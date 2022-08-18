The Clinton Huskies AAU 17-U baseball team finished its regular season by playing a doubleheader against New London and then faced the Smash Factory in the opening round of the recent East Shore Travel League Playoffs. The Huskies lost both ends of their doubleheader with New London before taking a 4-3 loss to the Smash Factory in the playoffs to finish their season with an overall record of 9-12.

