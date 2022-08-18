Another earthquake rocks South Carolina
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in Anderson County.
According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake measured a magnitude of 2.1 at around 2 a.m.
The earthquake was reported four miles southeast of Homeland park.
