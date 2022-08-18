Read full article on original website
USA Oil Pours Into Asia
The physical crude market in Asia is softening as oil from as far away as the US and Brazil flows into the world’s top consuming region, boosting competition for Middle East producers. Buyers in South Korea, India and China have picked up substantial volumes from the US this month...
USA Wind Power Sector Hits Record Production And Job Growth
The U.S. Department of Energy has released three reports showing that wind power remains one of the USA's fastest-growing energy sources and a generator of high-quality jobs. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has released three reports showing that wind power remains one of the USA’s fastest-growing energy sources and a generator of high-quality jobs.
Majors Make Significant Discovery Offshore Cyprus
Eni has announced a “significant” gas discovery in the Cronos-1 well, which was drilled in Block 6, around 100 miles off Cyprus’ coastline in more than 7,500 feet of water depth. Preliminary estimates indicate about 2.5 trillion cubic feet of gas in place, with significant additional upside...
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
USA Oil and Gas Producers Recover and Reset
According to the EY U.S. oil and gas reserves, production and ESG benchmarking study, U.S. oil and gas producers recovered and reset in 2021, posting increased profits of $73.7 billion and $211.9 billion in revenues, with significant deal activity that drove $144.1 billion in capital expenditures. Higher commodity prices and...
USA Drops Rig
The U.S. dropped one rig week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on August 19. Following the decrease, the total U.S. rig count now stands at 762, comprising 741 land rigs, 18 offshore rigs and three inland water rigs, Baker Hughes’ count shows. Of the total U.S. rig count of 762, 601 rigs are classified as oil rigs, 159 are classified as gas rigs, and two are classified as miscellaneous rigs.
Rhine Seen Surging to More Navigable Level
The water level at a key German chokepoint on the Rhine River is forecast to surge early next week, making it significantly easier for barges carrying vital cargoes to traverse the waterway. The marker at Kaub, currently at just 35 centimeters (13.8 inches), is expected to jump as high as...
Oil Pares Losses After Warning from Saudi Oil Minister
Oil clung to $90 at the conclusion of a volatile session after Saudi Oil Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman warned the disconnect between the futures market and supply fundamentals may force OPEC and its allies to act. West Texas Intermediate pared more than $4 of losses intraday to settle above...
Norwegian Wealth Fund Posts Biggest Half-Year Loss Ever
Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund posted its biggest loss on record as rate hikes, surging inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine spurred volatility. — Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund posted its biggest loss on record as rate hikes, surging inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spurred volatility.
