businessobserverfl.com
$103 million apartment project expected to reshape Cape Coral
Construction is close to starting on a long-awaited mixed-use project on Cape Coral’s main shopping corridor. The Cove at 47th, touted as the kind of project that will help elevate the area and make it into a true nighttime destination, is being built at Cape Coral Parkway East between SE 8th and 9th Courts.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Groundbreaking set for $103 million mixed-use development in downtown Cape Coral
Flaherty & Collins Properties will break ground on The Cove at 47th, a $103 million mixed-use project in downtown Cape Coral, at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The groundbreaking event will take place at the corner of Cape Coral Parkway East and Southeast Eighth Court, across from Cork Soakers Deck & Wine Bar. The Cove at 47th will include 327 luxury apartments, 19,000 square feet of ground-floor retail or office space and a 585-space parking garage with 125 spaces reserved for the public. The development will also include a steakhouse and sushi concept, Blu Sushi, serving as the project’s anchor tenant and feature a rooftop bar. The project also consists of a resident rooftop Sky Deck and resort-style amenities and will be the first infill residential project with a parking garage in Cape Coral. It expects to open its first units to residents in about 16 months, with full project completion estimated for late summer 2024.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Savoy Park townhome project coming to Naples
MK Architecture was awarded the architectural services for Savoy Park, a new multifamily townhome development on Carman Drive in Naples, as developed by FL Star Development. The project will consist of 212 total units, with eight- and 10-unit buildings and an amenity center with resort style pool. The project is expected to start in the first quarter of 2023.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Bayfront in Naples loses outdoor live entertainment permit
Bayfront, the Naples shopping, dining and residential development at the corner of Goodlette-Frank Road and U.S. 41 on the Gordon River, is no longer allowed to have outdoor music and events as Naples City Council voted to revoke the development’s live entertainment permit. Bayfront has a history of receiving...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Rental community Villas of Gulf Coast breaks ground off Alico Road
A new type of rental community broke ground off Alico Road, east of Interstate 75, near the heart of Southwest Florida’s epicenter for growth. The Villas of Gulf Coast’s horizontal multifamily concept is a relatively new type of housing concept for the region. Essentially, it’s standalone apartment units with each having its own small backyard. Those, like the units, range in size depending on the number of bedrooms. Backyards start at 300 square feet, and rental units will range from one to three bedrooms, from about 750 to 1,300 square feet.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Construction of City of Fort Myers Fire Station 17 completed
Stevens Construction completed construction of the City of Fort Myers’ Fire Station 17 on 2.76 acres at 11030 Ben C. Pratt Six Mile Cypress Parkway. Fire Station 17 is a 12,597-square-foot building with a 2,585-square-foot storage facility. The new station houses accommodations for on-duty firefighters, a physical fitness facility, community room and administration. It also includes a kitchen, classrooms, decontamination room, onsite diesel and gasoline fuel distribution and a second-story fire training room. The station serves the areas south of Colonial Boulevard and portions of Interstate 75, which will, in some cases, cut response time in half. Built to serve as an additional safe haven for essential service operations, the facility was built to withstand severe weather, flooding and other disasters.
santivachronicle.com
Just Sold Properties on Sanibel, None on Captiva
Based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS for the period of 08/12/2022-08/19/2022. 1501 Middle Gulf Dr. H-406Sanibel$1,329,000$1,314,500.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Lee County Property Appraiser mails TRIM notices
Lee County Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell issued the annual Truth in Millage notices for 2022 property values. The TRIM notice shows property owners the assessed value of their property and how much they can expect to pay in property taxes this year. It also details the process and deadlines for taxpayers who have concerns about their values or exemptions. Property owners will receive their TRIM notices in the mail beginning this week.
businessobserverfl.com
Best Buy founder announces $1M match grant for hospital training center
The Judith & Marvin Herb Family Simulation Center at NCH Healthcare System in Naples has been awarded a grant opportunity of $1 million by the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation. The foundation is the charitable arm of Naples resident Dick Schulze, who founded electronics retailer Best Buy. To receive this...
floridainsider.com
From gorgeous blooms to forbidden fruit, here are 10 of the best gardens in Florida
Chihuly Art in Pond at Fairchild Botanical Gardens in Miami, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Nava Fedaeff. Mangoes at Edison & Ford Winter Estates – Fort Myers. When Thomas Edison’s friend, Henry Ford, built a home next to his on the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers, the automotive tycoon named the estate “The Mangoes” after the trees that grew in bunches in his yard.
WINKNEWS.com
More areas of Lee County to collect garbage, recycling, yard waste on same day
Starting Monday, neighbors in more areas of Lee County will only have to take their trash out once a week. More Lee County neighborhoods, including Captiva, Iona, Whiskey Creek, San Carlos Island and south Fort Myers south of Gladiolus Drive and west of US-41, will now have garbage, recycling and yard waste collected all in the same day. The Lee County Solid Waste Department believes providing this type of service will improve efficiency, reduce costs and make it less confusing for residents.
fox4now.com
Lee County residents may experience changes with trash pick-up
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Changes could be coming in Lee county to the weekly routine nearly all of us have with when to put out the trash and recycling. Lee County Solid Waste says nearly 26,000 homes will have same-day service for garbage, recycling, and yard waste after having to do this on different days of the week!
gulfshorebusiness.com
Darden plans 4 new restaurants in Collier, Lee counties
Orlando-based Darden Restaurants plans new locations for four of its iconic dining brands within Collier and Lee, two in each county. It’s been three years since Darden launched a new area restaurant. Its last to open was Yard House in Naples in 2019. Now, Darden has four more restaurants in the works: Bahama Breeze Island Grille in Naples, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in North Naples, LongHorn Steakhouse in Cape Coral and The Capital Grille in south Fort Myers.
tourcounsel.com
The Beautiful Island of Sanibel in Florida
The beaches of Sanibel Island, Florida, attract visitors from all over the world, in part because of the large amounts of shells that wash up on its beaches. One of the reasons for these accumulations of shells is the fact that Sanibel is a barrier island that has an east-west orientation, when most of the islands in the area have a north-south orientation.
Naples Real Estate Market Begins to Cool Off
After two years of steady and steep inclines, those looking for housing in Naples may finally get a minor reprieve. According to data from real estate giant Redfin, the Naples market is beginning to show several signs of slowing down. Many of these indicators, like listing price decreases and increasing supply, are often the first warnings of a cooling market. Sales and price figures tend to lag behind these other, smaller trends.
tornadopix.com
6 Charming Small Towns to Visit on Florida’s Gulf Coast
With a population of over 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And it continues to grow as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s all because of the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoor activities. Whatever the case, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth Thousands
Andreasperelli3, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Common. It's exciting to hear about thrift store purchases that made the buyer a fortune, such as a man who bought a $3 painting at a South Carolina Goodwill store and found out later that it was a 17th-century work of Flemish art worth $190,000. Or the man who bought what he thought was a copy of the Declaration of Independence in a Nashville thrift store, only to discover that it was an original worth $477,650.
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Land use change allows more single-family homes in Cape Coral
Cape Coral City Council approved a future land use change from commercial/professional to single-family land use for property northwest of the intersection of Skyline Boulevard and Veterans Parkway. The applicant, Hungry Catfish Farms LLC, asked the council for both single-family and multifamily use for all 12 parcels on the 3.06-acre site, with eight parcels intended to be multifamily and four parcels being single-family. The council denied any multifamily use, saying it was inconsistent with the surrounding area. The change allows the owner to build residential units on the site.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Central Bank announces new location in Naples
Missouri-based Central Bank opened at 3701 Tamiami Trail N., Suite 100, in Naples as a full-service financial institution providing traditional banking services, mortgage loans, commercial and personal loans, private banking, investment management and trust services. Central Bank, as part of Central Bancompany, was recently ranked 16th in Forbes magazine’s Best Banks in America for 2022. It has 265 locations in more than 75 communities throughout Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Colorado, North Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Florida. The wealth management divisions are comprised of Central Trust Company and Central Investment Advisors, with combined assets of more than $12 billion.
