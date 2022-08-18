Read full article on original website
Robinson, Buckhorn schools receive damage; students to be temporarily relocated
On Aug. 16, the Perry County Board of Education meeting was held and board members discussed several flood related issues, including the damage done to two of the district’s facilities, Robinson Elementary School and Buckhorn School, both of which suffered extensive flood damage. During the meeting, the board discussed...
Amelia Air assists KRRJ, others with pet rescue
On Saturday, Aug. 6, Amelia Air conducted a pet rescue mission for multiple animal shelters, including the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS). During the rescue, pilots Dean Heistad and Steve Wolfson transported dogs from various Kentucky shelters and groups, flying them to New Jersey for the Humane Society of Atlantic County.
HCTC, ARH announce new healthcare scholarship for nursing students
On Aug. 16, Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) and Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) announced that a new scholarship provided through ARH for HCTC nursing students would be available for the Fall 2022 semester. Over the last three years, the nursing shortage in the Eastern Kentucky region has hit a...
Free wifi zones established in Eastern KY to support communities impacted by flooding
Accelecom, a Kentucky-based high-speed fiber optics provider and exclusive wholesaler of the Kentucky Wired Project, and Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh wireless networks with operations in Morehead, have teamed up to launch six free Wi-Fi sites throughout the Eastern Kentucky region that has been devastated by major flooding.
Weekend closure scheduled for KY 2021 in Perry County
Drivers who use KY 2021 (Couchtown Road) in Perry County should prepare to use an alternate route this weekend. The road will be closed at mile point 6.38 for replacement of a drainage structure. This is between Rainbow Lane and Fields Lane. Work will begin around 8 a.m. Saturday morning, Aug. 20, and should be completed sometime Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. The road will be closed around the clock until the pipe replacement is complete.
Kentucky superintendents discuss experiences, needs from severe flooding in E. Ky.
Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass met with local superintendents on Aug. 1 to ensure the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) addresses the real-time needs of districts most impacted by severe flooding that has devastated parts of Eastern Kentucky. Superintendents on the call expressed gratitude for the outpouring of...
Beshear: KYTC crews actively restoring crossings at 11 bridge sites destroyed by flooding
Gov. Andy Beshear announced in a statement Aug. 12 that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is already working to rapidly replace the first batch of closed bridges damaged or destroyed by recent severe flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The 11 bridges that have been initially targeted serve county and state roads...
How to document ownership and occupancy for FEMA
As part of the disaster assistance process, FEMA must determine ownership and occupancy of damaged primary residences. The agency has taken steps to make it easier for disaster survivors to verify ownership and occupancy. Owners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and...
Bluegrass Care Navigators to Host Radio Fundraiser for Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund
(Hazard, Ky.) – In response to the flooding that has devastated much of the region it serves, Bluegrass Care Navigators (BCN) will shift the focus of its annual Radio Day fundraiser in Hazard to instead request donations to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. Listeners should tune in...
Perry devastated:
Between July 25 and July 30, Hazard was in the bullseye of a historic series of rainstorms that destroyed entire communities, took lives and which will require months, if not years in some cases, to fully recover. As of presstime on Aug. 3, seven Perry County residents were confirmed dead...
Numerous individuals charged in connection with alleged looting
Local police have arrested numerous individuals since devastating flooding struck Perry County on charges connected to alleged looting of property of flood victims. Included in those was the employee of a local organization which works with individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities who was allegedly found to be involved with looting with clients.
Biden visits flood-ravaged E.Ky.
President Joe Biden and state and local officials stood in front of the remains of a flood-ravaged home in Breathitt County Aug 8, where Biden pledged that the the federal government will stay with the people of Eastern Kentucky as they recover from recent catastrophic flooding. U.S Rep. Hal Rogers...
Hazard Community Pantry to offer hot meals to families impacted by flooding
The disABILITY Resource Center will soon be the site of the “Hazard Community Pantry,” and will provide complementary meals and oral hygiene products to individuals and families affected by the recent storms and flooding in eastern Kentucky. Made possible with funding from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield...
NIOSH to offer free, confidential black lung screenings for coal miners Aug. 9-12
The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) will offer free, confidential black lung screenings to coal miners Aug. 9 through Aug. 12. Screenings will be provided through the NIOSH mobile testing unit at locations in Hazard and Pikeville. Call, 1-888-480-4042, to schedule an appointment. The screenings provide early...
Beshear announces funding for UPike Ag-Tech Innovation Center
Gov. Andy Beshear’s office announced in a statement July 27 that Pikeville is among several communities to share in a total of $13 million in funding intended to support job growth and industrial expansion. According to the statement, the University of Pikeville (UPike) will receive a $4.4 million grant...
HPD Chief Minor Allen to retire in August; thanks community, city
Recently, it was announced that Minor Allen, chief of police at the Hazard Police Department, will be retiring Aug. 1. Allen, who said he has been in law enforcement and military work since he was 18 years old, is retiring after 32 and a half years of police work and 22 years total in the Army (four active and 18 reserve). His career in policing and the military, said Allen, was something he always knew he wanted to pursue.
Details emerge in Perry looting cases; six arrested
Filings in Perry District Court this week detail the charges and circumstances involved in the arrests by Perry County Sheriff’s deputies of six individuals charged with allegedly being involved in looting of flood victims’ property. According to court documents, the first case occurred on the afternoon of July...
Perry BOE discusses plans for school officers
During the July 19 meeting of the Perry County Board of Education, board members discussed plans to ensure that School Resource Officers (SROs) are available for each school in the district. During the 2022 legislative session, HB 63 was passed, which requires a SRO on every school campus in Kentucky,...
Clay, Martin, Perry counties eligible for additional FEMA public assistance
Local governments and certain nonprofit organizations in Clay, Martin and Perry counties are now eligible for FEMA public assistance grants for debris removal and permanent work due to the flooding that began on July 26, FEMA said in a statement Aug. 6. These counties, along with Breathitt, Floyd, Johnson, Knott,...
Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner feeds flood victims
Denny’s is deploying its Mobile Relief Diner to Kentucky to serve affected residents and the larger community impacted by the recent flooding. The 53-foot mobile diner, which has been traveling across the United States since 2017 to serve fresh breakfasts for free to those impacted by natural disasters, will provide a hot and comforting meal consisting of two pancakes, two sausage links, hot coffee and cold water to Kentuckians throughout the week of Aug. 11-14.
