Rep. Abigail Spanberger: Election deniers and ‘extreme candidates’ are ‘threats to democracy’
Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) joins Andrea Mitchell with her reaction to the surge of election denying candidates winning primaries across the country. “There are many threats to democracy. We see it with these extreme candidates who are coming through primaries,” says Congresswoman Spanberger. “Here in Virginia, in my district, I'm running against someone who's defended the January 6 insurrectionists, and called the FBI corrupt and referred to them as ‘deep state.’ So these threats are very, very real. And frankly, they're a major driving force.”Aug. 22, 2022.
Gen. Petraeus: U.S. has ‘moral obligation’ to ‘well over 165,000’ Afghans ‘left behind’
Former CIA Director, commander of U.S. Central Command, and commander of NATO and U.S. forces in Afghanistan General David Petraeus joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss ongoing complications from the United States’’ messy withdrawal from Afghanistan, which has left many people who helped the U.S., including translators, still stranded for over a year. “The State Department itself reported over 70,000 former battlefield interpreters who are left behind,” says Gen. Petraeus. “It's not just they who are entitled to Special Immigrant Visas but their family members, so you're talking at least well over 165,000 Afghans for whom we have a moral obligation. And we need to meet that obligation.”Aug. 22, 2022.
Joy Reid: Trump can't seem to understand those documents belong to the American people
Donald Trump is seeking a “special master” to review evidence seized from Mar-a-Lago through a new legal filing. "Here's the thing about presidential records, something Trump and his posse can't seem to understand," Joy Reid says on The ReidOut on MSNBC. "Those records don't belong to Trump or to any president. They belong to the American people."Aug. 23, 2022.
GOP Rep. Bacon: If we’re only sticking to our own side, we’re not growing
If we don’t bridge the gap between parties and try to understand each other with meaningful conversations, the future of our democracy could be in peril. Republican Congressman Don Bacon and political strategist Frank Luntz join Ali Velshi to discuss the importance of engaging in debate and discussions with people you might not agree with for the sake of restoring productivity in our politics. The key behind it all: respect and curiosity.Aug. 21, 2022.
NBC News Poll: Americans More Concerned With Threats To Democracy than Cost of Living
Keith Boykin, David Jolly & Camilla Dechalus discuss this week’s primary elections in Florida and New York and the increase in Democratic voter enthusiasm in a new NBCNews Poll.Aug. 21, 2022.
Biden’s statement on 'Slavery Remembrance Day' targets whitewashers
President Joe Biden on Saturday released a brief statement in recognition of Slavery Remembrance Day, the newly established day of reflection meant to acknowledge slavery’s role in the United States' founding and legacy. Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., introduced a resolution last year seeking federal...
