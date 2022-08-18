Read full article on original website
Chester County’s Trail Network Gains Five More Miles of Fitness, Beauty, Recreation
Chester County pedestrians and bicyclists will soon be able to spread out a little more. Current plans call for adding five more miles to the county’s 22-mile-long network of paved pedestrian trails. Bill Rettew traversed the particulars for the Daily Local News. The additional mileage is coming to the...
Spark Dental Management Ranks No. 699 on the Inc. 5000 Annual List
WEST CHESTER, PA — Inc. magazine revealed that Spark Dental Management was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, ranking at No. 699 overall and 42nd among companies in the Health Services category. This is the fifth year that an affiliate group of Spark Dental Management was included in this prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.
The CCIU’s Practical Nursing Program Ranked One of The Best Nursing Schools in Pennsylvania
DOWNINGTOWN, PA — The Nursing Schools Almanac ranked the Chester County Intermediate Unit’s (CCIU) Practical Nursing Program (PNP) as one of the best nursing schools in Pennsylvania for the second year in a row. In 2022, data was collected from approximately 3,000 nursing schools and campuses nationwide. Of...
Harmony Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY) announced that Harmony’s management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:. 2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference. Location: Boston, MA. Fireside Chat: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 2:35 p.m. ET. 1×1 Meetings: Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Citi’s...
WINNER: PA Cash 5 Lottery Player In Delco Takes Home $767K
One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery player in Delaware County is going home with $767,567. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket for the Sunday, Aug. 21 drawing was sold at Getty Mart on Springfield Road in Clifton Heights, state lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 13-15-16-21-26. The retailer will receive...
Lancaster County Drug Task Force Public Auction Returns
LANCASTER, PA — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force Public Auction returns on October 15, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Lancaster County Park with a list of biddable items to be released soon, announced the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. The auction is back for the first time...
PA Dept. of Ag: Honey Bees Are Critical to Agriculture and Feeding Pennsylvanians
MILLERSBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture was joined yesterday by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and agriculture partners to celebrate the honey bee’s critical role in food production, food security, and biodiversity in Pennsylvania for Honey Bee Day (Aug. 20) at the Ned Smith Center for Nature and Art.
Pennsylvania Woman Gets 2 Years for $1.4 Million Nigerian Fraud
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 15, 2022, Robin Jean Seredych, age 65, of York, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to two years of probation by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner following her conviction for mail fraud as part of a Nigerian-based fraud scheme.
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family
Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
PA Officials Recognize ASL Interpreters for COVID-19 Response
HARRISBURG, PA — Wolf Administration officials from the Pennsylvania departments of Labor & Industry (L&I) and General Services (DGS) yesterday recognized the American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters who frequently appeared alongside Governor Tom Wolf and other commonwealth leaders to ensure that deaf and hard-of-hearing Pennsylvanians had access to life-saving information at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Candidate Mehmet Oz, Is Bryn Athyn Really His ‘No Place Like Home’?
Neighbors have spotted Pa. Sen. candidate Dr. Oz jogging on the Pennypack Trail, nonetheless, the depth of his Montgomery County residency is being questioned. Pa. senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s residency in Bryn Athyn has been an issue since he entered the campaign. Julia Terruso addressed the geography issue with some local input in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Oregon Man Sentenced for Threatening Pennsylvania School
WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Harvey Dulgar, age 28, of Salem, Oregon was sentenced Friday to 12 months of imprisonment by United States District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann for making interstate threats. According to United...
Salvadoran Man Indicted for Illegal Reentry, Caught in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Balmoth Alberto Caceres-Henriquez, age 36, of Sonsonate, El Salvador, was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on illegal reentry charges. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges...
When is the first day of school 2022? Here’s the starting date for each in the Lehigh Valley
The dog days of summer are coming to an end. That means it’ll soon be time once again to set the alarm clocks, sharpen pencils and crack open the books. Students in the coming days will be gearing up for the fast pace of a new school year. The...
Baltimore Man Sentenced for Providing Contraband to Federal Inmates in Pennsylvania
WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Michael Dwight Smith, age 48, of Baltimore, Maryland was sentenced Friday to 18 months of imprisonment by United States District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann for attempting to provide contraband to inmates at the Federal Correctional Center, Allenwood.
Emergency rental assistance will expire soon. Could it send a shockwave of evictions?
The levee that held back a substantial number of evictions in the Lehigh Valley is about to break. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Lehigh County will stop accepting new applications Sept. 1, according to the distributor Community Action Lehigh Valley. The nonprofit began limiting assistance to only arrears claims at the start of the month.
Philadelphia Planning a 33-Acre Wetland Mitigation Development Project in FDR Park
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The City of Philadelphia Division of Aviation plans to break ground on a 33-acre Wetlands Mitigation Development Project at a site located within FDR Park in South Philadelphia in August 2022. This site is approximately 3.5 miles from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). The Wetland Mitigation Development Project has been planned and designed to compensate for wetlands and waterway impacts anticipated from the development of the West Cargo Project at PHL.
State limits hunting guns allowed in park where teen was fatally shot
Center-fire and rim-fire rifles and handguns are now prohibited for hunting in four state parks in the southeastern region of Pennsylvania, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said this past week. Among the areas affected is Nockamixon State Park in Bucks County, where 18-year-old Jason Kutt was fatally...
eMoney Advisor Appoints Susan McKenna to CEO
RADNOR, PA — eMoney Advisor (eMoney announced the recent appointment of Susan McKenna to CEO by its Board of Directors. Previously serving as interim CEO and head of marketing and sales since March 2022, McKenna began her new role as CEO on Monday, Aug. 15. “Susan has been a...
Passage Bio Announces Inducement Grants
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG) announced it has granted inducement awards to new employees. Passage Bio reportedly granted options to purchase 54,000 shares of common stock to these employees as material inducements to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock options have an exercise price of $2.20 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Passage Bio’s common stock on August 15, 2022, the grant date of the options.
