Read full article on original website
Related
TPD: Multiple reports filed over the weekend regarding allegations of assault against Tulsa artist
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department [TPD] has confirmed that multiple reports involving Tulsa-based artist Scott Taylor were filed over the weekend. TPD stated that the allegations are currently being investigated, however, there have been no charges filed against Taylor at this time. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
Protest held outside local artist’s studio over ‘inappropriate behavior’
TULSA, Okla. — More than a dozen people gathered outside a local artist’s studio to protest what they said is, “inappropriate behavior” on Saturday. People held signs and voiced their opinions about Scott Taylor. One protestor said they wanted Tulsa to be a safe space for...
White supremacist group images spray painted under a south Tulsa bridge
TULSA, Okla. — Images associated with a group known for its white supremacist ties were found spray painted in south Tulsa. FOX23 reached out to the Tulsa River Parks Authority. Within an hour of being notified, they painted over the graffiti. It was found on the bridge support underneath the Jenks Bridge near 91st and Riverside.
Following an explosion of social media allegations, the Tulsa art community rejects a local artist
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa artist community has been enraptured this week in a whirlwind of outrage through numerous social media allegations of inappropriate behavior by local artist, Scott Taylor. The Tulsa Police say there isn’t an investigation at this time and there haven’t been any reports filed against...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement and firefighters escort Capt. Hargraves from Tulsa to Ponca City
PAWHUSKA — Many law enforcement agencies and fire departments joined the Osage County Sheriff’s Department in forming a nearly three mile long escort for Osage County Sheriff Capt. William Hargraves. Hargraves was killed in a three-vehicle accident Friday morning at the intersection of Highway 60 and Oklahoma 18....
ktxs.com
Transgender woman feels police failed her, alleges 'hate crime' at Oklahoma hotel
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A transgender woman said she was the victim of a hate crime and her city's police department "failed her miserably," but police said they don't have enough evidence to prove what happened was a hate crime. In a video of the incident, you can hear,...
Arrest made in May homicide outside Hookah Lounge
One of three suspects wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old back in May is now in jail, according to jail records. — One of three suspects wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old back in May is now in jail, according to jail records.
Suspect Arrested In Connection To Broken Arrow Expressway Shooting
Tulsa police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened on July 31 on the Broken Arrow Expressway. Brandon Linsley Jefferson was arrested on the complaints of murder in the first degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two complaints of shooting with the intent to kill.
RELATED PEOPLE
Wife of Oklahoma death row inmate speaks at public forum
TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man sitting on death row in Oklahoma spoke at a forum on the death penalty. Last week, Governor Stitt pushed back Richard Glossip’s execution date, a decision that Richard’s wife said has given them some hope. The public forum was...
5newsonline.com
Randall Worcester walks out of Crawford County Detention Center after violent arrest
Randall Worcester walked out of the Crawford Co. Detention Center a day after a violent arrest led to public outcry.
Two Arkansas deputies, one officer suspended and under investigation after video shows use of force
Crawford County Sherriff James Damante has confirmed that one Mulberry Police officer and two deputies were shown in the video.
KTUL
14-year-old driver involved in crash that left Osage County sheriff's captain dead
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — William Hargraves, 44, of Burbank was pronounced dead on the scene following a collision on the US-60 and OK-18 intersection. A 14-year-old Kansas girl was driving a 2008 Lexus with a 42-year-old passenger traveling southbound on OK-18 according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Hargraves, driving a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Broken Arrow pizzeria pays it forward, one post-it at a time
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — At Uncle Vinny’s New York Style Pizzeria, post-it notes on a statue represent a meal. The notes can be exchanged for a free piece of pizza for those without any money. The notes read, “get a full tummy,” “be kind,” and “have a blessed...
Sapulpa Police search for armed robbery suspect in west Tulsa
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — The Sapulpa Police Department (SPD) is searching for an armed robbery suspect in west Tulsa. SPD said around 6 p.m. Sunday, a man entered a Subway near West 51st and I-244 with a gun and demanded money. Police are searching for the man and are...
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Phoenix names Seven Feathers honorees
TAHLEQUAH – To recognize Cherokee citizens making noteworthy contributions to Cherokee language, culture, community, service, education, health and business, the Cherokee Phoenix has named honorees of the fourth annual Seven Feathers Awards. For language, the Cherokee Phoenix selected Ed Fields, of Tahlequah. Fields, who is also a Cherokee Nation...
2 Men Shot In Tulsa Parking Lot, Police Searching For Suspect
Tulsa Police are searching for the person who shot two men near 31st and Sheridan. Police say both victims are in the hospital right now and are stable. Officers said one man was shot three times and other had been shot once. Those men told Tulsa Police that they pulled...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two people hospitalized after being shot outside a grocery store in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said two victims are in the hospital after a shooting near 31st and S Sheridan. The call came in around 1 p.m., according to police. A local woman, Althea, was working nearby and remembers hearing the gunshots. “That was a definite gunshot. It’s a...
Fort Smith PD seeking to identify three people for questioning
Fort Smith Police is seeking to identify three people in connection to a burglary that occurred on July 24.
Franklin Co. body found earlier this month identified
Tonia Tram Tran, 53, of Fort Smith was found with multiple injuries and left on a driveway north of Altus.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man sentenced to 30 years for threatening to kill President Biden
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was sentenced Monday for sending threatening emails to KOTV Channel 6 directed at President Joseph Biden, unnamed members of the Congress and their families. John Jacobs Ahrens, 58, was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release. In...
Comments / 0