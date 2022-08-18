ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

DeSantis rival to emerge from high-stakes Florida primary

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to learn the identity of his general election opponent on Tuesday as Democrats choose between a man who spent a lifetime in politics — much of it as a Republican — and a woman casting herself as “something new” as she seeks the energy of her party’s resurgent base.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
Hillsdale, MI
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Hillsdale, MI
State
South Dakota State
95.3 MNC

GOP Governor candidate in Michigan names running mate

The Republican nominee for Governor of Michigan has selected a Lt. Governor. Tudor Dixon has named former State Representative Shane Hernandez as her choice for Lt. Governor. Friday, Dixon said Hernandez would, if they are elected, “help to improve our schools, create safer communities, and improve our economy.”. Dixon...
MICHIGAN STATE
KELOLAND TV

Iowa State Fair broke two records on Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturdays are for the record breakers, especially at the Iowa State Fair. On Saturday the Iowa State Fair broke it’s highest one-day attendance record with 128,298 attendees. The previous record was 127,277 on Saturday, August 17, 1991. The total attendance for the 2022 fair so far is 1,016,917.
CBS Detroit

Lansing Couple Heading To Trial For Embezzlement

(CBS DETROIT) — A Lansing couple is heading to trial after embezzling more than $400,000 from a dealership, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s office. Amanda Root is charged with two counts of embezzlement $100,000 or more, one count of embezzlement between $50,000 and $100,000, one count of embezzlement between $20,000 and $50,000 and four counts of making or permitting a false tax return. Justin Root is also charged with four counts of making or permitting a false tax return. Officials say between 2016 and 2017, Amanda Root stole the money from the Glenn Buege Buick GMC dealership in Lansing, where she worked. The couple did not claim the additional income on their taxes. Officials say Judge Cynthia Ward determined that there was enough evidence to send the charges to the Ingham County Circuit Court. “I appreciate the work done by our partners at the Department of Treasury and the Michigan State Police that resulted in these charges,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press release. “We remain committed to protecting family-owned businesses and ensuring our tax laws are being properly followed.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
John Thune
Person
Donald Trump
KELOLAND TV

Here’s when school starts in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tudor Dixon, Michigan GOP nominee for governor, announces her pick for lieutenant

Michigan Republican nominee for governor, Tudor Dixon, has announced who her running mate -- the Lieutenant Governor -- will be for the November election. Dixon announced that she was picking Michigan State House Rep. Shane Hernandez, a Republican from Port Huron, has her running mate on Friday. The deadline to file was Friday at 5 p.m.
1470 WFNT

What is Michigan’s Deepest Lake and How Deep is it?

It's really wild when you sit back and think about just how much freshwater is in and around the state of Michigan. It's called The Great lakes for a reason. According to Michigan Lake Info, the state of Michigan information database contains records for a total of 64,911 lakes and ponds statewide. That's pretty insane when you really think about it. As a matter of fact, it really got us thinking about it.
MICHIGAN STATE
KELOLAND TV

The week ahead in SD state government

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, August 22, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.
PIERRE, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hillsdale College#Kenyon College#Private College#College Professor#The State Of South Dakota#Christian#Heritage Foundation
KELOLAND TV

4 out of 5 Native American adults experience violence

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many families on South Dakota reservations have lost loved ones to violent crimes. The CDC reports more than four out of five Native American adults have been the victims of violence. Murder is the third leading cause of death among Native American women. In...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Michigan State Police are letting residents know of a scam phone call. According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people impersonating police troopers, who inform residents they have a bench warrant and they need to pay bail via a kiosk deposit.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy