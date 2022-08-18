Flaherty & Collins Properties will break ground on The Cove at 47th, a $103 million mixed-use project in downtown Cape Coral, at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The groundbreaking event will take place at the corner of Cape Coral Parkway East and Southeast Eighth Court, across from Cork Soakers Deck & Wine Bar. The Cove at 47th will include 327 luxury apartments, 19,000 square feet of ground-floor retail or office space and a 585-space parking garage with 125 spaces reserved for the public. The development will also include a steakhouse and sushi concept, Blu Sushi, serving as the project’s anchor tenant and feature a rooftop bar. The project also consists of a resident rooftop Sky Deck and resort-style amenities and will be the first infill residential project with a parking garage in Cape Coral. It expects to open its first units to residents in about 16 months, with full project completion estimated for late summer 2024.

