Florida State

Jake Wells

Some Florida customers losing faith in using self-checkout

self-checkout stationPhoto by Scott Lewis (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. Walmart is one of the largest corporations that continually strives to have more self-checkout stations in each store. (source) And there are over 386 Walmart stores in Florida alone, the most in the United States. When a corporation has the option to staff each store with several cashiers or you have one area of self-checkouts, many stores decide to have more self-checkout stations. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly.
FLORIDA STATE
tourcounsel.com

The Beautiful Island of Sanibel in Florida

The beaches of Sanibel Island, Florida, attract visitors from all over the world, in part because of the large amounts of shells that wash up on its beaches. One of the reasons for these accumulations of shells is the fact that Sanibel is a barrier island that has an east-west orientation, when most of the islands in the area have a north-south orientation.
SANIBEL, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you travel to Florida often and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy high-quality food then you are in the right place because that's what we are talking about today - four amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already been to them. Are you curious to see which pizza places to this list and if your favorite place is among them? Here they are.
FLORIDA STATE
Robb Report

This Sprawling $23 Million Florida Estate Can House 5 of Your Prized Yachts and a Dozen Cars

There are waterfront homes, and then there’s this yachter’s paradise in Florida. Located in the tony neighborhood of Seven Isles in Fort Lauderdale, the 11,000-square-foot gated mansion sits on just under an acre and offers 315 feet of prime water frontage. Designed for boating aficionados, the property sports a new raised seawall and a dock with enough power stations for you to charge up to five electric yachts or simply store others. It also offers direct access to the intracoastal waterway. Perfect for large families, the open-air manse comprises seven bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms. The interior is fitted with...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Monday starts workweek with record heat, scattered storms

Above-average heat is in the forecast, as highs will likely reach the mid- to high 90s across most of Southwest Florida. High humidity will also make the entire WINK News viewing area feel like it’s experiencing triple-digit heat. Boaters will have pleasant conditions on the water if they can...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth Thousands

Andreasperelli3, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Common. It's exciting to hear about thrift store purchases that made the buyer a fortune, such as a man who bought a $3 painting at a South Carolina Goodwill store and found out later that it was a 17th-century work of Flemish art worth $190,000. Or the man who bought what he thought was a copy of the Declaration of Independence in a Nashville thrift store, only to discover that it was an original worth $477,650.
TITUSVILLE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hot, muggy Tuesday with scattered storms

High temperatures will reach the mid-90s across Southwest Florida. A very muggy feel will persist throughout the day, fueling more triple-digit “feels like” temperatures. Boaters will encounter a light chop within our bays and 1- to 2-foot wave heights. After a mostly dry start, increasing cloud cover will...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Scattered storms expected Sunday afternoon

The Weather Authority expects typical August weather for your Sunday, with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the mid-90s, and a chance of storms in the afternoon. Sunday will start off nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. By the afternoon hours, temperatures...
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

California restaurant chain debuts in state with Clearwater location

Epic Wings, a San Diego-based chicken wing restaurant concept that was founded in 1982 and now has 30 franchises nationwide, is set to open its first restaurant in Florida. Located in the Tri-City Shopping Center in Clearwater, the eatery is owned and operated by franchisee T.J. Leaf, a former NBA player who grew up in San Diego and, according to a news release, has fond memories of the original Epic Wings restaurant, formerly known as Wings-N-Things.
CLEARWATER, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Florida banned books Twitter mistake

The American Federation of Teachers’ president admits what she wrote on Twitter about certain books being banned in Florida, isn’t true. Two of those books put on the false list were, To Kill a Mockingbird and A Wrinkle in Time. Randi Weingarten later tweeted, “I should have double-checked...
FLORIDA STATE

