Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekly Report: 47 new deaths, 8,224 new cases
BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 47 new confirmed deaths and 8,224 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,259
- 5-9 years: 512
- 10-14 years: 406
- 15-19 years: 642
- 20-29 years: 2,676
- 30-39 years: 2,819
- 40-49 years: 2,232
- 50-59 years: 2,406
- 60-69 years: 1,984
- 70-79 years: 1,393
- 80+ years: 913
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 117,195 new tests were performed with an overall of 46,932,454 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests : A total of 11,597 new individuals have tested positive with 5,114,991 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.84%
Hospitalizations:
On August 9, there were 176 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.
There are 582 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 64 patients that are in intensive care units, 24 patients intubated, 342 (59%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 8,224
- Total Cases: 1,830,211
- New Deaths: 47
- Total Deaths: 20,025
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 845
- Total Cases: 166,243
- New Deaths: 10
- Total Deaths: 1,317
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,443,777
- First booster doses administered: 3,187,389
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 837
- Total Confirmed Cases: 152,827
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,882
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 184
- Total Confirmed Cases: 35,048
- New Deaths: -1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 377
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 93
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,874
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 159
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 226
- Total Confirmed Cases: 30,480
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 409
