Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekly Report: 47 new deaths, 8,224 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 47 new confirmed deaths and 8,224 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,259

5-9 years: 512

10-14 years: 406

15-19 years: 642

20-29 years: 2,676

30-39 years: 2,819

40-49 years: 2,232

50-59 years: 2,406

60-69 years: 1,984

70-79 years: 1,393

80+ years: 913

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 117,195 new tests were performed with an overall of 46,932,454 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests : A total of 11,597 new individuals have tested positive with 5,114,991 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.84%

Hospitalizations:

On August 9, there were 176 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There are 582 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 64 patients that are in intensive care units, 24 patients intubated, 342 (59%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 8,224

Total Cases: 1,830,211

New Deaths: 47

Total Deaths: 20,025

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 845

Total Cases: 166,243

New Deaths: 10

Total Deaths: 1,317

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,443,777

First booster doses administered: 3,187,389

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 837

Total Confirmed Cases: 152,827

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,882

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 184

Total Confirmed Cases: 35,048

New Deaths: -1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 377

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 93

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,874

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 159

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 226

Total Confirmed Cases: 30,480

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 409

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.