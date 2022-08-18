ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Possum Trot, Outrigger Road in North Myrtle Beach closed Tuesday for maintenance

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of North Myrtle Beach is notifying drivers to expect partial or complete closure of Possum Trot Road at Outrigger Road on Tuesday. Santee Cooper will be replacing a failing, overhead transmission line pole at the intersection starting at 8 a.m. if weather conditions permit. They said it may take all day to complete.
wpde.com

Horry County progresses call for state investigation into June runoff

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Monday, Horry County council members unanimously approved a resolution to request state agencies look into the June 2022 runoff election. This came after a request and resolution from a committee within the Horry County GOP. The full county GOP voted in July to not hear candidate Mark Lazarus' appeal of the runoff which he lost to incumbent county council chairman Johnny Gardner.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
Myrtle Beach, SC
Traffic
State
South Carolina State
wpde.com

New updates on the Surfside pier as construction continues

SURFSIDE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Surfside pier, damaged six years ago in Hurricane Matthew, is one step closer to being completed. Construction on the pier began in December 2020. NEW: Humane Society of Marlboro County closed Saturday as they have no more space. Surfside Beach officials hoped the new...
wpde.com

Mosquito spraying planned around Aynor this week

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Mosquito Control will be conducting aerial spraying on Tuesday, Aug. 23, weather permitting. Aerial spraying will be conducted one hour prior to sunset and one hour after sunset. Spraying will occur in these areas:. Zion Road. Ridge Road. Gore Road. Hwy 129.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Florence County SWAT, police conduct special operation at Pamplico home

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Pamplico police and the Florence County SWAT conducted a special operation Monday afternoon at a home on East 5th Avenue in Pamplico, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said they executed a search warrant and seized cocaine, marijuana and one gun. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scdot#The South Carolina Dept#Transportation
wpde.com

Fire crews rescue trapped passengers on Myrtle Beach Skywheel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Skywheel in Myrtle Beach had to be shut off following a manual extraction of passengers according to Myrtle Beach Fire Captain Christian Sliker. Sliker confirmed to ABC 15 News that they responded just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 for a report of...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Crash with injuries impacts traffic on Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — At least one lane going northbound on Highway 501 is closed due to a crash with injuries. SC Highway Patrol online records report the crash is at Highway 501 at Waccamaw Pines Drive. DOT cameras show that EMS is responding to the scene.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Missing Myrtle Beach woman found safe, police confirm

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said a woman reported missing Monday was found. Darlene Gist, 58, who was last seen on Wedgewood Street, have been found safe. Police thank the community for their help to locate her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
wpde.com

CCU receives $13K+ donation from Walmart during annual move-in day event

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — After more than 10 years of partnering to host the annual back-to-school pep rally event, Coastal Carolina University received a $13,750 donation from area Walmart stores Friday. Donations were collected from several area Walmart stores, and the store managers presented a check to CCU President...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Guy Daniels Surfoff to take place in Surfside Beach this weekend

SURFSIDE, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday morning, dozens of surfers grabbed their boards and rode some waves on 13th Avenue in Surfisde Beach for the 22nd Annual Guy Daniels Memorial Surfoff. Surfers of all different age groups competed for prizes and scholarships. Some of the awards included a $1000...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy