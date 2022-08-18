Florida gas prices fell 11 cents per gallon last week, marking the 10th consecutive week the state average has declined. Prices at the pump plunged a total of $1.36 per gallon since mid-June. Sunday’s state average price was $3.54 per gallon, the lowest daily average price since March 1, 2022. It now costs $53 to fill an average sized 15-gallon fuel tank, $20 less than what drivers paid in mid-June when pump prices set a new all-time record high price of $4.89 per gallon.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO