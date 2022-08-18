ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

WTVM

Auburn apartment complex welcomed residents with move-in issues

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dirty stovetops, filthy bathtubs with stagnant black water, air vents filled with dust and lint, and even staircases with missing carpet leaving exposed nails to step on are how Yugo Auburn North greeted some residents upon their arrival last week. “There’s, I mean, hundreds of open...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

3 people shot in weekend shooting on Garden Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities say three people were shot in a weekend shooting on Garden Drive near Cusseta Road. According to Sgt. Aaron Evrard with the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 2300 block of Garden Drive on the night of Aug. 21. As of now, there...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Man, 23, killed in weekend Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a homicide investigation is underway following an overnight shooting that happened over the weekend. Police say a gunshot victim was found in the 400 block of Eastdale Road South at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday. The victim was pronounced dead. Police identified him as Gabriel Willis, 23, of Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika police officer's discernment at gas station saves a man's life

Opelika police officer Christopher Fisher has been awarded the Meritorious Service Award for recognizing that a citizen was having a stroke and calling for an ambulance even though that person said he didn’t need medical care. Ultimately, Fisher saved the man’s life, his supervisors said. “The actions of...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Inaugural Teddy Bear Clinic introduces kids to Columbus hospital

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Saturday, the Children’s Miracle Network at Piedmont Columbus Regional hosted their inaugural Teddy Bear Clinic which allowed kids to learn the ins and outs of all the pediatric services offered at their children’s hospital. Hundreds of kids checked in to take their stuffed animals through the various departments of the hospital. Stations were […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Stewart County Sheriff’s Office: Missing woman located

UPDATE – According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, Corine Archibald has been located. ________________________________________________________________________________________________ STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman. Officials with the sheriff’s office are asking the public for help in locating Corine Archibald, age 40. According to officials, Archibald usually travels between […]
STEWART COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Coroner: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway Sunday night, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan tells WRBL Eufracio Perez Robelero, age 42, was killed on Veterans Parkway near Neill Drive after being hit by a vehicle at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Driver crashes into Opelika High building during police chase

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A police chase in Opelika ended with the driver crashing into the concession stand and bathrooms at Opelika High School track facility. We are waiting to hear back from Opelika police on what charges the driver faces in the Friday night chase and crash. There are no reported injuries. Meanwhile, a gaping […]
Newnan Times-Herald

Two caught red-handed in Walmart theft

A LaGrange woman was arrested on felony shoplifting charges after reportedly stealing approximately 66 items from the Walmart on Bullsboro Drive. Newnan Police arrested Amariah Warrior, 18, of Lagrange, on charges of felony theft by shoplifting and misdemeanor operating a vehicle without registration/valid tag on Wednesday. A second person, a juvenile, was picked up by her mother and a complaint form was completed for felony theft by shoplifting.
NEWNAN, GA
WTVM

Coroner: Man killed in hit and run accident on Neil Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 44-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Sunday night, says Coroner Buddy Bryan. According to officials, on August 21, around 10:30 p.m., Eufracio Perez Roblero was struck by a vehicle on Neil Drive in Columbus. Bryan says the incident occurred in a dark...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Efforts being made to unionize Auburn aviation plant

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - People are making efforts to unionize a plant in East Alabama. Union leaders and workers at the GE Aviation plant in Auburn came together in Birmingham. There, they spoke on a campaign to unionize the plant located at Auburn Technology Park West on Innovation Drive. Union...
WRBL News 3

Woman charged in deadly domestic violence shooting in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly shooting Saturday night leads to the arrest of a  29-year-old woman charged with the death of a 23-year-old man. Vonquetta Levett is charged with manslaughter family gun violence according to Lee County detention records. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says on August 20, 2022, at 11:24 PM CST, the Lee County Sheriff’s […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Suspect in I-85 shooting being held without bond in Lee County Jail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in a recent shooting rampage on Interstate 85 in East Alabama recently appeared in court. According to court documents, Jerel Brown is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder in Auburn. Last Wednesday, Aug. 17, Brown was arrested in Lafayette and charged in connection to...
AUBURN, AL
WJBF

Georgia judge rules teen was justified in shooting assailant 7 times

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has dismissed a murder charge against a teen after concluding that he was legally justified in shooting a man seven times in 2021 because the man was trying to kidnap him. The Ledger-Enquirer of Columbus reports that Muscogee County Superior Court Judge John Martin dismissed charges Wednesday against […]
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

Man Injured in Montgomery Shooting

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries. Police say they were called to the 700 block of Erskine Street at about 10:41PM Friday. That’s near Rosa Parks Avenue. That’s where they found the injured man, who was taken to a hospital. Police...
MONTGOMERY, AL

