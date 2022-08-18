ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Comments / 1

10 Tampa Bay

Non-prosecution of low-level offenses dropped in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The practice by a Florida prosecutor, who was suspended from his job by Gov. Ron DeSantis, of not prosecuting suspended licenses, disorderly conduct and other low-level misdemeanors has been dropped by his successor. Susan Lopez who was appointed as state attorney for the Tampa area after...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Missing woman found after disappearing overnight

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Update: Sandra Snure has been found and is safe, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. The previous story is down below. Pasco County deputies are asking for help finding a woman they say is missing and endangered. Sandra Snure, 58, was last seen in...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sarasota officer involved in shooting; details to come

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting involving an officer Thursday morning. It reportedly happened in the area of Richardson Way and Meldon Circle. No other information was immediately provided, but the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is expected to hold a news conference shortly.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

2 people on motorcycle dead in Palm Harbor 3-car crash, troopers say

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Two people on a motorcycle died due to a car crash in Palm Harbor at 11:20 a.m. Saturday, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. A 66-year-old man was driving a motorcycle with a 62-year-old woman as a passenger and the pair were heading southbound on U.S.-19 approaching Eagle Chase Boulevard in the left lane, troopers say.
PALM HARBOR, FL
10 Tampa Bay

At least 2 hurt in Tampa crash

TAMPA, Fla. — At least two people were hurt in a crash on 50th Street and Fowler Avenue in Tampa, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. Fire officials said two people were taken to a local hospital while a third refused transport. It's not clear what caused the crash or...
TAMPA, FL
