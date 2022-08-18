Read full article on original website
Enjoy Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike Journey On These Historic Silver Comet Trail TrestlesDeanLandGeorgia State
Braves Bestow Big Bucks On Young Studs, Build Bright FutureIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Where to get Thai and Sushi near EmoryMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
ComicBook
Rick and Morty to Release Special Episode Ahead of Season 6
Rick and Morty is getting ready for a special new immersive episode ahead of Season 6 of the series! The highly anticipated original animated series is gearing up to return to Adult Swim early next month, and part of the major tease for the new episodes have been a series of mysterious trailers hyping up "Wormageddon." This was teased to be tied into the events of the Citadel's destruction at the end of the fifth season, and only recently was it confirmed to be a huge new event bringing in fans around the world to discover real world locations.
ComicBook
The Handmaid's Tale Star Reveals New Details About Season 5 Character
We're just a few weeks out from the Season 5 premiere of The Handmaid's Tale and with the arrival of the new season comes a new threat in the form of Genevieve Angelson's new character, Mrs. Wheeler. It was announced back in July that Angelson had joined the cast of the Hulu series, playing "an affluent Canadian who idolizes Serena and who is a driving force behind the rise of Gilead on Toronto" and now, Angelson is teasing a bit more about the ominous character, explaining that as an actor, she had to try see the character as someone simply willing to do anything necessary to continue the human race.
ComicBook
Better Call Saul Star Reveals Biggest Disappointment With the Series
This week, the beloved Breaking Bad spin-off, Better Call Saul, released its final episode. Fans were pleased with the way the show ended, and they even crashed the AMC+ site when the final episode was released. The show followed Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takavic during the events before and after Breaking Bad and it also starred some major players from the original series, including Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring and Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut. The spin-off series provided a closer look at their characters, including an in-depth look at the death of Mike's son and how it affected the former cop. However, there is one part of Mike's past that Banks wishes had been addressed on Better Call Saul. "Who was Mike in love with?" Banks wondered during Entertainment Weekly's 2018 Breaking Bad reunion. Unfortunately, he never got his answer.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Season 6 Promo Breaks Out Wormageddon: Watch
Rick and Morty will be returning to Adult Swim with new episodes in just a couple of weeks, and Season 6 is heating up with a new promo kicking off Wormageddon! The highly anticipated sixth season of the series has a lot of mysteries surrounding what to expect given everything that happened towards the end of the fifth season, but things got even more curious when Adult Swim started dropping teases for the mysterious "Wormageddon" event. This event teased that a secret egg broke out of the Citadel and flung itself to Earth before hatching all of the deadly worms on the inside.
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is
While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
Actress Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death has been revealed
In February of this year Lindsey Pearlman, the actress was reported missing by her husband. She was later found dead inside a car near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park, a popular hiking trail in Hollywood, California. The family asked for privacy and no case of death was given at the time. Now, according to People, a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner indicates they have completed Pearlman’s autopsy.
Picture of a baby shooting daggers at her delivery doctor went viral
Social media is flooded with funny and interesting pictures and videos that easily turn into memes. One such hilarious picture creating a buzz was of a newborn with a less-than-pleased expression when she was born. In the photo, the newborn, Isabela Pereira de Jesus, is glowering at the doctor who delivered her.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Premiere Crashes HBO Max
UPDATED: HBO Max shared the following statement with ComicBook.com after the service temporarily went down: "House of the Dragon is being successfully viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers this evening. We're aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues and are in the process of resolving for those impacted users."
ComicBook
Spy x Family to Share Major Midseason Update Soon
Spy x Family is one of this year's biggest hits, and it is easy to see why. The show's gorgeous animation is just a bonus when you look at its lovely characters and story. Of course, this means all eyes are on the fall as Spy x Family will resume season one this October. And now, we have learned a major update on the midseason comeback is close.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Reveals All For One's Full Face
My Hero Academia has finally revealed All For One's full face with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The final war between the heroes and villains has reached a wild and unexpected new stage as the heroes are struggling more against the villains than ever before. While the heroes thought they were able to take some big victories against Dabi, and has pushed All For One against the wall, with the previous chapters of the series, it is now clear that the fight is far from over. In fact, these villains are gearing up for some big comebacks.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases New Trailer for Movie's Debut
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has finally launched in theaters across North America this weekend, and to celebrate the feature film has released an intense new trailer showing off much of what to expect! The first new entry in Dragon Ball Super's anime franchise has been a huge hit ever since it released in Japan earlier this Summer, and now after a few months of waiting, the film is now making its way out to other territories. Fans have responded in kind as the newest film has quickly taken over the box office with its debut numbers, and it's gearing up to break some more anime records as the weekend continues.
ComicBook
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Slick Sailor Moon Cosplay
Megan Thee Stallion has shown some major love for her anime favorites in the past, and now she's gone to the next level by taking on a full Sailor Moon cosplay makeover for a special new concert in Japan! The musician has been very vocal about her love and support for anime in the past, and recently made her way to Japan for a special new concert. First the artist revealed that she finally was able to make it out to the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure exhibit, but that was far from the only bits of anime celebration she made for the occasion.
ComicBook
Lost Mark Hamill Movie Finally Being Released After 10 Years
Roger Corman is an actor, director, and producer known for an array of films and has become legendary for helming beloved "B movies." The 96-year-old creative is still producing projects and was seen in a short film last year titled Lost Horizon, but he hasn't directed a movie since Frankenstein Unbound was released in 1990. In 2013, Corman produced Virtually Heroes, an action comedy that was an official selection at Sundance. However, despite Corman's longtime Hollywood history, the movie didn't get distribution and was never released. According to a new report from Variety, Screen Media has bought the film nearly ten years later.
ComicBook
New The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Trailer Teaser Released
Prime Video has released a teaser for a new trailer to Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. That new trailer will drop tomorrow, with the teaser up on Twitter now giving some fresh looks at the series, which previously had a teaser trailer, followed by a full trailer that debuted at Comic Con International in San Diego last month. The series marks the latest adaptation of the world of JRR Tolkien, although it will focus mostly on books other than The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will only have a few characters carrying over from the best-known of Tolkien's works. That said, it still looks and sounds a lot like it would fit in the world of the Peter Jackson movies that came out 20 years ago.
ComicBook
Fast X Star Reveals How New Film Tops Franchise Going to Space
For years, Fast and Furious fans have been joking that the series had to go to space to take the franchise into another realm truly, but now that F9 accomplished that feat, audiences are wondering where the series could possibly go next. According to longtime star Nathalie Emmanuel, the upcoming Fast X might not be able to elevate the action further than outer space, but she notes that the emotional stakes of the new film might be the highest they've ever been in the narrative, which will undoubtedly result in the sequel delivering things that fans could have never expected. Emmanuel can next be seen in The Invitation, which hits theaters on August 26th.
ComicBook
Edens Zero Creator Gets Homura Summer Ready in New Sketch
Edens Zero's creator is really going all out for the Summer with a special new look at Homura Kogetsu in a heated up new sketch! Hiro Mashima's original manga series had crossed over its 200th chapter milestone earlier this Summer, and it seems like the titular Edens Zero crew is definitely here to stay as they get ready for the next major phase of the series overall. Not only that, but the franchise is also getting ready to return for the second season of its anime run in the near future too. So there's a lot to celebrate for the franchise this season.
ComicBook
John Oliver Delivers Harsh Burn to WB Discovery After Shows Go Missing
HBO-based comedian John Oliver took a shot at parent company Warner Bros. Discovery on Last Week Tonight, poking fun at the recent spate of content removals that have taken HBO Max from a powerhouse in the streaming landscape to a laughingstock in Hollywood. The company, which has removed a number of HBO Max originals for no explicable reason, recently admitted that they shelved a nearly-completed Batgirl movie as part of a tax scheme. As a result, it feels likely that any seemingly-inexplicable move the company makes, is probably aimed at getting some kind of tax rebate, through a loophole tied to the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. Word is, that loophole ends at the end of August 2022.
ComicBook
New SAG Agreement Will Allow TV Actors to Star in Multiple Shows at Once
A new SAG-AFTRA deal will allow television actors to appear on multiple shows at the same time. On Saturday, the union's national board approved the agreement which will curtail so-called "exclusivity agreements" that currently block television series regulars from taking on other jobs while their shows are on hiatus. With this new agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), television producers must allow actors a three-month window following each season where they can take any job they choose. The new agreement, which applies to work under contracts entered into on or after January 1st, could lead to stars of shows appearing more frequently in other series on various platforms.
ComicBook
Batman: Caped Crusader Star Diedrich Bader Reacts to HBO Max Canceling the Animated Series
On Monday, HBO Max went on another purge, this time canceling six more animated projects including Batman: Caped Crusader. The animated series, which had been given a series order by the streamer and Cartoon Network 15 months ago, was set to be a spiritual successor of sorts to Batman: The Animated Series and coming from J.J. Abrams and Bruce Timm and while the news of the series' cancelation before it ever made air was shocking for fans, it turns out it was a surprise for those involved as well. On Twitter, Diedrich Bader commented on ComicBook.com's coverage of the story that not only was he in the series, but this was how he was finding out.
