More than two decades after closing, a chairlift could run this winter at Cuchara Mountain Park, and it may soon be operated by a local non-profit

Read full article on original website
Related
Visitors flock to wastewater treatment plant for sunflowers, causing issues in Colorado town
The humble mountain city of Woodland Park is requesting that visitors are careful where they park as hoards swarm a wastewater treatment facility in search of the perfect sunflower photo op. Images of the facility posted online show a wave of bright yellow sunflowers covering a hillside, with the town...
cpr.org
Planning for expanded open space in northwest Colorado Springs could be underway as soon as next year
The planning process could soon start for the expanded Blodgett Open Space in northwestern Colorado Springs. The Pikeview Frontage has historically been used socially for hiking, biking, wildlife watching and dog walking. It was acquired by the city last year and is the final section of the 153-acre piece of land that sits at the base of the Pikeview Quarry, known locally as the scar on the mountain. The addition brings the total acreage of Blodgett Open Space to 384.
[PHOTOS] Late-summer snowfall recorded atop Colorado peak
Let it snow! A light blanket of snow was seen accumulating on top of Pikes Peak on Sunday afternoon, by the City of Colorado Springs' Pikes Peak cameras. According to Mountain-Forecast.com, snowfall could continue through the night and into Monday afternoon. The photos below show the wintry scene playing out atop America's mountain: Reports of snow falling at mountain elevations in August is not necessarily abnormal in Colorado. In fact, widespread snowfall has been forecasted for several Colorado mountains this weekend including Mount of the Holy Cross, La Plata Peak, Mount Princeton, Mount Wilson, and Crestone Peak. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
25 Things You Need to Know Before Visiting Colorado’s Pikes Peak
Have you been to the top of Colorado's most visited 14er mountain? There are several options to get to the top of Pikes Peak. Visitors can hike up on foot, drive to the top, or take the train to the summit. Below we will show off some incredible photos of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Panorama Park reopens, as largest park renovation project in city history is complete
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The largest neighborhood park renovation in city history is now complete, and Panorama Park in Colorado Springs is now reopened. The park reopened Saturday morning with a ribbon cutting. The $8.5 million renovation project added multiple new features. "We added an event lawn, a teen hangout area which includes a The post Panorama Park reopens, as largest park renovation project in city history is complete appeared first on KRDO.
Woman suffers possible head injury while on cave tour in Colorado
Crews from the Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs fire departments responded to Cave of the Winds, a cave attraction near Colorado Springs, on Friday afternoon after receiving reports that woman was injured inside of the cave. According to a report from KRDO, the 20-year-old woman fell around 100 yards into...
Controversial shooting range west of Colorado Springs remains in limbo
More than a year after the U.S. Forest Service pledged to control shooting on Colorado's Front Range, concerns linger over a popular spot located between the state's biggest metro areas. The range is known as Turkey Tracks, near the Teller-Douglas county line off Colorado 67, north of Woodland Park. Under...
KRDO
W Spaulding Ave N is closed in all directions from S McCulloch to Camrose Dr in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- W Spaulding Ave N is closed in all directions from S McCulloch to Camrose Dr due to a hit gas line, according to the Pueblo West Fire Department (PWFD). The PWFD says that the loaf N’ Jug has been evacuated and the Shell station is on...
Only a Cemetery Remains in the Colorado Town Destroyed by Flood
You may or may not know this, but there was once a town just outside of Pueblo, Colorado by the name of Swallows. However, many years ago the town was destroyed by a flood and subsequently became completely covered with water. However, one part of Swallows, Colorado still remains and...
CPW Hopes To Identify Reckless Colorado Moose Poacher
The case is nearly a year old, but Colorado wildlife officials are now asking for help identifying the person who illegally killed a moose last fall in Teller County. According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife, a man dressed in hunter camouflage shot a moose with an arrow and left it to die. The man attempted to remove the head of the animal with a large rack and then tried to hide the carcass with branches and sticks.
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County August 16, 2022 Edition
Tommy Lee Graves, date of birth May 29, 1978 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of criminal mischief. Bond was $800. Samantha Kay Vinson, date of birth February 22, 1990 of Brighton, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for...
Why are the Colorado skies hazy? And is that fire local?
Between rain clouds, it's likely that many Coloradans are noticing a bit of wildfire smoke in the air on Friday. This smoke isn't coming from a local wildfire, but from other states. According to the AirNow.gov fire map, smoke in Colorado appears to be traveling to the state from fires...
nbc11news.com
Colorado State Patrol responds to accident, one dead
AGUILAR, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol responded to an accident that occurred on August 20, 2022 near Aguilar, Colorado. At approximately 2:40 p.m., a blue Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound near mile post 31 on Colorado 25 when it lost control. The vehicle crossed the median and collided with a northbound truck.
KRDO
Power outage in northern Colorado Springs affecting nearly 800 people
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is working on a power outage in northern Colorado Springs. The outage started at 4 p.m. and is expected to be fixed by 8 p.m. according to the CSU website. KRDO has received reports that the traffic lights are out in...
KKTV
Driver reportedly swerves to miss deer on I-25 in Colorado resulting in a deadly crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead and a second is seriously injured following a rollover crash on I-25 Friday morning. Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash happened along the highway near Walsenburg on the south side of the state at about 5:20 a.m. “[The driver] swerved...
Old Spaghetti Factory poised for Colorado Springs opening
The Old Spaghetti Factory bills itself as a family-friendly restaurant chain — and plenty of families in Colorado Springs made the city a perfect fit for its latest expansion. Portland, Ore.,-based Old Spaghetti Factory will open Monday at the First & Main Town Center, the sprawling shopping center east...
Animal rescue director found guilty of animal cruelty, banned from operating future rescue
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The former Director of a former Colorado Springs Animal Rescue is facing potential jail time after being found guilty of animal cruelty. Joann Roof - the Director of New Hope Rescue - was found guilty of a single count of animal cruelty last week. Roof was acquitted of a second The post Animal rescue director found guilty of animal cruelty, banned from operating future rescue appeared first on KRDO.
High-profile Denver civil rights attorney working pro bono on case of Woodland Park parent
CRIPPLE CREEK • David Lane, a Denver criminal and civil rights lawyer known for successfully defending high-profile clients, is representing on a pro bono basis a Woodland Park School District RE-2 parent facing several charges during an unusual altercation that occurred in July at a local Safeway. "It was...
Shooting at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs leaves woman injured
A shooting was reported at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs Sunday night, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. According to police, officers were sent to the 700 block of Prospect Street at 9:30 p.m. responding to a call of multiple shots fired. A 20-year-old woman was hit, sustaining non-life threatening injuries.
Pueblo officials in the dark on potential buyers for Russia-linked steel mill
A steel worker at the mill in Pueblo.Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images. (Pueblo, Colo.) A European steel company backed by a sanctioned Russian billionaire is selling its steel mill in Pueblo amid tensions over the war in Ukraine. So far the company hasn’t let the city know if any potential buyers are interested.
Comments / 0