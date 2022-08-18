ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTW News13

Another earthquake rocks South Carolina

By Bethany Fowler
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jTkI0_0hMX7iwr00

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in Anderson County.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake measured a magnitude of 2.1 at around 2 a.m.

The earthquake was reported four miles southeast of Homeland park.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 4

Debi Dotson
2d ago

I feel every one of those quakes up in the mountains, so we have fault lines running where the scientist have no idea. when the big one hits here, well look at history..it's going to be very bad.

Reply
2
Related
myrtlebeachsc.com

USGS.gov: Earthquake advisory for central South Carolina

The U.S. Geological Survey has issued an Earthquake advisory for central South Carolina. In a press advisory submitted to MyrtleBeachSC News today:. ELGIN, South Carolina — The USGS is providing scenarios to estimate the chance of larger earthquakes as part of an ongoing swarm in the region. The swarm...
ENVIRONMENT
fox29.com

Boy, 8 years old, discovers giant shark tooth in South Carolina: 'Find of a lifetime'

An outdoorsy eight-year-old found a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species while he was on a family vacation in South Carolina earlier this month of August 2022. Young Riley Gracely of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C., for vacation along with his father, Justin Gracely, his mother, Janelle Gracely, and his brother, Collin, in August.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#South Carolina#Weather#Nexstar Media Inc
The Post and Courier

In waters off Charleston, August is tarpon time

Although the temperature is hot as blazes, Lowcountry outdoor enthusiasts celebrate the month of August for several reasons. The most obvious is that it signals the opening of deer season. But tucked away in the minds of fishermen is the fact that August also is a peak month for catching tarpon.
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Abortion debate draws attention to severe shortage of OB-GYNs in SC's rural areas

COLUMBIA — For many women in rural South Carolina, pregnancies come with the additional complication of having no doctor nearby who specializes in prenatal care. In 14 of South Carolina's 46 counties there are no OB-GYN doctors, not even with a part-time practice. Five other counties each have just...
WSPA 7News

Power restored to hundreds in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said hundreds were experiencing a power outage early Sunday morning in Greenville County. Previously, there were almost 2,000 customers were experiencing an outage. The first outage was reported around 4:27 a.m. The outage was from Boiling Springs Road to Rolling Green Circle. The utility company said the outage […]
WBTW News13

South Carolina might soon face a syphilis wave, data suggests

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina, already one of the nation’s top places for chlamydia and gonorrhea infections, might be about to see a boom in syphilis cases. “Syphilis is something that is very concerning to us,” said Beth De Santis, the CEO of Fact Forward, an organization that aims to reduce the rate […]
WLTX.com

Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina Department of Social Services launches texting program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Getting resources from the South Carolina Department of Social Services will now be much easier after the department launched a new texting program that can provide information within seconds. The purpose of the new program is to eliminate the long phone calls, back-and-forth emails and the time spent trying to find […]
CELL PHONES
WYFF4.com

Where you can get the new Chick-fil-A breakfast item in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Chick-fil-A has a new breakfast menu item and we wanted to know where you can get them in South Carolina. The bite-sized Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites were put on the menu on Monday. Chick-fil-A says they are made in-house each morning with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo...
RESTAURANTS
WSPA 7News

Upstate city councilman dies, coroner says

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Westminster City Councilman Yousef Mefleh died at his home early Saturday morning according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said Councilman Mefleh’s death is due to an apparent cardiac-related event. The coroner mentioned that “Councilman Mefleh was a friend to many people, he loved his family, the city […]
WESTMINSTER, SC
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dogs in South Carolina

- Some great places to get the best hot dogs in South Carolina. We have chosen a few of them that we think are some of the best. These are Charlie Graingers, Jack's Cosmic Dogs, Sam's Corner in Garden City Beach, and Skins' Hot Dogs in Anderson. Regardless of where you live, there is likely a place that will satisfy your hot dog cravings.
WGAU

Atlanta murder suspect arrested in Oconee Co

Atlanta murder suspect Muhammed Bilal El-Amin is awaiting his fate in Fulton County after his arrest by sheriff’s deputies in Oconee County. From the Oconee Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page…. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office would like to state on August,16th at 14:45 Deputy Devan Blair was conducting...
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

68K+
Followers
6K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy