police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to the crash, which happened just after 11:30 a.m. An adult man was taken to a local hospital with...
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — A 28-year-old man's body was found in Boca Ciega Bay in the St. Pete Beach area at around 6 a.m. Sunday, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies say they first received a report of Jackson Philip Christman missing around 9:53...
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Two people on a motorcycle died due to a car crash in Palm Harbor at 11:20 a.m. Saturday, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. A 66-year-old man was driving a motorcycle with a 62-year-old woman as a passenger and the pair were heading southbound on U.S.-19 approaching Eagle Chase Boulevard in the left lane, troopers say.
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department says a person was hit and killed by a car after trying to cross a road shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in Tampa. The driver of the car reportedly remained at the scene of the crash. Authorities say they have closed eastbound...
RUSKIN, Fla. — There is no threat to students at Lennard High School after a man was found shot on the campus Thursday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say they were alerted at 10:30 a.m. of a man who arrived at South Bay Hospital with...
TAMPA, Fla. — At least two people were hurt in a crash on 50th Street and Fowler Avenue in Tampa, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. Fire officials said two people were taken to a local hospital while a third refused transport. It's not clear what caused the crash or...
TAMPA, Florida — A police officer at Tampa International Airport got a big surprise on Friday. Officer Ryan Runge reunited with the man he saved from a motorcycle crash in March. The TPA Police Department awarded Runge the Life Saving Award in a ceremony for his actions. "It's a...
BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton man was arrested for shooting his 38-year-old fiancé in both legs Wednesday morning, according to police. Jason Smith, 44, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and is currently in custody at the Sarasota County jail, Bradenton police wrote in a statement.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — There's a push for a new property tax in Hillsborough County. In this year's primary election on Aug. 23, voters in Hillsborough County can decide to support a One-Mil Referendum, which would generate approximately $146 million annually. The money would go towards increasing salaries for...
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department says a man was found with upper body trauma near the University of South Florida around 3 p.m. Saturday. He was found on Leroy Collins Boulevard and East Fowler Avenue and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, the police department said in a new release.
