Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
Family of Jarvis Lykes hosts program against community gun violence in Columbus, GAThe Revolutionary ReportColumbus, GA
Authorities Need Help Identifying This Little Girl. Do You Know Who She Is?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOpelika, AL
Sold Into The Night —The Heartbreaking Case Of Kamarie HollandMary HolmanPhenix City, AL
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new grocery store location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersColumbus, GA
WTVM
Auburn apartment complex welcomed residents with move-in issues
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dirty stovetops, filthy bathtubs with stagnant black water, air vents filled with dust and lint, and even staircases with missing carpet leaving exposed nails to step on are how Yugo Auburn North greeted some residents upon their arrival last week. “There’s, I mean, hundreds of open...
WTVM
3 people shot in weekend shooting on Garden Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities say three people were shot in a weekend shooting on Garden Drive near Cusseta Road. According to Sgt. Aaron Evrard with the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 2300 block of Garden Drive on the night of Aug. 21. As of now, there...
WSFA
Man, 23, killed in weekend Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a homicide investigation is underway following an overnight shooting that happened over the weekend. Police say a gunshot victim was found in the 400 block of Eastdale Road South at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday. The victim was pronounced dead. Police identified him as Gabriel Willis, 23, of Montgomery.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika police officer's discernment at gas station saves a man's life
Opelika police officer Christopher Fisher has been awarded the Meritorious Service Award for recognizing that a citizen was having a stroke and calling for an ambulance even though that person said he didn’t need medical care. Ultimately, Fisher saved the man’s life, his supervisors said. “The actions of...
Inaugural Teddy Bear Clinic introduces kids to Columbus hospital
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Saturday, the Children’s Miracle Network at Piedmont Columbus Regional hosted their inaugural Teddy Bear Clinic which allowed kids to learn the ins and outs of all the pediatric services offered at their children’s hospital. Hundreds of kids checked in to take their stuffed animals through the various departments of the hospital. Stations were […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Police: Man crashes into Opelika High School track building while trying to evade traffic stop
The track building at Opelika High School, which houses the concession stands and bathrooms, was damaged over the weekend when a car hit it while fleeing from the police. Marqures Foreman was arrested and charged with attempting to elude a police officer. According to a report from Opelika Police Department,...
Stewart County Sheriff’s Office: Missing woman located
UPDATE – According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, Corine Archibald has been located. ________________________________________________________________________________________________ STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman. Officials with the sheriff’s office are asking the public for help in locating Corine Archibald, age 40. According to officials, Archibald usually travels between […]
COLD CASE: Investigation continues for Columbus woman found dead near Fort Mitchell cemetery
FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WRBL) — The Attorney General’s Office for Alabama is continuing to search for leads regarding a woman who was found dead near the entrance of the Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. 41-year-old Gennice Shoma Thrash of Columbus, Georgia, was found fully clothed, unresponsive and barely breathing at around 7:30 a.m. on July 16, […]
Fight over food delivery may have led to deadly shooting in Alabama
LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators say a couple arguing over food delivery at a Lee County home may have led to a deadly shooting late Saturday night. The woman is now facing a Manslaughter charge in the death of her boyfriend. On Saturday, August 20, 2022, Lee County Sheriff’s investigators believe food was delivered to […]
Newnan Times-Herald
Two caught red-handed in Walmart theft
A LaGrange woman was arrested on felony shoplifting charges after reportedly stealing approximately 66 items from the Walmart on Bullsboro Drive. Newnan Police arrested Amariah Warrior, 18, of Lagrange, on charges of felony theft by shoplifting and misdemeanor operating a vehicle without registration/valid tag on Wednesday. A second person, a juvenile, was picked up by her mother and a complaint form was completed for felony theft by shoplifting.
WTVM
Coroner: Man killed in hit and run accident on Neil Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 44-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Sunday night, says Coroner Buddy Bryan. According to officials, on August 21, around 10:30 p.m., Eufracio Perez Roblero was struck by a vehicle on Neil Drive in Columbus. Bryan says the incident occurred in a dark...
Opelika-Auburn News
Against all odds, detective tries to solve 1960 murder of Opelika pastor Julian May
A Columbus detective has reopened a cold case from 1960 involving the murder of the Rev. Julian May, 31, of Opelika. May’s body was found on a Saturday afternoon in Columbus with nearly 30 stab wounds, but he was last seen by family members the night before in Opelika.
WTVM
Efforts being made to unionize Auburn aviation plant
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - People are making efforts to unionize a plant in East Alabama. Union leaders and workers at the GE Aviation plant in Auburn came together in Birmingham. There, they spoke on a campaign to unionize the plant located at Auburn Technology Park West on Innovation Drive. Union...
WTVM
Suspect in I-85 shooting being held without bond in Lee County Jail
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in a recent shooting rampage on Interstate 85 in East Alabama recently appeared in court. According to court documents, Jerel Brown is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder in Auburn. Last Wednesday, Aug. 17, Brown was arrested in Lafayette and charged in connection to...
Georgia judge rules teen was justified in shooting assailant 7 times
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has dismissed a murder charge against a teen after concluding that he was legally justified in shooting a man seven times in 2021 because the man was trying to kidnap him. The Ledger-Enquirer of Columbus reports that Muscogee County Superior Court Judge John Martin dismissed charges Wednesday against […]
alabamanews.net
Man Injured in Montgomery Shooting
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries. Police say they were called to the 700 block of Erskine Street at about 10:41PM Friday. That’s near Rosa Parks Avenue. That’s where they found the injured man, who was taken to a hospital. Police...
Argument inside Lee County home leaves man dead, woman jailed
An argument inside a Lee County home late Saturday left a man dead and woman in jail. Lee County sheriff’s deputies responded at 11:24 p.m. to a report of a man shot on Lee Road 620 in the Loachapoka community, said sheriff’s Investigator Andrew Peacock. Once at the...
