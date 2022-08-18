Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Mary Baldwin President Pamela R. Fox announces retirement: Fox stepping down in 2023 after 20 years of service
Mary Baldwin University President Pamela R. Fox will retire as the university's ninth president on June 30, 2023, after two decades at the Staunton-based liberal-arts school. "With humility, I have been extraordinarily honored to lead and...
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the Country
(Omnibus/WikiCommons Images) Choosing a college can be a stressful time and also a momentous occasion. Making sure you choose the right school is of the utmost importance for many prospective students.
WHSV
Staunton High School star athlete laid to rest Sunday
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday afternoon teammates, coaches, friends, and family gathered at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Staunton to lay to rest Josiah Williams. Williams was a star athlete at Staunton High School. According to his mother, Mishal Merchant, he played basketball, tennis, and ran track, but she said football was his passion.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia men’s golf adds Dustin Grove to coaching staff
Dustin Groves, a Charlottesville native and Monticello High School alum, has been hired as an assistant coach for the Virginia men's golf program. "I'm excited to announce Dustin as our new assistant coach," head coach Bowen...
WHSV
SOL scores are in: how did schools in the Valley do?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s Department of Education released the SOL testing scores for the 2021-2022 school year. While schools across the state struggled to reach pre-pandemic numbers, many in the Valley made significant strides. Overall, the state of Virginia saw an increase in pass rates in Reading, History...
Augusta Free Press
Alleged affair, a busted lip: And now a school superintendent faces assault and battery charge
Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell and United Way of Greater Augusta executive director Kristi Williams are caught up in a legal matter involving the latter's estranged husband. Cassell faces a misdemeanor assault and battery charge in...
WDBJ7.com
Nelson Co. schools closed Monday due to ‘dangerous’ flooding
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - All Nelson County schools will be closed Monday due to flooding throughout the region. According to the group’s Facebook page, “some of the roads are in a dangerous condition due to the flooding.”
rewind1051.com
Rockingham schools changing cell phone policy
With Rockingham County Public Schools set to start next year, school officials are looking at possibly changing the school policy regarding cell phones. Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl on WSVA’s Early Mornings that a survey was released yesterday on cell phone usage, especially at the high school level. Scheikl says...
NBC 29 News
Rivanna River Body Identified
As UVA students start to pour back into town and on grounds, businesses on The Corner are bracing for a much needed return to normal. The Lawn and Range rooms on UVA Grounds get AC for the first time ever. Updated: 13 hours ago. For the first time ever, students...
Augusta Free Press
Washington and Lee University ends the sale of disposable water bottles
It’s been estimated that Americans purchase 50 billion bottles of water every year. On the Washington and Lee University campus alone, 11,410 single-use bottles of water were purchased during the 2021-2022 school year. Few would argue the convenience of buying a bottle of water and tossing it in the...
jerryratcliffe.com
4-star Cosby has UVA in final 7; ‘Bennett wants me to be that dawg’
Virginia remained in the mix for a home-grown shooting guard, considered one of the top 10 prospects in the state of North Carolina, when 4-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. trimmed his list of schools to seven on Sunday. Cosby, who grew up in Richmond, but now plays for Word...
WSET
Upcoming road projects to impact drivers in Central Virginia
(WSET) — There are 3 upcoming road projects that will impact drivers in Central Virginia. In Lynchburg, a portion of Reusens Road will be restricted to one lane, and there will be flag personnel to help the public. This project began on Friday and is expected to continue through...
wfxrtv.com
First week of Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial wraps up with more testimony
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The first week of trial for a Roanoke man facing multiple manslaughter charges in connection with a 2019 explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station came to a close on Friday. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South River Market killed four...
UV Cavalier Daily
Grit to open first on-Grounds location this fall
Grit Coffee, a popular coffee shop with locations on the Corner, Charlottesville, Crozet and Richmond, announced it will open its first on-Grounds shop in an Instagram post on Saturday. Since the coffee shop opened in 2008 on the University Corner, the coffee and pastry company has remained highly popular with...
Flooding Hits Parts Of Nelson – More Than 4.5″ Of Rain – Nelson Public Schools Closed Monday
Updated : 7:05 PM Nelson County has closed public schools for Monday – August 22, 2022 due to flooded and washed out roads. In about two hours more 4 & 1/2″ of rain fell in portions of Nelson County late Sunday morning into the early afternoon. The rains were so heavy that many roads have been closed, particularly in Eastern Nelson County. Glade Road has collapsed about 1/4 to 1/2 mile north of the James River Road intersection. A truck fell into the collapsed area, but the occupants got out ok.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Aug. 22-26
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.
Augusta Free Press
New Dominion Bookshop to host reading with authors Lesley Wheeler and Remica Bingham-Risher
New Dominion Bookshop will host an in-person reading with authors Lesley Wheeler and Remica Bingham-Risher on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. Lesley Wheeler will be reading from her new memoir, Poetry’s Possible Worlds, and Remica Bingham-Risher will be reading from her new memoir, Soul Culture: Black Poets, Books, and Questions that Grew Me Up.
Augusta Free Press
Washington and Lee’s Lenfest Center for the Arts to offer season tickets
Washington and Lee University’s Lenfest Center for the Arts has announced its 2022-23 season. For the first time ever, tickets for the entire season are available to buy online or at the box office in one transaction. The season opens with a faculty recital with organist and W&L lecturer...
Augusta Free Press
Fredericksburg Nationals earn split with 4-1 win over Lynchburg Hillcats
The FredNats earned a series split Sunday in Lynchburg behind a strong start by Jose Atencio and three runs from Jared McKenzie. Fredericksburg controlled the game from the outset en route to a 4-1 victory. McKenzie scored...
WDBJ7.com
Rt. 620 closed in Nelson Co. for multiple weeks due to flooding
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Route 620 (Farrar Bridge Ln) at Route 617 (Rockfish River Road) will be closed for multiple weeks due to emergency road work following flooding. Updates can be found by visiting the 511 Virginia website.
