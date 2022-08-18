ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Back to school: doctors give advice on how to lower stress in children

By Duaa Israr
 4 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — As kids head back to school, doctors are reminding parents ways to keep their kids healthy and stress-free.

With a full day of classes, sometimes students can be overwhelmed. Mayo Clinic Health System pediatrician Dr. Elisabeth Ojukwu says there are ways to reduce stress at home. Parents should set a bed time routine at least one hour before bed. The earlier that kids go to bed, the more rest their mind and body receives.

Parents should limit the use of electronic devices during that time. Ojukwu says activities like reading, journaling and talking can help lower stress levels which can lead to a better sleep cycle.

“Kids just like to talk and spend time with family and other friends. I really like to do that as well. They’re all good ways to really give them avenues to relive stress from school,” Ojukwu said.

Ojukwu says kids should also eat three to five servings of fruits and vegetables per day. A well balanced meal will help kids get through the school day with more energy. As for sweets, pediatricians say save those for special occasions.

Parents can also work with their child’s pediatrician to find out what works best for their kid.

