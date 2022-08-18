Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Sixth Street Bridge: LA considers ‘periodically closing’ bridge, implementing other safety measures
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles City Council is considering periodically closing the Sixth Street Bridge to deter illegal activity. The Sixth Street Viaduct, a new connection between Boyle Heights and the downtown LA Arts District, replaced one of the city’s most iconic structures after years of construction. Since...
foxla.com
210 Freeway closure in Irwindale continues
IRWINDALE, Calif. - Another rough commute is likely in the Irwindale area Monday as a five-day closure on the eastbound side of the 210 Freeway continues in order to accommodate upgrades to the San Gabriel River Bridge. The eastbound freeway was closed at 10 p.m. Wednesday between the 605 Freeway...
foxla.com
VIDEO: Street takeovers in Compton continue despite newly-installed Botts' Dotts
COMPTON, Calif. - Newly-installed Botts' Dotts are not stopping street takeovers in Compton. Video shows several street takeovers happening in Compton overnight. One took place around 2:30 a.m. near Wilmington and Caldwell, and a second one overtook the intersection of Central and Alondra for over an hour. The small yellow...
foxla.com
Big rig fire forces Freeway closure in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A big rig fire forced the California Highway Patrol to close a Santa Clarita freeway Monday night. Reports of a big rig on fire came in shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Santa Clarita near Newhall Avenue. Reports from CHP said that the big rig may have exploded. CHP issued a SigAlert closing all the northbound lanes.
foxla.com
Two suspect in custody after wild police chase across Los Angeles County
NORWALK, Calif. - Two suspects are in custody after a wild police chase across Los Angeles County that began in the Lakewood area. Reports of the chase came in just after 4:30 p.m. Monday, with authorities pursuing the driver on the southbound 91 Freeway in Lakewood. The driver continued on and off freeways, eventually making their way into Norwalk and eventually to the northbound 110 Freeway in Manchester.
foxla.com
Bicyclist killed in Pomona crash
POMONA, Calif. - A man riding an electric mountain bike was fatally struck by a vehicle in Pomona Sunday. The crash took place at the intersection of Val Vista Street and Paige Drive, just north of the Pomona (10) Freeway, around 5 p.m., the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported. All...
foxla.com
1 killed after truck rolls over divider on Anaheim highway
ANAHEIM, Calif. - At least one person was killed in a rollover crash on State Route 91 in Anaheim Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol, and three other people were hospitalized. Reports of the crash began coming in just before 6 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound lanes of Route...
foxla.com
1 killed in crash with Amazon van near Cypress hub
CYPRESS, Calif. - One person was killed, and another person was hospitalized after a crash involving an Amazon van near Cypress hub, according to the officials. The crash happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Holder Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
foxla.com
Another duck found in Fountain Valley park with beak cut off
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - Another abused duck has been found at a Fountain Valley park with its beak severed, and has died from its injuries. This is the third duck reported in recent weeks to be found with its beak severed at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley according to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center of Orange County.
foxla.com
Los Angeles man standing near his parked car shot and killed in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A man was shot and killed in Long Beach Sunday night, and police are trying to find the suspected shooter. The shooting happened just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday when the Long Beach Police Department was called to the 6700 block of Harbor Avenue for reports of multiple gunshots. When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Kacy Lloyd of Los Angeles had been shot in the torso. Long Beach fire officials determined Lloyd had died at the scene.
foxla.com
Dog blinded after ingesting oxycodone while on a walk at Palisades Park in Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - A dog was blinded after his owner says he ingested a dose of oxycodone while the two were out on a walk at Palisades Park last week. Lori Burns was out with her pup, Chance the Rapper (the dog) on a walk along Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica last Sunday, when she says suddenly Chance was breathing heavily and eventually collapsed. Burns took Chance to the emergency vet where she was told he had ingested oxycodone and that he was now blind.
foxla.com
Woman shot and killed in downtown LA, shooter flees on bike
A woman was shot and killed after an argument in downtown Los Angeles. Police say the shooter rode away on a bicycle.
foxla.com
Street vendor has stolen van returned; suspect arrested
LOS ANGELES - One man was arrested Monday for attacking and carjacking a street vendor in Hancock Park over the weekend. The incident happened at the 700 block of South Rimpau Boulevard just south of Wilshire Boulevard Saturday afternoon. Witnesses say the neighborhood fruit vendor, 58-year-old Esteban Venancio, was just...
foxla.com
VIDEO: Street vendor attacked and carjacked by homeless man in Hancock Park
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a man who was caught on video punching a street vendor before stealing his van in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. The incident happened at the 700 block of South Rimpau Boulevard just south of Wilshire Boulevard...
foxla.com
Arizona man charged with 3-week crime spree across Southern California, Arizona
LOS ANGELES - An Arizona man was charged Monday in a nearly month-long crime spree that spanned two states and four Southern California counties. Samuel Smith, 26, of Phoenix, was arrested over the weekend outside Rancho Cucamonga after a police chase that followed an alleged robbery at a PetSmart. He was charged Monday with 10 robberies across California and Arizona as well as assaulting federal officers.
foxla.com
Vendor whose stand was destroyed with ax returns to work
LOS ANGELES - A Woodland Hills street vendor whose stand was destroyed by an ax-wielding man last week returned to work Sunday to a community eager to support him. A now-viral video made rounds last week of a man destroying the vendor's stand on the street corner. Neighbors at the time that the man, who has not been identified, is a bully and a nuisance.
foxla.com
Man found shot to death in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. - An investigation was underway after a man was found shot to death in Long Beach late Sunday night. Officers with the Long Beach Police Department were called to the 200 block of West 67th Way, located off Long Beach Boulevard, just before 11:50 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.
foxla.com
Man shot and killed in Beverly Grove
LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Beverly Grove area Friday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area near Beverly and La Cienega boulevards. According to authorities, responding sheriff's deputies found a man with gunshot wounds inside a...
foxla.com
3 Pomona men arrested in connection to Chino cargo theft ring
CHINO, Calif. - Three Pomona men were arrested last week for their connections to an alleged cargo theft ring, according to the Chino Police Department. Jose Portillo, 40, Luis Garcia, 38, and Daniel Altamirano, 24, were arrested on Aug. 17 and booked on burglary charges. Chino Police say that the three were at least partially responsible for a string of nighttime cargo thefts in Chino and surrounding towns that resulted in more than $250,000 in merchandise being stolen.
foxla.com
Bicyclist shot and killed in Echo Park
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - A suspect fatally shot a man who was riding a bicycle in a residential neighborhood of Echo Park, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Echo Park Avenue, where the victim was riding a bicycle and the suspect walked up to him and fired some shots, according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.
