Florida’s Housing Market Seeing Higher Median Prices But Inflation, Interest Rates Impacting Sales
Florida’s housing market reported higher median prices, a rise in new listings of existing single-family homes and continued signs of easing supply constraints in July 2022 compared to a year ago, according to Florida Realtors’ latest housing data. However, inflation and higher mortgage interest rates continue to impact sales.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Some Florida customers losing faith in using self-checkout
self-checkout stationPhoto by Scott Lewis (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. Walmart is one of the largest corporations that continually strives to have more self-checkout stations in each store. (source) And there are over 386 Walmart stores in Florida alone, the most in the United States. When a corporation has the option to staff each store with several cashiers or you have one area of self-checkouts, many stores decide to have more self-checkout stations. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly.
The Beautiful Island of Sanibel in Florida
The beaches of Sanibel Island, Florida, attract visitors from all over the world, in part because of the large amounts of shells that wash up on its beaches. One of the reasons for these accumulations of shells is the fact that Sanibel is a barrier island that has an east-west orientation, when most of the islands in the area have a north-south orientation.
This Florida Destination Has Been Described as "Underrated and "One that Tourists Overlook."
Stephen B Calvert Clariosophic, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When one thinks of the phrase "Florida beach," it's a fair bet that one of the popular beaches - like Miami Beach, Siesta Key, Daytona Beach, Panama City Beach, or Clearwater Beach - will come to mind, as these beaches are generally quite popular.
19 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and...
How to find your polling location or check the status of your mail-in ballot
Polling locations in Southwest Florida may have changed for you this year. You can verify your polling location before heading out to vote on election day with the links below. Did you already vote by mail? You can also check the status of your ballot to ensure it was received...
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you happen to live in Florida or you travel to Florida often and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy high-quality food then you are in the right place because that's what we are talking about today - four amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already been to them. Are you curious to see which pizza places to this list and if your favorite place is among them? Here they are.
This Sprawling $23 Million Florida Estate Can House 5 of Your Prized Yachts and a Dozen Cars
There are waterfront homes, and then there’s this yachter’s paradise in Florida. Located in the tony neighborhood of Seven Isles in Fort Lauderdale, the 11,000-square-foot gated mansion sits on just under an acre and offers 315 feet of prime water frontage. Designed for boating aficionados, the property sports a new raised seawall and a dock with enough power stations for you to charge up to five electric yachts or simply store others. It also offers direct access to the intracoastal waterway. Perfect for large families, the open-air manse comprises seven bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms. The interior is fitted with...
This Is Florida's Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure looked to data from Zillow and Redfin to find the most expensive suburb in every state.
THREE TROPICAL WAVES WATCHED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER, ONE EAST OF FLORIDA
Unclear If Any Will Grow, Threaten Land. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2 P.M. SUNDAY, AUGUST 21, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching three tropical waves, with one — marked as an X above — in conditions conducive for development. It may […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Monday starts workweek with record heat, scattered storms
Above-average heat is in the forecast, as highs will likely reach the mid- to high 90s across most of Southwest Florida. High humidity will also make the entire WINK News viewing area feel like it’s experiencing triple-digit heat. Boaters will have pleasant conditions on the water if they can...
3 Florida Destinations Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever released its 2022 list of the best barbecue cities in America.
Florida Is Sun And Showers Today With Rainy Days Ahead; Eyeing The Tropics
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Tuesday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers and storms in the morning. Look for heavy rain in the afternoon and evening as more showers and storms move in. Tuesday’s highs will be low 90s. Wednesday will...
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth Thousands
Andreasperelli3, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Common. It's exciting to hear about thrift store purchases that made the buyer a fortune, such as a man who bought a $3 painting at a South Carolina Goodwill store and found out later that it was a 17th-century work of Flemish art worth $190,000. Or the man who bought what he thought was a copy of the Declaration of Independence in a Nashville thrift store, only to discover that it was an original worth $477,650.
Hot, muggy Tuesday with scattered storms
High temperatures will reach the mid-90s across Southwest Florida. A very muggy feel will persist throughout the day, fueling more triple-digit “feels like” temperatures. Boaters will encounter a light chop within our bays and 1- to 2-foot wave heights. After a mostly dry start, increasing cloud cover will...
Scattered storms expected Sunday afternoon
The Weather Authority expects typical August weather for your Sunday, with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the mid-90s, and a chance of storms in the afternoon. Sunday will start off nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. By the afternoon hours, temperatures...
California restaurant chain debuts in state with Clearwater location
Epic Wings, a San Diego-based chicken wing restaurant concept that was founded in 1982 and now has 30 franchises nationwide, is set to open its first restaurant in Florida. Located in the Tri-City Shopping Center in Clearwater, the eatery is owned and operated by franchisee T.J. Leaf, a former NBA player who grew up in San Diego and, according to a news release, has fond memories of the original Epic Wings restaurant, formerly known as Wings-N-Things.
Florida banned books Twitter mistake
The American Federation of Teachers’ president admits what she wrote on Twitter about certain books being banned in Florida, isn’t true. Two of those books put on the false list were, To Kill a Mockingbird and A Wrinkle in Time. Randi Weingarten later tweeted, “I should have double-checked...
