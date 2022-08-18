Read full article on original website
AAA: Florida gas prices fall for 10th straight week
Florida gas prices fell 11 cents per gallon last week, marking the 10th consecutive week the state average has declined. Prices at the pump plunged a total of $1.36 per gallon since mid-June. Sunday’s state average price was $3.54 per gallon, the lowest daily average price since March 1, 2022. It now costs $53 to fill an average sized 15-gallon fuel tank, $20 less than what drivers paid in mid-June when pump prices set a new all-time record high price of $4.89 per gallon.
