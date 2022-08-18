ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Boxing Scene

Hearn on Joshua Tossing Belts Out of The Ring: I Think He's Lost A Lot Of Faith In The System

Eddie Hearn evidently believes that Anthony Joshua’s bizarre post-fight actions were, in part, attributable to his frustrations with boxing’s sanctioning bodies. Shortly after it was announced that Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk had defeated Londons’ Joshua by split decision to retain his WBO, WBA, and IBF titles in their heavyweight unification rematch Saturday night in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Joshua unexpectedly went on a bizarre rant.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Fury Opens As Healthy Betting Favorite Over Usyk In Undisputed Heavyweight Clash

The oddsmakers like Tyson Fury’s chances of becoming the first crowned undisputed heavyweight champion in more than twenty years. Speculation has already run rampant of England’s Fury (32-0-1, 23KOs) ending his faux retirement to put his WBC and lineal championship at stake against unified WBA/IBF/WBO/IBO titlist Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13KOs). Early betting odds already place Fury as high as a -310 favorite to prevail, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, which lists Ukraine’s Usyk as a +195 favorite to become just the second former undisputed cruiserweight champion to repeat the feat at heavyweight, joining Evander Holyfield. Off-shore sportsbook BetOnline.ag has Fury as an early -280 favorite in the fight, provided it takes place prior to December 31.
COMBAT SPORTS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Hollywood, FL
Boxing Scene

Joshua: I'm Looking Forward To Putting Power Behind Them Shots; I Can Knock Usyk Out

Anthony Joshua was determined to prove he could out-box Oleksandr Usyk last year in London. The former IBF/IBO/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion paid for being so stubborn by losing his titles for the second time in 27 months to the undefeated Ukrainian southpaw. The British superstar learned numerous lessons last September 25, most notably that he needed to finally change trainers and that he had to find ways to improve his suspect stamina.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Usyk Not Offended By Joshua's Outburst: I Respect Him, He Was a Bit Emotional

On Saturday night in Jeddah, Oleksandr Usyk secured a twelve round split decision in his rematch with Anthony Joshua, to retain the WBO, IBO, WBA, IBF heavyweight titles. Usyk said that he was not offended by Joshua’s reaction in the aftermath of their rematch, when he appeared to throw two of the belts out of the ring, having apparently been stopped by Usyk’s team from presenting them to him, before Joshua made an impassioned and often rambling speech to the crowd.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Daniel Dubois Hoping His Next Fight Will Come Against Dillian Whyte

WBA "regular" heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois is hoping that a deal can be finalized to make the first defense of his recently acquired title against Dillian Whyte. Dubois has been eager to face Whyte since 2020 - when Whyte openly labeled him as a quitter with respect to the stoppage loss to Joe Joyce.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Francisco Portillo Upsets 30-1 Favorite Rau'shee Warren On Points In 6-Rounder

HOLLYWOOD, Florida – What was supposed to be a relatively easy tune-up fight for Rau’shee Warren turned disastrous Saturday. Mexican journeyman Francisco Portillo upset the heavily favored former WBA bantamweight champion by unanimous decision in a six-round fight on the non-televised portion of the Omar Figueroa Jr.-Sergey Lipinets undercard. Warren dropped Portillo in the second round, but Portillo got off the canvas and engaged Warren in a dogfight that the huge underdog won on all three scorecards at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Person
Batyr Akhmedov
Person
Alberto Puello
Person
Sergey Lipinets
Boxing Scene

Cassius Chaney Bounces Back From Defeat With First Round Stoppage

Heavyweights Cassius Chaney and Juiseppe Cusumano continued their climb to the top of the division Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena with knockout victories in the main and co-main events of Summer Heat, presented by CES Boxing. The New London, CT, veteran Chaney (22-1, 15 KOs) made quick work of...
NEW LONDON, CT
Boxing Scene

Omar Figueroa-Sergey Lipinets: LIVE From Hollywood, Florida

HOLLYWOOD, Florida – Atif Oberlton went the distance for the first time as a pro Saturday night, but he easily remained unbeaten. The 6-foot-3 southpaw used his height and reach to mostly pick apart Robert Burwell throughout their six-round light heavyweight fight at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Philadelphia’s Oberlton (6-0, 5 KOs) shut out Burwell on two scorecards (60-54, 60-54) and won five of six rounds on the other card (59-55).
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Boxing Scene

Kenneth Sims Dominates, Stops Cristian Mino in Five Rounds

Kenneth Sims Jr. captured the WBA Intercontinental junior welterweight championship with a dominant fifth round stoppage of Cristian Mino Sunday, August 21 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL. Headlining EntroBox: Championship Boxing presented by Bally Sports Network and the Bally App, Sims Jr. showed he was the superior boxer...
ORLANDO, FL
Boxing Scene

Photos: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua Rematch - Post-Fight Press Conference

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - In a highly anticipated heavyweight rematch, Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) overcame some tough moments to win a twelve round split decision over Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) to retain the WBO, IBF, WBA, IBO world titles. (photos by Mark Robinson) The scores were 115-113 for...
#Premier Boxing Champions#Combat#Showtime#Dominican
Boxing Scene

Warren: Fury is Just Too Big, Has Too Much Ammunition For Usyk

Frank Warren, co-promoter for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, feels confident that his boxer will present "huge problems" for WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA world champion Oleksandr Usyk. Last Saturday night in Saudi Arabia, Usyk made the first defense of his unified crown with a twelve round decision win over British...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Brandun Lee On Knockdown: I Lost Focus & Overlooked Madera For That Split Second

HOLLYWOOD, Florida – Brandun Lee learned an invaluable, nearly costly lesson Saturday night. Lee blamed a momentary lapse in concentration for allowing Will Madera to blast him with a right hand that caused the first knockdown of Lee’s career in the third round of their welterweight fight. That picturesque shot sent Lee to the canvas awkwardly, but the unbeaten boxer answered referee Christopher Young’s count pretty quickly and survived the final 15 seconds of that round once the action resumed.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Ruben Torres Takes Down Cristian Baez in Seven Rounds

This past Saturday night at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA, Thompson Boxing held it’s popular “Path To Glory” event in front of a sold out crowd. Ruben “Ace” Torres (19-0, 16 KOs) defeated Cristian Baez (18-2, 17 KOs) in their scheduled 10-round lightweight main event.
Boxing Scene

Second Usyk Loss, Post-Fight Tantrum Prompts Revisionist Joshua History

It’d be hard to find a bigger Anthony Joshua than I was. Though wiping out the worst title claimant of a generation (Charles Martin, blech!) wasn’t exactly the most compelling way to win a heavyweight title, I remember sitting in the press room at the MGM Grand Garden Arena that spring night in 2016 thinking, “OK, this guy’s going to be a big star.”
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Hearn: I Had Usyk Winning 115-113, What He Did in Tenth Round Was Unbelievable

Eddie Hearn, promoter for British superstar Anthony Joshua, had scored 115-113 in favor of Oleksandr Usyk in Saturday's big rematch in Saudi Arabia. The fight was a rematch of last September's encounter, which saw Usyk win a dominant twelve round unanimous decision to capture the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles.

