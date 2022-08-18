Read full article on original website
Waycross juvenile correction officer arrested in RYDC death
WAYCROSS – A Waycross juvenile correctional officer has been arrested after an investigation into the RYDC death of a juvenile during a fight. A juvenile complaint for involuntary manslaughter has been secured for the juvenile involved in the fight that resulted in the death of another juvenile on August 9, 2022.
Attorneys for family of Camden County woman killed during search warrant sue for $25 million
WOODBINE, Ga. — The family of a Camden County woman shot and killed when deputies served a drug-related search warrant last year is now suing the sheriff's office and the deputies they believe were involved. The $25 million lawsuit was filed Sunday night. Latoya James, 37, was at her...
JSO: Suspect sought in burglary of a local business
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a business burglary and is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect. STORY: All lanes back open after morning crash closes I-95 South in Nassau County. On Sunday, Aug. 7, officers responded to 6000 Blanding Blvd....
Atlanta Daily World
Latoya James was an unarmed innocent bystander when she was shot and killed by deputies of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. The family of Latoya James, the 37-year-old black woman shot and killed by Camden County deputies in May 2021, will join their attorneys Monday, August 22, at 10:00 AM in front of the Camden County Courthouse (210 East 4th St. Woodbine, GA) to announce the filing of a $25 million lawsuit against Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor and those deputies involved in James’ death.
GBI: Juvenile correctional officer allowed kids to fight, leaves 1 dead
WAYCROSS, Ga. (WSAV) — A juvenile correctional officer in Waycross allowed kids to fight which resulted in the death of a kid. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said Thomas Hicks, 30, was present and allowed kids to participate in a “fight game” at the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center. One kid was killed during […]
Here is who was granted and denied bond in hearings this week
Several people were released from the Coffee County Jail this week following bond hearings, where many defendants with pending charges appeared before Judge Andy Spivey. Several interesting statements were made during the hearings, including a man attempting to list a victim's address as the home he would reside in if granted bond. Many other individuals who recently made local headlines were also granted and denied release.
Family friend of teen who died after ‘fight game’ at Waycross detention center heartbroken
WAYCROSS, Ga. — A Waycross juvenile detention guard is now in custody after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said he was allowing a prisoner fight game inside of the facility that left one teen dead. Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson spoke with a family friend who knew that teen....
Teen found dead in crash after reports of shooting in Waycross, officers say
WAYCROSS, Ga. – A teenager was found dead after the Waycross Police Department responded to reports of gunfire on Columbus Street near Elizabeth Street at approximately 4:45 p.m. Thursday, the department said. When officers arrived, they searched the scene and found a wrecked Dodge Charger in a wooded area...
Police: Girl dead after reported Waycross shooting leads to crash
WAYCROSS, Ga. — A juvenile girl was killed in Waycross, Georgia after reports of gunfire early Thursday morning, according to a press release from Waycross Police Chief, Tommy Cox, Jr. Around 4:40 a.m. Thursday, Waycross Police responded to reports of gunfire on Columbus Street near the intersection of Elizabeth...
Brunswick mother pepper sprays school bus with students onboard
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Brunswick mother is behind bars tonight accused of using pepper spray on a school bus with students inside. It all happened at a school bus stop about 5 minutes away from Goodyear Elementary. Action News Jax spoke with a man who didn’t want to be...
Glynn County nonprofit aims to expand services after increase in homelessness
GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. – At Saved by Grace in Glynn County, Georgia, the mission is to help and give hope. Inside its day facility is a laundry room for the homeless to wash their clothes, personal hygiene boxes and a shower. Visitors can also get something to eat and meet with social services to assist in their needs. There’s even a 14-bed, male-only shelter.
Nassau County Sheriff's Office identified body found in Nassau River
Investigators are asking for information in the death of 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. They say her death is a homicide.
‘This pool is just going to drop:' Nassau County woman worries about pool she says contractor didn't install correctly
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — It was during the pandemic in 2020 when Kristine Wortham and her family thought it would be a good time to get a pool installed in their backyard. “So we’re like, well, if we are going to do it, let's do it now because we didn’t know when we were going to be quarantined again," said Wortham.
All SB lanes on I-95 S at US-17 in Nassau County reopen after crash
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – All southbound lanes reopened Monday morning after a major crash in Nassau County on I-95 South at US-17. Some drivers could experience delays. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash. We are working to learn more information.
Boater finds young woman dead in Florida marsh, cops say. Cause of death investigated
A woman’s body was discovered in a north Florida marsh and investigators are not sure of her identity or the cause of death, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. The discovery was made Sunday, Aug. 14, near the Nassau-Duval county line, officials said. The area is just...
Another feral cat tests positive for rabies in Glynn County
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Glynn County Health Department is warning residents of a feral cat that tested positive for rabies. Two people were scratched by the cat around the central Cate Road area of Brunswick. They have been referred to their healthcare provider for possible post-exposure rabies treatment. >>>...
