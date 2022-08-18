Read full article on original website
Having a healthy brain is probably one of the most common concerns you can have as you get older. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, “The brain is a complex organ that controls thought, memory, emotion, touch, motor skills, vision, breathing, temperature, hunger and every process that regulates our body.” Just like the heart and other organs, it is essential for it to be taken cared of. The kind of lifestyle that you live, and what you eat in particular matters a lot because it can greatly affect how your brain functions.
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you have diabetes and you're unsure what's safe to eat, you're not alone. In 2019, 11.3% of the U.S. population had diabetes (per American Diabetes Association). Managing the condition requires a mixture of medication and a carefully planned diet. Sugary foods and carbs are generally off-limits, and even naturally-occurring sugars can cause rapid sugar spikes. There's an air of confusion around which foods are healthy and which ones diabetics should refrain from. Could fresh fruit be harmful to people with diabetes?
There are practically endless ingredients you can add to your coffee in order to satisfy your sweet tooth or just make your morning beverage a little more interesting—but not all of them are healthy. In fact, health experts like nutritionists warn against many popular additions, such as sugar, artificial sweeteners, and high-sugar creamers, especially if you’re trying to lose weight. However, there are a few ingredients that can actually aid your weight loss journey by boosting your metabolism. You may not have considered them before! As it turns out, cinnamon and turmeric can make your coffee equally tasty and healthy.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
Eating bananas before bed can help you sleep thanks to nutrients like magnesium and tryptophan. Eating bananas before bed may also up melatonin in your body.
Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
Getting bakery items from Costco will always be a treat. From cookies and danishes, to muffins and croissants, there are so many delicious baked goods to enjoy at the big-box store company. As a matter of fact, they just added a new item that dessert lovers will want to indulge in.
While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
Vitamin B12, also called cobalamin, is a nutrient you get from eating animal products. A similar nutrient is B9 or folate. It’s a naturally-occurring substance that helps your body create new DNA and red blood cells. If you’re not getting enough of this vitamin, you may experience vitamin B12 deficiency anemia. Here’s what you need to know.
