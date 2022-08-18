ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

ESU OL Xavier Cason using life lessons in football to help in the classroom

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was all smiles at Emporia State for football picture day, but that wasn’t the story Sunday morning. Hornets fans and the team now they’re hungry and ready to prove what they can do. But, one Offensive Lineman who’s making a difference is Junction City’s Xavier Cason.
WIBW

A new professional basketball team set to come to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Basketball fans in Topeka, the city is about to have a new professional team called the Topeka Wizards. The team held their first tryouts Saturday afternoon. Leaders with the organization say it’s been 32 years since a professional team hit the hardwood. They were called the...
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy