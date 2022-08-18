Seattle Southside Chamber Business/Art Mixer will be at Archie’s on Wed., Sept. 21

EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce will be holding an Economic Development Committee-sponsored engagement and outreach for Normandy Park businesses from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at Archie’s Mexican Restaurant.

This is a special Arts-themed community Mixer, where you can come connect with other like-minded community members and hear about what how the City of Normandy Park is supporting the Arts Community and businesses.

“Normandy Park is a great place for art,” the chamber said. “And there is a growing recognition of it as a successful place for the business of art. You already know that, because you have taken the bold steps to start and grow your business right here in the Park. Partner organizations like the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce, Highline’s Small Business Development Center, and the City of Normandy Park ‘s Arts Commission have a supportive role in helping you succeed. Yes, there has been financial support for managing COVID-19 impacts. And yes, there have been economic development studies, and surveys, and workshops, and yes, your opinion has been asked and re-asked…”

Come enjoy a chance to relax and just chat with other Normandy Park businesses, especially those whose business is art?

Get out of the office, or shop, or home-based business, and take a few moments from your 24/7 work demands, and come to Archie’s Mexican Restaurant.

Share and discuss what a healthy economic business climate in Normandy Park looks like, what it means to your business to be in a special place like Normandy Park, and what support from partner organizations looks like—and what it could look like.

Come to hear from Economic Development Committee officials, City Councilmembers and partner organization staff who will be at the event. But mostly, come to chat and celebrate with your fellow Normandy Park businesses!

This event will be joined by two local Seattle Southside Chamber Ambassadors.