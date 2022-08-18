Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry Lease
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Flashback to when Elvis was set to perform in Hartford; 400 families receive food in New Britain
(WTNH) – Our flashback this week: Elvis Presley. The king of rock and roll died 45 years ago this week. On August 21, 1977, Elvis was supposed to perform at the Hartford Civic Center. The tickets were $12.50. It was a return to Connecticut. He has performed in Hartford,...
Remember the Endless Shrimp at Beefsteak Charlie’s in Danbury?
Do you remember when restaurants used to throw food in your face? True 'All-you-can-eat' establishments? I loved the all-you-can-eat shrimp and salad bar at Beefsteak Charlie's. We used to go to the Danbury, Westport, and Enfield, Connecticut locations, and I loved the flagship restaurant in New York City. Beefsteak Charlie's...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Gov. Lamont tours growing company in Milford
A Glastonbury man is speaking out after his dogs were attacked by a rattlesnake. Gov. Lamont talks about CT's economy during visit to company in Milford. CHANNEL 3 ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Recap of top ice cream shops. Updated: 6 hours ago. We break down half of our top 10 list,...
trumbulltimes.com
Duchess, Connecticut's own fast food chain, has been a family affair since 1956
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. One day back in 1971, 16-year-old Edward Koleszar got a call from his brother, a short-order cook at the Duchess restaurant on Post Road in Fairfield. They were short handed and needed help, pronto. He showed up that day,...
News 12 Connecticut holds Back to School Celebration at Stepping Stones Museum for Children in Norwalk
News 12 helps take the stress away from back to school preparations.
A Look At The Legend Of Devil’s Hopyard State Park In East Haddam, CT
You don't have to look too far to find something strange or supernatural or just plain creepy in the state of Connecticut. Legend and superstitions are always cool to explore, especially one that involves the "Devil" himself. Today it's a beautiful hiking, fishing, bicycling, picnicking, and camping area located at...
Why An Acting Legend Left The Hollywood Spotlight For 10 Acres In Westport, Connecticut
Actor Paul Newman on the set of the movie "Winning" in 1969David Sutton - Photographer. The late-actor Paul Newman was not only a Hollywood legend but also a philanthropist who was passionate about bringing joy to children. His life's mission was to help children in need and encourage happiness and bring comfort to their daily lives.
NewsTimes
Crowds pour into Bridgewater Country Fair: ‘People just can’t wait to come out’
BRIDGEWATER — It was 15-year-old Chloe Weaver’s lucky day Saturday afternoon at the 69th Bridgewater Country Fair, as she won the “2022 Champion Nigerian Dwarf” award for her goats — Penelope and Hickory. “They’re judged on their structure and breed,” said Chloe, who owns 16...
Register Citizen
Greater New Haven anti-hunger agency finds itself in need
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Who’s going to provide emergency assistance for an agency that exists solely to provide emergency food assistance to Greater New Haven families — and has done so since 1968?. At a time of steep inflation and serious...
Scribe
Large, 5 min to Quinnipiac Rocky Top House Hamden
Over 4 acres of land for your privacy. 2 xl bedrooms, 2 medium. Jacuzzi, shower 2nd floor, shower/tub 1st floor. Kitchen with all appliances. Washer and Dryer. Large porch, 2nd-floor balcony. Utilities are not included.Please TEXT 203 923 4877 and we will set up a time to talk over the phone or meet at the property. Thank you.
06880danwoog.com
Roundup: Tarry Lodge, Lost Swan, Trees …
Finally, the long-rumored news is official: Tarry Lodge is permanently closed. A sign on the door says what’s been obvious to anyone driving past the Charles Street restaurant for weeks:. The Italian spot opened in 2011, on the site of the former Abbondanza (and, long before that, Esposito’s gas...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash With Injuries
2022-08-22@9:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– A crash with injuries in the 1500 block of Norman Street. Neither car stayed on the road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Beaver Hills Shines At 2nd Block Party
Quiet. Neighborly. Diverse. Beaver Hills residents and visitors hailed those community qualities as they turned out for an annual block party replete with CBD body butter, kosher hot dogs, a bouncy castle, and a whole lot of neighborhood love. That was the scene Sunday afternoon from noon to 5 p.m....
ib.tv
New England’s ‘Popeye’ Rivera Earns Respect in Controversial Loss to Badou Jack
Last year around this time, then undefeated Hartford, Connecticut cruiserweight Richard “Popeye the Sailor Man” Rivera was still boxing in 8-rounders, fighting in Worcester, Massachusetts on club show undercards—and dreaming of an improbable victory against former world champion Badou “The Ripper” Jack. “It’s only up...
NewsTimes
CT's best Thai restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
NewsTimes
They started a New Haven-based vegan frozen food company. Now they’re expanding.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A New Haven-based frozen foods company is expanding its distribution footprint after reaching an agreement with a natural foods supermarket chain with locations in the Mid-Atlantic states. Fire Ox Foods will now be available in MOM’s Organic Market locations,...
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
NewsTimes
Annex Little League unveils two new scoreboards made possible by donation
NEW HAVEN — Annex Little League, celebrating its closing ceremony on Saturday for the first time since 2019 due to COVID-19, unveiled two new state-of-the-art scoreboards. They replace two scoreboards that were 30 years old and didn’t function the past two years. The new scoreboards were the result of a $15,758 donation from local McDonald’s franchise owner Roger Facey. Annex Little League board mem.
Charges Pending After CT Victim Dies Following 2-Vehicle Stratford Crash
Charges are pending for a Fairfield County man after a man died following a two-vehicle crash. The crash took place in Stratford around 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18 in the area of South Ave and Spada Boulevard. Upon arrival by police, an investigation determined that a Honda driven by Jamar...
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Big companies leaving Hartford offices impacting restaurants, shops
(WTNH) – The cities of our state are changing, particularly, Hartford, which is home to the Travelers, The Hartford, Hartford HealthCare, and so many other big companies. The problem is, that many of them will not be bringing back all of the workers who keep the restaurants and shops busy, but there is a silver lining.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
