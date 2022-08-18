Read full article on original website
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, MissouriCJ CoombsDefiance, MO
This Coffee Shop in Missouri is Fairy-Tale Themed and it is StunningTravel MavenSaint Louis, MO
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Austin Scott Clark, 27, Robertsville, and Chase Kelly Clark, 24, Cedar Hill
Brothers Austin and Chase Clark died Aug. 13, 2022, in an automobile accident in Franklin County. They were the sons of Noreen Clark of Cedar Hill and Scott (Tonya Todd) Clark of Robertsville. Austin Scott Clark was born Jan. 18, 1995, in St. Louis. He loved the outdoors and animals,...
Steve Nickle, 45, Crystal City
Steve Nickle, 45, of Crystal City died Aug. 11, 2022, in Crystal City. Mr. Nickle spent the last decade of his life working for his company, Street Styles, that he co-owned with a dear friend. He was known as the handyman of the family for his ability to fix just about anything, but cars were his specialty. He was known for his barbecues, for his contagious laughter and his great stories. He enjoyed watching sports, especially Blues hockey and Cardinals baseball, and loved dogs. Born March 18, 1977, in St. Louis, he was the son of Carolyn (Mudge) Nickle and the late Dale Nickle.
Janis R. Knoll, 77, Arnold
Janis R. Knoll, 77, of Arnold died Aug. 19, 2022. Ms. Knoll loved to read and enjoyed collecting a variety of items, but most of all she loved spending time with family. Born Aug. 16, 1945, in Palo Alto, Calif., she was the daughter of the late Ray J. and Lillian R. (Badger) Knoll and the stepdaughter of the late Norma Knoll.
Life Story: Loetta Blair, 66, Hillsboro
Those who knew her say Loetta Blair’s biggest asset was her ability to connect with people. “She came from nothing and knew how that feels,” said her daughter-in-law, Vanessa Blair of Pevely. “She didn’t want anybody to feel hopelessness or despair. She tried to spread a little bit of joy because she knew what it felt like to be helpless.
Cedar Hill Community Day draws 1,000 people
After a three-year hiatus, Cedar Hill Community Day returned on Aug. 13, drawing more than 1,000 people, said Jaime Jones, president of the Cedar Hill Fire Protection Auxiliary, which organized the event. “It was fantastic,” she said. “It definitely exceeded what I had expected. It was an awesome event.”...
Hundreds attend local theater group’s first big production
About 550 people turned out last weekend for Spotlight Community Theatre-JeffCo’s first large-scale production, said Courtney Wisely, the theater company’s founder. The group performed the musical comedy, “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” in Jefferson College’s 300-seat Fine Arts Theatre in Hillsboro.
Six from Arkansas, including five juveniles, hurt in early morning accident on Hwy. 67
Five children and a woman, all from Arkansas, were hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident early Sunday morning, Aug. 21, on Hwy. 67 near Valles Mines in southern Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kathleen Diong, 44, of Kensett, Ark., was driving a 2008 Dodge Durango north...
PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Blackcats now know who’s the Boss
For one night, Herculaneum head coach Blane Boss had a front-row seat to witness St. Mary’s destroying everything in its path to last season’s Class 3 state championship. The Dragons, from St. Louis, outscored their playoff opponents 272-36 for their first state title. Herky was the first victim, falling 55-6 in the district semifinals.
Festus loosens ownership rules for chickens
If you live on a small lot in Festus and want to raise chickens, now’s your chance. The Festus City Council voted unanimously Aug. 8 to change its animal ordinance, loosening restrictions on raising chickens. Matt Unrein, the city’s Public Works director and assistant city administrator, said the main...
Correction: Potosi man dies after truck rolls over him in Washington County
John B. Whitley, 39, of Potosi died Wednesday, Aug. 17, after the pickup he was underneath began rolling and struck him, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At about 4 a.m., Whitley was under a 1993 Ford F250 on Wild Rose Road east of Hwy. 21 in Cadet in Washington County, and it began rolling in reverse and the undercarriage struck him. The pickup continued rolling west, crossed 21 and ran off the west side of the road, the report said.
Imperial man allegedly exposes himself outside Arnold store
A 32-year-old Imperial man reportedly exposed himself to a woman outside the Dollar Tree store, 906 Arnold Commons Drive. He was arrested three days later for alleged sexual misconduct, Arnold Police reported. The incident happened at about 10:05 p.m. Aug. 5, when a woman was sitting in her car outside...
Two catalytic converters stolen, SUV damaged at Eureka auto repair shop
Eureka Police are investigating the theft of two catalytic converters from vehicles left for repairs at Dobbs Tire and Auto shop, 1299 W. Fifth St. In addition to the thefts of the catalytic converters, which happened on different days, an SUV was damaged and items were stolen from it during one of the incidents, police reported.
Imperial man faces prison, fine for allegedly hiding more than $300,000 from IRS
Donald Benck, 57, of Imperial pleaded guilty to hiding more than $300,000 in sales commission payments from the Internal Revenue Service. He received the payments while working for B&B Auto Sales in Imperial. Benck pleaded guilty Aug. 8 to three counts of filing false income tax return forms from 2014...
