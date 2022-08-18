ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

fox4now.com

Lee County residents may experience changes with trash pick-up

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Changes could be coming in Lee county to the weekly routine nearly all of us have with when to put out the trash and recycling. Lee County Solid Waste says nearly 26,000 homes will have same-day service for garbage, recycling, and yard waste after having to do this on different days of the week!
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Bayfront in Naples loses outdoor live entertainment permit

Bayfront, the Naples shopping, dining and residential development at the corner of Goodlette-Frank Road and U.S. 41 on the Gordon River, is no longer allowed to have outdoor music and events as Naples City Council voted to revoke the development’s live entertainment permit. Bayfront has a history of receiving...
NAPLES, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Lee County, FL
Lee County, FL
Florida Government
businessobserverfl.com

$103 million apartment project expected to reshape Cape Coral

Construction is close to starting on a long-awaited mixed-use project on Cape Coral’s main shopping corridor. The Cove at 47th, touted as the kind of project that will help elevate the area and make it into a true nighttime destination, is being built at Cape Coral Parkway East between SE 8th and 9th Courts.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Savoy Park townhome project coming to Naples

MK Architecture was awarded the architectural services for Savoy Park, a new multifamily townhome development on Carman Drive in Naples, as developed by FL Star Development. The project will consist of 212 total units, with eight- and 10-unit buildings and an amenity center with resort style pool. The project is expected to start in the first quarter of 2023.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

‘Back the blue’ parking space painting covered at Estero High School

A parking space painted with ‘Back the blue,’ a saying that supports police officers, was painted, then painted over at Estero High School. Pictures of the before and after were posted to Facebook, and a lot of people expressed their outrage in the comments. The painted parking sports...
ESTERO, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Groundbreaking set for $103 million mixed-use development in downtown Cape Coral

Flaherty & Collins Properties will break ground on The Cove at 47th, a $103 million mixed-use project in downtown Cape Coral, at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The groundbreaking event will take place at the corner of Cape Coral Parkway East and Southeast Eighth Court, across from Cork Soakers Deck & Wine Bar. The Cove at 47th will include 327 luxury apartments, 19,000 square feet of ground-floor retail or office space and a 585-space parking garage with 125 spaces reserved for the public. The development will also include a steakhouse and sushi concept, Blu Sushi, serving as the project’s anchor tenant and feature a rooftop bar. The project also consists of a resident rooftop Sky Deck and resort-style amenities and will be the first infill residential project with a parking garage in Cape Coral. It expects to open its first units to residents in about 16 months, with full project completion estimated for late summer 2024.
CAPE CORAL, FL
tornadopix.com

6 Charming Small Towns to Visit on Florida’s Gulf Coast

With a population of over 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And it continues to grow as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s all because of the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoor activities. Whatever the case, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Cane toad population on the rise; why they are dangerous

The poisonous cane toads population is on the rise in Southwest Florida. These toads hide in plain sight, in mulch and under bushes but the toxic cane toads can’t escape Scott Flavelle’s quick hands. When the sun goes down, Flavelle with Scott’s Animal Services jumps into action with...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Vacation resort coming Burnt Store Rd in Cape Coral

The proposed development of the Lake Shadroe vacation resort is coming to Cape Coral. The resort would be at 218 Burnt Store Road, next to the Burnt Store Tavern boat ramp. If approved here is what the community should expect. White Stone Development wants to build the Lake Shadroe resort...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Darden plans 4 new restaurants in Collier, Lee counties

Orlando-based Darden Restaurants plans new locations for four of its iconic dining brands within Collier and Lee, two in each county. It’s been three years since Darden launched a new area restaurant. Its last to open was Yard House in Naples in 2019. Now, Darden has four more restaurants in the works: Bahama Breeze Island Grille in Naples, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in North Naples, LongHorn Steakhouse in Cape Coral and The Capital Grille in south Fort Myers.
LEE COUNTY, FL

