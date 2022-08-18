Texas Comptroller & Texas Senator plan to revoke sales tax on feminine hygiene products

Read full article on original website
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Debt Relief Helps Many Texas Residents Manage Inflation
Many Texans are struggling with overwhelming credit card debt due to inflation, increased housing costs, and now interest rates rising. You might be like many who also needed to depend on credit cards to get through tough times during the Pandemic but with wages increasing slower than the cost of living, paying the credit card debt is nearly impossible for many people.
news4sanantonio.com
Governor Abbott increases readiness level for flood response
Governor Greg Abbott is increasing the 'readiness level' of 'state emergency operations' in support of those being impacted by major flooding across the state. The governor says the state will continue to monitor the rainfall and flooding conditions. He's encouraging Texans to follow the guidance by local officials, like avoiding...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman missing after flash flood at Zion National Park in Utah
SPRINGDALE, Utah - Crews continue the search for a missing woman who was swept away by floodwaters at a national park in Utah Friday morning. Rangers at Zion National Park received a report Friday afternoon that multiple hikers were swept away by flash flooding while hiking the narrows of Zion Canyon. They found several hikers on high ground that were "isolated by high water.”
news4sanantonio.com
Police investigating after driver crashes into TxDOT HERO truck, injuring employee
SAN ANTONIO - A driver crashed into a Texas Department of Transportation Highway Emergency Response Operator, or HERO, truck who was assisting with closing off the highway due to a separate accident, according to officials. Police were called to SW Loop 410 near Marbach Rd. According to police, the operator...
Comments / 0