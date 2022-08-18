ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

howafrica.com

He Was Ones A Slave But Became The Founder Of The First Ever Black-Owned Bank

The history of The Savings Bank of the Grand Fountain United Order of True Reformers tells a fascinating story about the struggles and triumphs of a former Georgia slave who founded the first ever black-owned bank in America. Founded in 1888 by Reverend William Washington Browne, the bank opened the very next year with deposits on the first day totaling $1,269.28.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Chesterfield County Fair begins this week

The 111th annual Chesterfield County Fair begins Friday, Aug. 26 and goes until Saturday, Sept. 3. The fair will feature, food, rides, games, ax throwing, an escape room, pig races, an illusionist, a comedy hypnotist, parades and a silent auction to benefit the Chesterfield County Fair Association Scholarship fund.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Thousands come out to RVA’s Duck Race on Brown’s Island

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The quack came back! A Richmond favorite returned to Brown’s Island Saturday and thousands turned out for this year’s RVA Duck Race. The Autism Society of Central Virginia hosted the first race in a decade. 15,000 ducks were purchased to fill the James River...
travelnoire.com

TallTravelEats Shares Where To Find The Best Food In Richmond, VA

Dominic “Dom” Brown was born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, where he still resides to this day. Though today he is well-known for his food and travel blog, TallTravelEats, he wasn’t always a food connoisseur. Growing up, he was actually a very picky eater. “I would eat...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

James River Regional Cleanup to include seven localities across central Va.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Advisory Council (JRAC) is holding the 23rd Annual James River Regional Cleanup in September. The cleanup spans over 75 miles of the James River. There will be 12 different cleanup sites in seven different localities, including:. Appomattox and Buckingham Counties. Chesterfield County.
VIRGINIA STATE

