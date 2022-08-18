ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waycross, GA

Waycross juvenile correction officer arrested in RYDC death

WAYCROSS – A Waycross juvenile correctional officer has been arrested after an investigation into the RYDC death of a juvenile during a fight. A juvenile complaint for involuntary manslaughter has been secured for the juvenile involved in the fight that resulted in the death of another juvenile on August 9, 2022.
WAYCROSS, GA
JSO: Suspect sought in burglary of a local business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a business burglary and is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect. STORY: All lanes back open after morning crash closes I-95 South in Nassau County. On Sunday, Aug. 7, officers responded to 6000 Blanding Blvd....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Waycross, GA
Crime & Safety
$25 Million Lawsuit Announced Against Deputies Who Killed Black Woman in Georgia

Latoya James was an unarmed innocent bystander when she was shot and killed by deputies of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. The family of Latoya James, the 37-year-old black woman shot and killed by Camden County deputies in May 2021, will join their attorneys Monday, August 22, at 10:00 AM in front of the Camden County Courthouse (210 East 4th St. Woodbine, GA) to announce the filing of a $25 million lawsuit against Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor and those deputies involved in James’ death.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
Officer charged with murder in juvenile's death after fight game at Georgia detention facility, GBI says

WAYCROSS, Ga. — The death of a juvenile in custody in a Georgia facility led to the arrest Tuesday of a correctional officer who now faces murder charges, officials said. According to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, of Waycross, a juvenile correctional officer in the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC), is charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children, and one count of violation of oath of office.
WAYCROSS, GA
Here is who was granted and denied bond in hearings this week

Several people were released from the Coffee County Jail this week following bond hearings, where many defendants with pending charges appeared before Judge Andy Spivey. Several interesting statements were made during the hearings, including a man attempting to list a victim's address as the home he would reside in if granted bond. Many other individuals who recently made local headlines were also granted and denied release.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
GBI: Correctional officer charged with murder after ‘fight game’ inside youth detention center

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a correctional officer they say violated his oath of office. Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, of Waycross has been arrested and charged with second degree murder, two counts of second degree cruelty to children and one count of violation of oath of office after investigators learned he allowed juvenile inmates to participate in a fight game in his presence.
WAYCROSS, GA
Public Safety
Glynn County nonprofit aims to expand services after increase in homelessness

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. – At Saved by Grace in Glynn County, Georgia, the mission is to help and give hope. Inside its day facility is a laundry room for the homeless to wash their clothes, personal hygiene boxes and a shower. Visitors can also get something to eat and meet with social services to assist in their needs. There’s even a 14-bed, male-only shelter.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville local news

