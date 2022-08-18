Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away MillionsChannelocityRichmond, VA
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe Mertens
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina Andras
Playing cards with faces of Richmond murder victims upset family membersMargaret Minnicks
Kings Dominion reveals fall lineup of eventsCheryl E PrestonDoswell, VA
Related
Peter-Blair menswear store up for sale
The high-end menswear store at 5800 Grove Ave. is in the midst of a retirement sale as owner Dick Fowlkes is getting ready to leave the business.
Richmond restaurant mogul hit with $3.2 million donut defamation suit
Ian Kelley, the founder and CEO of Sugar Shack Donuts and Luther Burger, is facing a lawsuit from an investor in the companies who claims Kelley defamed him and had him falsely arrested for embezzlement.
Stoney to Richmond school board: Don’t fire Kamras
In the aftermath of disappointing SOL results that showed continued learning loss in Richmond, Mayor Levar Stoney has called on the school board not to fire Superintendent Jason Kamras at an emergency school board meeting tomorrow night.
Renovations continue as old Highland Springs becomes first full-service community school hub
With the whir of power saws and drills echoing in the now empty halls, renovations are well on their way at the old Highland Springs High School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Petersburg leaders announce 'monstrosity' at gateway to city to be demolished
The hotel, which was built in the 1970s and sat vacant since 2012, has filed dozens of code inspects and is unfit for use in its current state.
howafrica.com
He Was Ones A Slave But Became The Founder Of The First Ever Black-Owned Bank
The history of The Savings Bank of the Grand Fountain United Order of True Reformers tells a fascinating story about the struggles and triumphs of a former Georgia slave who founded the first ever black-owned bank in America. Founded in 1888 by Reverend William Washington Browne, the bank opened the very next year with deposits on the first day totaling $1,269.28.
Byrd Theatre shares an update on why it's now closed for upgrades
The historic Byrd Theatre, located in Richmond's Carytown neighborhood, recently shared photos of the ongoing effort to upgrade the 1920s-era movie palace.
Chesterfield County Fair begins this week
The 111th annual Chesterfield County Fair begins Friday, Aug. 26 and goes until Saturday, Sept. 3. The fair will feature, food, rides, games, ax throwing, an escape room, pig races, an illusionist, a comedy hypnotist, parades and a silent auction to benefit the Chesterfield County Fair Association Scholarship fund.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Music comes to Abner Clay Park in Down Home Family Reunion
Abner Clay Park was filled with music, live demonstrations, and community last night as guests flocked to the park for the Down Home Family Reunion, a night of live music, demonstrations, and community.
'The Geekdom is welcome' at 36th VA Comicon
The 36th VA Comicon at the Richmond Raceway Saturday was a little slice of heaven for sci-fi, comic book and superhero fans.
Lady N'awlins owner to close Richmond restaurant: 'It’s been a rocky road'
The Fan District restaurant will operate for limited hours until it closes for good on Sunday, September 4.
Heritage and culture celebrated at Down Home Family Reunion
The Elegba Folklore Society's 31st annual Down Home Family Reunion took place in in Richmond's historic Jackson Ward neighborhood Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RVA Duck Race, Richmond's 1st sensory-friendly festival held on Brown's Island
The 2022 RVA Duck Race and Richmond's 1st sensory-friendly festival were held on Brown's Island Saturday, Aug. 20.
NBC12
Thousands come out to RVA’s Duck Race on Brown’s Island
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The quack came back! A Richmond favorite returned to Brown’s Island Saturday and thousands turned out for this year’s RVA Duck Race. The Autism Society of Central Virginia hosted the first race in a decade. 15,000 ducks were purchased to fill the James River...
Log truck crash closes portion of Powhite Parkway
A crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling logs has closed down a portion of Virginia Route 76 and Virginia Route 146 interchange Monday morning.
travelnoire.com
TallTravelEats Shares Where To Find The Best Food In Richmond, VA
Dominic “Dom” Brown was born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, where he still resides to this day. Though today he is well-known for his food and travel blog, TallTravelEats, he wasn’t always a food connoisseur. Growing up, he was actually a very picky eater. “I would eat...
School starts for Chesterfield County despite teacher shortage
Summer break is over, and school is back in session for first through sixth grade and ninth grade in Chesterfield County.
NBC12
James River Regional Cleanup to include seven localities across central Va.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Advisory Council (JRAC) is holding the 23rd Annual James River Regional Cleanup in September. The cleanup spans over 75 miles of the James River. There will be 12 different cleanup sites in seven different localities, including:. Appomattox and Buckingham Counties. Chesterfield County.
George Wythe principal remembered as humble, loving: 'It's still breathtaking'
Many people in the Richmond community are heartbroken following the sudden news of the death of the principal of George Wythe High School.
Comments / 0