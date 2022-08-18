ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

Comments / 0

Related
The Hazard Herald

Amelia Air assists KRRJ, others with pet rescue

On Saturday, Aug. 6, Amelia Air conducted a pet rescue mission for multiple animal shelters, including the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS). During the rescue, pilots Dean Heistad and Steve Wolfson transported dogs from various Kentucky shelters and groups, flying them to New Jersey for the Humane Society of Atlantic County.
HAZARD, KY
The Hazard Herald

HCTC, ARH announce new healthcare scholarship for nursing students

On Aug. 16, Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) and Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) announced that a new scholarship provided through ARH for HCTC nursing students would be available for the Fall 2022 semester. Over the last three years, the nursing shortage in the Eastern Kentucky region has hit a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middlesboro, KY
Hazard, KY
Football
City
Hazard, KY
Hazard, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
The Hazard Herald

Weekend closure scheduled for KY 2021 in Perry County

Drivers who use KY 2021 (Couchtown Road) in Perry County should prepare to use an alternate route this weekend. The road will be closed at mile point 6.38 for replacement of a drainage structure. This is between Rainbow Lane and Fields Lane. Work will begin around 8 a.m. Saturday morning, Aug. 20, and should be completed sometime Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. The road will be closed around the clock until the pipe replacement is complete.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

How to document ownership and occupancy for FEMA

As part of the disaster assistance process, FEMA must determine ownership and occupancy of damaged primary residences. The agency has taken steps to make it easier for disaster survivors to verify ownership and occupancy. Owners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Hazard Herald

Perry devastated:

Between July 25 and July 30, Hazard was in the bullseye of a historic series of rainstorms that destroyed entire communities, took lives and which will require months, if not years in some cases, to fully recover. As of presstime on Aug. 3, seven Perry County residents were confirmed dead...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

Numerous individuals charged in connection with alleged looting

Local police have arrested numerous individuals since devastating flooding struck Perry County on charges connected to alleged looting of property of flood victims. Included in those was the employee of a local organization which works with individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities who was allegedly found to be involved with looting with clients.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

Biden visits flood-ravaged E.Ky.

President Joe Biden and state and local officials stood in front of the remains of a flood-ravaged home in Breathitt County Aug 8, where Biden pledged that the the federal government will stay with the people of Eastern Kentucky as they recover from recent catastrophic flooding. U.S Rep. Hal Rogers...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hazard Herald

HPD Chief Minor Allen to retire in August; thanks community, city

Recently, it was announced that Minor Allen, chief of police at the Hazard Police Department, will be retiring Aug. 1. Allen, who said he has been in law enforcement and military work since he was 18 years old, is retiring after 32 and a half years of police work and 22 years total in the Army (four active and 18 reserve). His career in policing and the military, said Allen, was something he always knew he wanted to pursue.
HAZARD, KY
The Hazard Herald

Details emerge in Perry looting cases; six arrested

Filings in Perry District Court this week detail the charges and circumstances involved in the arrests by Perry County Sheriff’s deputies of six individuals charged with allegedly being involved in looting of flood victims’ property. According to court documents, the first case occurred on the afternoon of July...
The Hazard Herald

Perry BOE discusses plans for school officers

During the July 19 meeting of the Perry County Board of Education, board members discussed plans to ensure that School Resource Officers (SROs) are available for each school in the district. During the 2022 legislative session, HB 63 was passed, which requires a SRO on every school campus in Kentucky,...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner feeds flood victims

Denny’s is deploying its Mobile Relief Diner to Kentucky to serve affected residents and the larger community impacted by the recent flooding. The 53-foot mobile diner, which has been traveling across the United States since 2017 to serve fresh breakfasts for free to those impacted by natural disasters, will provide a hot and comforting meal consisting of two pancakes, two sausage links, hot coffee and cold water to Kentuckians throughout the week of Aug. 11-14.
HAZARD, KY
The Hazard Herald

The Hazard Herald

Hazard, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Perry County's leading newspaper since 1911.

 https://hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy