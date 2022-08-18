Read full article on original website
Surfside Beach officials discuss implementing text-to-park service to eliminate meters
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Surfside Beach Town Council heard from a business owner about a potential change to the town's parking. Scott Diggs owns Pivot Parking, which is located in 30 cities including North Myrtle Beach. It's a text-to-park service that eliminates parking meters and cuts down the...
Possum Trot, Outrigger Road in North Myrtle Beach closed Tuesday for maintenance
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of North Myrtle Beach is notifying drivers to expect partial or complete closure of Possum Trot Road at Outrigger Road on Tuesday. Santee Cooper will be replacing a failing, overhead transmission line pole at the intersection starting at 8 a.m. if weather conditions permit. They said it may take all day to complete.
Horry County progresses call for state investigation into June runoff
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Monday, Horry County council members unanimously approved a resolution to request state agencies look into the June 2022 runoff election. This came after a request and resolution from a committee within the Horry County GOP. The full county GOP voted in July to not hear candidate Mark Lazarus' appeal of the runoff which he lost to incumbent county council chairman Johnny Gardner.
Horry Co. committee to discuss request for SLED, state officials investigate June runoff
This week county leaders will take up a request by the Horry County GOP to ask the state to look into the June primary runoff election. Council members will meet Monday in the Administrative Committee to discuss an array of things, one being a resolution. They will look at a...
Horry Co. Schools passes resolution banning critical race theory, board member disagrees
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Monday night, the Horry County School Board reviewed and passed a resolution on their view, or almost all of their views, on teaching critical race theory in classrooms. Horry County School Board Chairman, Ken Richardson, said, "The Horry County Board of Education declares...
New updates on the Surfside pier as construction continues
SURFSIDE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Surfside pier, damaged six years ago in Hurricane Matthew, is one step closer to being completed. Construction on the pier began in December 2020. NEW: Humane Society of Marlboro County closed Saturday as they have no more space. Surfside Beach officials hoped the new...
Mosquito spraying planned around Aynor this week
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Mosquito Control will be conducting aerial spraying on Tuesday, Aug. 23, weather permitting. Aerial spraying will be conducted one hour prior to sunset and one hour after sunset. Spraying will occur in these areas:. Zion Road. Ridge Road. Gore Road. Hwy 129.
Florence County SWAT, police conduct special operation at Pamplico home
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Pamplico police and the Florence County SWAT conducted a special operation Monday afternoon at a home on East 5th Avenue in Pamplico, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said they executed a search warrant and seized cocaine, marijuana and one gun. The...
Fire crews rescue trapped passengers on Myrtle Beach Skywheel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Skywheel in Myrtle Beach had to be shut off following a manual extraction of passengers according to Myrtle Beach Fire Captain Christian Sliker. Sliker confirmed to ABC 15 News that they responded just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 for a report of...
Crash with injuries impacts traffic on Highway 501
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — At least one lane going northbound on Highway 501 is closed due to a crash with injuries. SC Highway Patrol online records report the crash is at Highway 501 at Waccamaw Pines Drive. DOT cameras show that EMS is responding to the scene.
Have you seen her? North Myrtle Beach residents want their 'Angel of Hope' statue back
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An angel statue that has importance to many residents of the Cherry Grove community is gone, and where it went is now a mystery. The Angel of Hope was put up in 2016 by a woman named Rhonda, who lived in the Inlet Point Villas.
Missing Myrtle Beach woman found safe, police confirm
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said a woman reported missing Monday was found. Darlene Gist, 58, who was last seen on Wedgewood Street, have been found safe. Police thank the community for their help to locate her.
Motorcycle club rides in honor of fallen Florence Co. paramedic and motorcyclist
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It’s been more than a week since a car wreck in Florence took the lives of motorcyclist Cedric Gregg and paramedic Sara Weaver. Saturday, a motorcycle club honored Gregg and Weaver by riding from the Bass Pro Shops in North Myrtle Beach to Black Jack Harley Davidson in Florence.
Myrtle Beach coffee shop donates proceeds to help 1-year-old after 4th open-heart surgery
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach coffee shop, Beach Hippie Coffee, is stepping up to help a family. They are selling 'Roses for Sophia' lattes, and 50% of the proceeds will go to the family of 15-month-old Sophia who just had her fourth open heart surgery this week.
Dillon school mourns after principal shot, killed; No bond set for man charged with murder
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Kyle Church, 31, made his initial court appearance Monday afternoon on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the death of a woman Sunday morning at a home on Southwind Road just outside of Dillon.
CCU receives $13K+ donation from Walmart during annual move-in day event
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — After more than 10 years of partnering to host the annual back-to-school pep rally event, Coastal Carolina University received a $13,750 donation from area Walmart stores Friday. Donations were collected from several area Walmart stores, and the store managers presented a check to CCU President...
Florence woman missing; family says she was last heard from while in North Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A family in Florence is looking to the public to help find their missing loved one. According to a post on Facebook, 32-year-old Ashlyn Adams Wyatt was last seen in Florence County, but her family said they last heard from her during a phone call when she was in the North Myrtle Beach area.
Guy Daniels Surfoff to take place in Surfside Beach this weekend
SURFSIDE, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday morning, dozens of surfers grabbed their boards and rode some waves on 13th Avenue in Surfisde Beach for the 22nd Annual Guy Daniels Memorial Surfoff. Surfers of all different age groups competed for prizes and scholarships. Some of the awards included a $1000...
Florence Co. Violent Crime Task Force makes 10 arrests, seized meth & marijuana
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Violent Crime Task Force continued their operations in the high-crime areas of the county. According to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office, during the week of Aug. 15, they made 10 arrests and seized the following:. 1.9 grams of...
Williamsburg County football coach charged with DUI in Florence
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — 36-year-old Byron L. Abram was arrested just after 10 p.m. Friday night and charged with DUI following a wreck, according to Captain Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said Abram struck a utility pole. No other car was involved in the crash. Abram's...
