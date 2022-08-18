An arrest was made Thursday evening after a man was caught on camera allegedly stealing items at a home on Annette Court. Hopkinsville police arrested 30-year old Scott Schobeloch of Hopkinsville for felony theft, with a report saying he took cameras and solar panels with a combined value of about $1,400 over the period of several weeks from a home in the 600 block of Annette.

