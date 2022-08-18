Read full article on original website
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this monthKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
fox4now.com
Lee County residents may experience changes with trash pick-up
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Changes could be coming in Lee county to the weekly routine nearly all of us have with when to put out the trash and recycling. Lee County Solid Waste says nearly 26,000 homes will have same-day service for garbage, recycling, and yard waste after having to do this on different days of the week!
gulfshorebusiness.com
Odyssey by Soltura welcomes first tenants of new rental community concept in Fort Myers
A new type of rental community has arrived in Southwest Florida. Odyssey by Soltura welcomed its first tenants in July. The 129-unit community off Forum Boulevard in Fort Myers is already 25% leased. Danville Leadbetter’s company purchased about 12 acres for $650,000 in February 2021. The odd-shaped piece of property,...
Crash blocks portion of Pine Island Road, Nicholas Parkway in Cape Coral
Officers have shut down all westbound traffic shortly after Hancock Bridge Parkway to Nicholas Parkway on Pine Island Road.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Bayfront in Naples loses outdoor live entertainment permit
Bayfront, the Naples shopping, dining and residential development at the corner of Goodlette-Frank Road and U.S. 41 on the Gordon River, is no longer allowed to have outdoor music and events as Naples City Council voted to revoke the development’s live entertainment permit. Bayfront has a history of receiving...
businessobserverfl.com
$103 million apartment project expected to reshape Cape Coral
Construction is close to starting on a long-awaited mixed-use project on Cape Coral’s main shopping corridor. The Cove at 47th, touted as the kind of project that will help elevate the area and make it into a true nighttime destination, is being built at Cape Coral Parkway East between SE 8th and 9th Courts.
WINKNEWS.com
Rental community Villas of Gulf Coast breaks ground off Alico Road
In this Gulfshore Business report, one developer is thinking outside the box, creating a new concept when it comes to housing. There’s a new type of living on the horizon, and like the horizon, you should be thinking horizontally. The Villas of Gulf Coast is planned to be built...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Savoy Park townhome project coming to Naples
MK Architecture was awarded the architectural services for Savoy Park, a new multifamily townhome development on Carman Drive in Naples, as developed by FL Star Development. The project will consist of 212 total units, with eight- and 10-unit buildings and an amenity center with resort style pool. The project is expected to start in the first quarter of 2023.
WINKNEWS.com
‘Back the blue’ parking space painting covered at Estero High School
A parking space painted with ‘Back the blue,’ a saying that supports police officers, was painted, then painted over at Estero High School. Pictures of the before and after were posted to Facebook, and a lot of people expressed their outrage in the comments. The painted parking sports...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Groundbreaking set for $103 million mixed-use development in downtown Cape Coral
Flaherty & Collins Properties will break ground on The Cove at 47th, a $103 million mixed-use project in downtown Cape Coral, at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The groundbreaking event will take place at the corner of Cape Coral Parkway East and Southeast Eighth Court, across from Cork Soakers Deck & Wine Bar. The Cove at 47th will include 327 luxury apartments, 19,000 square feet of ground-floor retail or office space and a 585-space parking garage with 125 spaces reserved for the public. The development will also include a steakhouse and sushi concept, Blu Sushi, serving as the project’s anchor tenant and feature a rooftop bar. The project also consists of a resident rooftop Sky Deck and resort-style amenities and will be the first infill residential project with a parking garage in Cape Coral. It expects to open its first units to residents in about 16 months, with full project completion estimated for late summer 2024.
tornadopix.com
6 Charming Small Towns to Visit on Florida’s Gulf Coast
With a population of over 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And it continues to grow as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s all because of the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoor activities. Whatever the case, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
Cape Coral homeowners dealing with two abandoned homes in neighborhood
For at least three years, a Cape Coral neighborhood has been trying to figure out what to do about two vacant homes. A neighbor says he's seen rats and snakes coming from one property.
WINKNEWS.com
Cane toad population on the rise; why they are dangerous
The poisonous cane toads population is on the rise in Southwest Florida. These toads hide in plain sight, in mulch and under bushes but the toxic cane toads can’t escape Scott Flavelle’s quick hands. When the sun goes down, Flavelle with Scott’s Animal Services jumps into action with...
WINKNEWS.com
Vacation resort coming Burnt Store Rd in Cape Coral
The proposed development of the Lake Shadroe vacation resort is coming to Cape Coral. The resort would be at 218 Burnt Store Road, next to the Burnt Store Tavern boat ramp. If approved here is what the community should expect. White Stone Development wants to build the Lake Shadroe resort...
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Crews install new bridge for Margaritaville Resort
Part of Estero Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach was shut down until early Friday morning to make room for a new pedestrian bridge at the incoming Margaritaville Resort.
Man tries to run over ex-boyfriend at Southwest Florida airport
A man's been arrested after attempting to run over his ex-boyfriend at a Southwest Florida airport parking lot.
Downtown shooting victim paralyzed, remains hospitalized: Police
A Fort Myers police officer told a judge the victim from last Sunday's downtown shooting is now paralyzed. The suspected shooter, Jasmine Battle, is being held with no bond.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Darden plans 4 new restaurants in Collier, Lee counties
Orlando-based Darden Restaurants plans new locations for four of its iconic dining brands within Collier and Lee, two in each county. It’s been three years since Darden launched a new area restaurant. Its last to open was Yard House in Naples in 2019. Now, Darden has four more restaurants in the works: Bahama Breeze Island Grille in Naples, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in North Naples, LongHorn Steakhouse in Cape Coral and The Capital Grille in south Fort Myers.
santivachronicle.com
Just Sold Properties on Sanibel, None on Captiva
Based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS for the period of 08/12/2022-08/19/2022. 1501 Middle Gulf Dr. H-406Sanibel$1,329,000$1,314,500.
Your chance to name Naples' newest high school
The public has 10 days to submit their ideas for names for the 295,000 square-foot high school currently under construction.
