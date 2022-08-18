Read full article on original website
I-440 ramp blocked in east Raleigh when truck overturns
Raleigh, N.C. — A driver was injured Monday when a tanker truck overturned along Interstate 440 in Raleigh. The crash was reported before 5 a.m. when the truck flipped over, blocking the ramp from I-440 westbound to Interstate 87 northbound. According to Raleigh police, the driver suffered a broken...
cbs17
1 shot, injured in Red Roof Inn parking lot off NC Hwy. 55 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was sent to the hospital following a Monday morning shooting in the rear parking lot of a Durham Red Roof Inn. Durham police said it was just after 7:25 a.m. when officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 4400 block of NC Highway 55 in Durham.
Criminal investigation closes part of Club Blvd. in Durham
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office has closed part of Club Boulevard on Sunday night due to a criminal investigation. The stretch of road is closed from Interstate 85 to Geer Street. The exit ramp from I-85 is also shut down. Deputies are asking drivers to avoid...
Truck carrying portable toilet overturns on I-440 in Raleigh, messy cleanup
Raleigh, N.C. — A driver was injured Monday when a tanker truck carrying portable toilets overturned along Interstate 440 in Raleigh. The crash was reported before 5 a.m. when the Wall Recycling truck flipped over, blocking the ramp from I-440 westbound to Interstate 87 northbound. According to Raleigh police,...
cbs17
E. Club Road reopens at I-85 amid ‘criminal investigation’ near Durham, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A criminal investigation closed East Club Boulevard in Durham County near Interstate 85 for more than an hour Sunday night, officials said. The incident was reported before 9 p.m. near an Exxon at 2407 E. Club Blvd. East Club Blvd was closed from I-85 to...
cbs17
Raleigh neighbors fight against proposed rezoning in historic area
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A proposed rezoning could change the face of a historic neighborhood. In the middle of Raleigh’s Mordecai community, there could be a new 300-unit apartment complex with some retail space. Neighbors are trying to fight against it. “We share a lot line,” said Katerina...
cbs17
Fire breaks out as 3 homes hit by lighting at once in Moore County, officials say
ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — Three homes were hit by lightning at one time, triggering a fire during an intense storm in Moore County Sunday morning, officials said. The incident happened around 6:50 a.m. near the intersection of Legacy Lakes Way and Warren Lake Road, which is in the Legacy Lakes neighborhood just south of Aberdeen, according to fire officials.
WRAL
Portable toilet falls off truck, explodes on I-440 in east Raleigh
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Portable toilet falls off truck, explodes on I-440 in east Raleigh. A driver was injured Monday when a tanker truck carrying portable toilets overturned along...
cbs17
2 Wake County schools to dismiss early because of power outage
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An email sent to Wake County parents just after 11 a.m. Monday said two Wake County Schools will be let out early because of a power outage. The outage, which has impacted more than 1,400 customers in Cary, was caused by a vehicle striking equipment, according to Duke Power. Alston Ridge Middle School said there power was restored shortly after 3 p.m.
Shooting between cars closes Club Boulevard in Durham
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that closed part of Club Boulevard on Sunday night. A stretch of Club Boulevared was closed for four hours from Interstate 85 to Geer Street after a shooting in the area. The exit ramp from I-85 was also shut down.
cbs17
I-440 west reopens after 4-car crash near Capital Blvd. in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate-440 westbound was completely closed for about 30 minutes near Capital Boulevard in Raleigh Saturday evening after a car wreck, officials said. The four-car crash was reported at 6:35 p.m. along westbound I-440 at mile marker 11, which is just before Capital Boulevard, according to...
North Carolina man dies after car collides with moving freight train
BENSON, N.C. (AP) — A 27-year-old North Carolina man died on Friday after a car collided with a moving freight train in Benson. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Christopher Ray Valdez died in the crash, which happened before 6 p.m. Friday in Johnston County. State Highway Patrol says a train was going north […]
Family of five forced from Durham home due to fire
A family of five has been forced out of their home because of a house fire in Durham.
cbs17
NC State fraternity house armed robbery hit snag with manual transmission: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — University police were called to the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity house late Sunday night for a reported armed robbery, according to an alert sent to students around 11 p.m. The robbery took place off-campus, just outside of the fraternity house, located in the 3500 block...
WRAL
8 tantalizing restaurants in Durham for date night
Durham, N.C. — Did you know that there are more than 292,000 people living in Durham, North Carolina? With so many people in one place, it only makes sense that there need to be enough restaurants to keep everyone satiated. But when it comes to finding good restaurants in Durham for date night, you might be wondering where you should go.
cbs17
‘Expect damage’: Severe thunderstorm warning for Nash, Edgecombe, Wilson counties, weather service says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As storms moved through central North Carolina Sunday, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for areas north and east of Raleigh. The warning was issued at 3:14 p.m. for east-central Nash, Edgecombe and northeastern Wilson counties until 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill and Carrboro Homes Earns Statewide Design Awards
A pair of homes, one in Chatham County and another in Carrboro, recently earned statewide recognition for their modernist designs. NC Modernist, which is a nonprofit and website based in Durham, named the Domeck Residence design by ThoughtCraft Architects as first place winner of the George Matsumoto Prize. The annual jury award is a top honor for modernist residential architecture and is named after one of the founding faculty members of North Carolina State’s College of Design.
WRAL
Crowds at RDU dealing with delays, cancelations
Morrisville, N.C. — Airlines are being told to step up after cancellations and delays continue to climb across the country. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has asked airlines to provide food vouchers or hotel stays for delays and cancellations. For some people the pressure on the airlines could not come...
Police investigating armed robbery, attempted carjacking on NC State campus
University police at NC State reported an armed robbery at the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity house Sunday night.
27-year-old dies in Johnston County when car runs into side of moving train
The driver of a Honda Accord crashed through the arms of a crossing signal and into the train, media reports say.
