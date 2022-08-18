Steve Nickle, 45, of Crystal City died Aug. 11, 2022, in Crystal City. Mr. Nickle spent the last decade of his life working for his company, Street Styles, that he co-owned with a dear friend. He was known as the handyman of the family for his ability to fix just about anything, but cars were his specialty. He was known for his barbecues, for his contagious laughter and his great stories. He enjoyed watching sports, especially Blues hockey and Cardinals baseball, and loved dogs. Born March 18, 1977, in St. Louis, he was the son of Carolyn (Mudge) Nickle and the late Dale Nickle.

