self-checkout stationPhoto by Scott Lewis (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. Walmart is one of the largest corporations that continually strives to have more self-checkout stations in each store. (source) And there are over 386 Walmart stores in Florida alone, the most in the United States. When a corporation has the option to staff each store with several cashiers or you have one area of self-checkouts, many stores decide to have more self-checkout stations. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO