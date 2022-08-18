Former CIA Director, commander of U.S. Central Command, and commander of NATO and U.S. forces in Afghanistan General David Petraeus joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss ongoing complications from the United States’’ messy withdrawal from Afghanistan, which has left many people who helped the U.S., including translators, still stranded for over a year. “The State Department itself reported over 70,000 former battlefield interpreters who are left behind,” says Gen. Petraeus. “It's not just they who are entitled to Special Immigrant Visas but their family members, so you're talking at least well over 165,000 Afghans for whom we have a moral obligation. And we need to meet that obligation.”Aug. 22, 2022.

