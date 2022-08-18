Read full article on original website
KULR8
Red Lodge SAR flown out to help woman injured west of Red Pryor Mountain Wednesday
RED LODGE, Mont. - A woman was injured while riding an ATV west of Red Pryor Mountain Wednesday. She was a part of a group riding on a Forest Service two-track road off Pryor Mountain Rd., when the ATV rolled, Red Lodge Fire Rescue reported. The woman suffered serious injuries...
mybighornbasin.com
Average Gas Prices Across Wyoming Fall by 12.6 Cents
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming fell 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week (averaging $3.98/g today) according to GasBuddy’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. The report states, “Prices in Wyoming are 64.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 45.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.”
mybighornbasin.com
Draper Museum Lunchtime Expedition Talk, Bats and Bones
On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Buffalo Bill Center of the West will host another lunchtime expedition talk from 12-1 p.m. in the Coe Auditorium. For those who cannot attend the talk in person, the event can also be attended virtually by registering here. Buffalo Bill Center of West’s Draper...
mybighornbasin.com
Filly Tennis Sweeps the Weekend, Broncs Split
The Cody Tennis teams were in action over the weekend as they took to the road for match-jups with Green River and Rock Springs. The Broncs would collect two wins against Green River while the Fillies got the sweep winning all five of their matches. Against Rock Springs, both teams...
