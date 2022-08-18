Read full article on original website
“Boats, Beer and BBQ” Sails into Stony Creek Sept. 16
“Boats, Beer and BBQ” sails into Stony Creek on Friday, Sept. 16, with boats and nautical treasures for the public to behold and buy, from 3 – 5 p.m., followed by a magical dinner event, 6 – 7:30 p.m., for ticket holders to enjoy at the waterfront site. Proceeds benefit programs and projects of non-profit Stony Creek Museum.
National Muster Hosted by Stony Creek Fife and Drum in Branford
Stony Creek Fife & Drum Corps hosts the 2022 National Muster this weekend in Branford, including a short route for a significant parade of all units stepping off on Meadow Street near the muster site on Hammer Field on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 11 a.m. Corps and vendors began gathering...
Westbrook Police Force Adds Third Full-Time Officer
The Westbrook full-time police force is now three officers strong, after the Board of Selectmen (BOS) voted unanimously on Aug. 9 to hire a new full-time officer. After coming out of a short executive session, the BOS announced that Sabine Nyenhuis has been hired at a rate of $32.79 per hour as a third full-time officer in Westbrook.
Branford Adds Unarmed Security Officers to Elementary Schools
Branford’s three elementary schools and its Early Learning Center (ELC) school building will now have a school security officer in place in each building. The unarmed officers’ roles will be similar to that of the security officers already in place at the intermediate school and high school. The...
Old Saybrook Students Head Back to Class Aug. 30
It’s no longer light out at 8 p.m. and the morning air has had a bit of chill lately. That can only mean one thing: it’s time for students to head back to school in Old Saybrook. Here is a rundown of what that means. The first day...
Clinton Huskies’ 17-U Team Takes Loss in Playoffs
The Clinton Huskies AAU 17-U baseball team finished its regular season by playing a doubleheader against New London and then faced the Smash Factory in the opening round of the recent East Shore Travel League Playoffs. The Huskies lost both ends of their doubleheader with New London before taking a 4-3 loss to the Smash Factory in the playoffs to finish their season with an overall record of 9-12.
Branford’s 11-U Stars Learned a Lot on the Ballfield This Summer
Twelve young athletes had an opportunity to develop their fundamentals and knowledge of the game while competing for the Branford 11-U All-Stars baseball team this summer. Head Coach John Limone said that the players on the squad were always willing to be coached and worked together to grow both individually and as a group.
Guilford Field Hockey Seeking Continued Success This Season
It’s a tall order to replicate the type of success that the Guilford field hockey team has seen throughout the past several seasons. However, with a strong core of experienced players and a veteran head coach in Kitty Palmer leading the charge, the Grizzlies believe that a repeat of similar success is well within reach for the team this year.
Warriors Striving to Have Fun While Winning on the Gridiron
The Valley Regional-Old Lyme (VR-OL) football team is entering the 2022 season with a roster full of experienced seniors. Now in his second year as head coach, Hill Gbunblee is looking for the Warriors to rely on those seniors and compete with intensity every time they hit the field this fall.
Yellowjacket Softball Clinic Returns with Success This Summer
The Yellowjacket Softball Clinic provides a way for girls entering grades 4 through 9 to get a feel of East Haven softball program as they learn about the game from the team’s players and coaches. Following a two-year hiatus, the clinic returned for its 13th iteration this summer, helping the future generation of Easties’ ballplayers prepare for next step of their careers.
Giants Glide into First Place as Deep River Horseshoe League Enters Final Week
There is a new team at the top of the standings in the Deep River Horseshoe League (DRHL) entering the final week of the regular season. The Giants moved into first place as the top seven squads in the standings did a little shuffle during Week 16 action at the First Congregational Church in Deep River on Aug. 11.
Clinton Huskies’ 19-U Club Finishes Summer with a Memorable Run
On the heels of an up-and-down regular season, the Clinton Huskies’ 19-U AAU baseball squad gave all of its effort toward putting in a better showing when the team competed in the postseason this summer. The Huskies’ determination to succeed led the club on a memorable run that saw them advance to the championship game of the East Shore Travel League Playoffs.
