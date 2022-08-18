SANTA MONICA, Calif. - A dog was blinded after his owner says he ingested a dose of oxycodone while the two were out on a walk at Palisades Park last week. Lori Burns was out with her pup, Chance the Rapper (the dog) on a walk along Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica last Sunday, when she says suddenly Chance was breathing heavily and eventually collapsed. Burns took Chance to the emergency vet where she was told he had ingested oxycodone and that he was now blind.

