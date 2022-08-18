ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahlequah, OK

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tahlequah, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Tahlequah, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Arrest made in May homicide outside Hookah Lounge

One of three suspects wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old back in May is now in jail, according to jail records. — One of three suspects wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old back in May is now in jail, according to jail records.
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Morales
KRMG

Wife of Oklahoma death row inmate speaks at public forum

TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man sitting on death row in Oklahoma spoke at a forum on the death penalty. Last week, Governor Stitt pushed back Richard Glossip’s execution date, a decision that Richard’s wife said has given them some hope. The public forum was...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purple Heart#Veteran#Funerals#The Guard#Ag#Cn District Court
cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee Phoenix names Seven Feathers honorees

TAHLEQUAH – To recognize Cherokee citizens making noteworthy contributions to Cherokee language, culture, community, service, education, health and business, the Cherokee Phoenix has named honorees of the fourth annual Seven Feathers Awards. For language, the Cherokee Phoenix selected Ed Fields, of Tahlequah. Fields, who is also a Cherokee Nation...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa man sentenced to 30 years for threatening to kill President Biden

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was sentenced Monday for sending threatening emails to KOTV Channel 6 directed at President Joseph Biden, unnamed members of the Congress and their families. John Jacobs Ahrens, 58, was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release. In...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy