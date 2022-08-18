ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

i95 ROCK

Remember the Endless Shrimp at Beefsteak Charlie’s in Danbury?

Do you remember when restaurants used to throw food in your face? True 'All-you-can-eat' establishments? I loved the all-you-can-eat shrimp and salad bar at Beefsteak Charlie's. We used to go to the Danbury, Westport, and Enfield, Connecticut locations, and I loved the flagship restaurant in New York City. Beefsteak Charlie's...
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Gov. Lamont tours growing company in Milford

A Glastonbury man is speaking out after his dogs were attacked by a rattlesnake. Gov. Lamont talks about CT's economy during visit to company in Milford. CHANNEL 3 ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Recap of top ice cream shops. Updated: 6 hours ago. We break down half of our top 10 list,...
MILFORD, CT
Hamden, CT
Hamden, CT
Connecticut Entertainment
Connecticut State
Register Citizen

Greater New Haven anti-hunger agency finds itself in need

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Who’s going to provide emergency assistance for an agency that exists solely to provide emergency food assistance to Greater New Haven families — and has done so since 1968?. At a time of steep inflation and serious...
Scribe

Large, 5 min to Quinnipiac Rocky Top House Hamden

Over 4 acres of land for your privacy. 2 xl bedrooms, 2 medium. Jacuzzi, shower 2nd floor, shower/tub 1st floor. Kitchen with all appliances. Washer and Dryer. Large porch, 2nd-floor balcony. Utilities are not included.Please TEXT 203 923 4877 and we will set up a time to talk over the phone or meet at the property. Thank you.
HAMDEN, CT
06880danwoog.com

Roundup: Tarry Lodge, Lost Swan, Trees …

Finally, the long-rumored news is official: Tarry Lodge is permanently closed. A sign on the door says what’s been obvious to anyone driving past the Charles Street restaurant for weeks:. The Italian spot opened in 2011, on the site of the former Abbondanza (and, long before that, Esposito’s gas...
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Crash With Injuries

2022-08-22@9:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– A crash with injuries in the 1500 block of Norman Street. Neither car stayed on the road.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Beaver Hills Shines At 2nd Block Party

Quiet. Neighborly. Diverse. Beaver Hills residents and visitors hailed those community qualities as they turned out for an annual block party replete with CBD body butter, kosher hot dogs, a bouncy castle, and a whole lot of neighborhood love. That was the scene Sunday afternoon from noon to 5 p.m....
NewsTimes

CT's best Thai restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine

The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
CONNECTICUT STATE
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut

- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Annex Little League unveils two new scoreboards made possible by donation

NEW HAVEN — Annex Little League, celebrating its closing ceremony on Saturday for the first time since 2019 due to COVID-19, unveiled two new state-of-the-art scoreboards. They replace two scoreboards that were 30 years old and didn’t function the past two years. The new scoreboards were the result of a $15,758 donation from local McDonald’s franchise owner Roger Facey. Annex Little League board mem.
NEW HAVEN, CT
