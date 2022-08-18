Read full article on original website
GOP infighting, Dixon’s running mate, abortion latest: The week in Michigan politics
MLive elections reporter Ben Orner here with what you need to know in Michigan politics. That’s me on the left with our snazzy team of reporters:. The Michigan Democratic convention is today in Lansing, but it’s the Republican convention next Saturday you should keep an eye on. The...
Garrett Soldano chooses not to run for Michigan lieutenant governor
"I appreciate the encouragement and support over the past 72 hours," wrote Soldano. "I have decided not to run for LT. Governor."
DeSantis rival to emerge from high-stakes Florida primary
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to learn the identity of his general election opponent on Tuesday as Democrats choose between a man who spent a lifetime in politics — much of it as a Republican — and a woman casting herself as “something new” as she seeks the energy of her party’s resurgent base.
Michigan Democrats, suddenly upbeat, hold nominating convention in Lansing
LANSING — An upbeat Michigan Democratic Party held its state convention at the Lansing Center Saturday and Sunday, nominating Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at the top of the ticket for the Nov. 8 general election. Midterm elections are often bad news for the party in power in Washington, D.C. That...
GOP Governor candidate in Michigan names running mate
The Republican nominee for Governor of Michigan has selected a Lt. Governor. Tudor Dixon has named former State Representative Shane Hernandez as her choice for Lt. Governor. Friday, Dixon said Hernandez would, if they are elected, “help to improve our schools, create safer communities, and improve our economy.”. Dixon...
Iowa State Fair broke two records on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturdays are for the record breakers, especially at the Iowa State Fair. On Saturday the Iowa State Fair broke it’s highest one-day attendance record with 128,298 attendees. The previous record was 127,277 on Saturday, August 17, 1991. The total attendance for the 2022 fair so far is 1,016,917.
National teacher shortage affecting West Michigan school districts
“This year coming up is going to be tough on a lot of districts because they're not able to find the teachers that they need to fill all those classrooms," CMU's Paula Lancaster said.
Lansing Couple Heading To Trial For Embezzlement
(CBS DETROIT) — A Lansing couple is heading to trial after embezzling more than $400,000 from a dealership, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s office. Amanda Root is charged with two counts of embezzlement $100,000 or more, one count of embezzlement between $50,000 and $100,000, one count of embezzlement between $20,000 and $50,000 and four counts of making or permitting a false tax return. Justin Root is also charged with four counts of making or permitting a false tax return. Officials say between 2016 and 2017, Amanda Root stole the money from the Glenn Buege Buick GMC dealership in Lansing, where she worked. The couple did not claim the additional income on their taxes. Officials say Judge Cynthia Ward determined that there was enough evidence to send the charges to the Ingham County Circuit Court. “I appreciate the work done by our partners at the Department of Treasury and the Michigan State Police that resulted in these charges,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press release. “We remain committed to protecting family-owned businesses and ensuring our tax laws are being properly followed.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Here’s when school starts in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
Tudor Dixon, Michigan GOP nominee for governor, announces her pick for lieutenant
Michigan Republican nominee for governor, Tudor Dixon, has announced who her running mate -- the Lieutenant Governor -- will be for the November election. Dixon announced that she was picking Michigan State House Rep. Shane Hernandez, a Republican from Port Huron, has her running mate on Friday. The deadline to file was Friday at 5 p.m.
What is Michigan’s Deepest Lake and How Deep is it?
It's really wild when you sit back and think about just how much freshwater is in and around the state of Michigan. It's called The Great lakes for a reason. According to Michigan Lake Info, the state of Michigan information database contains records for a total of 64,911 lakes and ponds statewide. That's pretty insane when you really think about it. As a matter of fact, it really got us thinking about it.
The week ahead in SD state government
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, August 22, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.
4 out of 5 Native American adults experience violence
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many families on South Dakota reservations have lost loved ones to violent crimes. The CDC reports more than four out of five Native American adults have been the victims of violence. Murder is the third leading cause of death among Native American women. In...
Local Reaction to Ruling on Blocking County Prosecutors from Banning Abortion
An Oakland County Judge on Friday blocked county prosecutors from enforcing the state’s 1931 abortion law. Charlevoix County Prosecutor Allen Telgenhof says the thought of having to enforce an abortion ban is something he never thought he would have to do. “I went to law school many years ago,...
Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Michigan State Police are letting residents know of a scam phone call. According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people impersonating police troopers, who inform residents they have a bench warrant and they need to pay bail via a kiosk deposit.
Experts warn of dangerous species of worm found in Michigan
Recently, a dangerous species of worm called jumping worm was found in Michigan. According to the Oakland University, the invasive Asian jumping worm (Amynthas agrestis), a litter-dwelling earthworm native to Japan and the Korean peninsula, was first identified in Michigan in 2008.
Michigan Reports E. coli Outbreak. More Than Half of the People Ate at Wendy's.
Michigan reports an outbreak of the bacteria E. coli around the state including in Metro Detroit. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Friday confirmed 43 cases, with more than 55 percent of the people having eaten at a Wendy's. Of the total number infected, 56 percent were hospitalized.
Is It Illegal To Move Your Car After An Accident In Michigan?
One of the worst things that can happen to anyone is to get into a car accident. Even a 'simple' fender bender can cause a lot of stress, and that includes what to do when you're on the scene. Do you keep your car where it was when you're in...
