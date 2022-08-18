Berkeley couple faces trafficking charges after allegedly forcing woman into prostitution

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A Berkeley couple faces charges of multiple felony sex crimes, including human trafficking, after allegedly forcing a woman to have sex for money.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office told KCBS Radio in an emailed statement on Wednesday that the department had charged Chemon Parks, 23, and Kimora Ashby, 22, with trafficking for commercial sex, pimping and pandering.

A spokesperson said the office could not comment further because the case is pending.

Berkeleyside reported on Wednesday that Parks allegedly forced a woman into having sex for money and rented motel rooms for her to engage in prostitution from April 9 to May 23.

Authorities told the outlet that Parks told the woman he purchased her for $20,000 from a man she was dating and he then took all the money she had earned from prostiution. He also is accused of hitting the woman multiple times and causing visible injuries.

In addition, Ashby allegedly created online escort advertisements that listed the woman up for sale for sex. Parks' girlfriend also showed the woman how to prostitute on the street and how to dress, officials told the outlet.

Parks and Ashby were arrested on Aug. 9 at 12:40 p.m. at their Berkeley apartment at Oxford Plaza on Kittredge Street.

Parks remains in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin with bail set at $275,000. Ashby was also held on $275,000 bail, but posted bond and has been released.

A plea hearing for both suspects has been scheduled for Friday at Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in Oakland at 9 a.m.

