viewpointsonline.org
EDITORIAL: Riverside Sheriff falsely accuses Ward 2 Councilmember
Aimed at Ward 2 Riverside City Councilmember Clarissa Cervantes, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco accused Cervantes of supporting vandalism by protestors to the county courthouse. Bianco posted his accusation on Facebook, implying that the councilmember had attended the abortion rights protest at the Riverside County Superior Court. Cervantes responded to...
Your vote 2022: Final list of candidates on the November 8 ballot
With less than three months to go before the November elections, we now know which candidates in municipal races made it onto the general ballot. Desert Hot Springs In Desert Hot Springs, Councilmember Gary Gardner is running unopposed in District 1. Incumbent Jan Pye is facing a challenge from former DHS Mayor Adam Sanchez in The post Your vote 2022: Final list of candidates on the November 8 ballot appeared first on KESQ.
recordgazette.net
For some Beaumont property owners, Champagne wishes became nightmares
Brian Butterfield has a gorgeous 35 x 15 square-foot pool that graces the backyard of his Stadler Street home in Beaumont. He contracted the former Calimesa-based Champagne Pools to build it. More than $70,000 later — twice what it was contracted to have cost — it was finally finished, but...
sanclementetimes.com
Council Votes Down Resolution Calling on Lawmakers for Additional Election Security Practices
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Riverside County Implements Monkey Pox Dashboard as Local Cases Increase
Following its declaration of a public health emergency, the Riverside County Public Health Department has published a Monkeypox Data Dashboard which gives the community live updates on monkeypox cases in the region. The dashboard was developed to keep residents informed about the current monkeypox spread and where it is spreading...
thepalmspringspost.com
Developers eying two corner lots to build new Starbucks, El Pollo Loco
Fans of fast food — especially a certain major coffee chain – will have more choices in Palm Springs if developers eyeing two corner lots follow through on plans. Driving the news: Documents on file at City Hall show that a new Starbucks and a new El Pollo Loco are currently in the pre-application phase.
Donkeyland marks milestone as Inland Empire burro sanctuary, thanks to Bob Barker
Thanks to Bob Barker, wild donkeys now have a safe place to roam in the Inland Empire.
foxla.com
Hesperia animal shelter overwhelmed with pets in need of adoption
HESPERIA, Calif. - You could help save the lives of dogs and cats in San Bernardino County. The Hesperia Animal Shelter is at capacity and while it is a no kill shelter it is putting out an urgent message for help. They need homes for dogs and cats that could...
thelog.com
Balboa Fun Zone Has Become a Night Market
NEWPORT BEACH— The revitalized Balboa Fun Zone on the boardwalk of Balboa Village brings summer fun with Makers in the Zone, a sunset celebration with local artists, designers, creators, and festive food, drink, and live music. The market highlights local artists and artisans. The announcement of which vendors are...
LA And OC Will Feel Significant Temperature Increases From Climate Change
California is one of four states expected to see the largest increase in hot days. The other three are Texas, Arizona and Florida.
menifee247.com
Water line approval is latest step in overpass planning
This area west of the freeway will become a cul-de-sac over which the Holland Road Overpass will be built. (File photo) The Menifee City Council last week approved the next step in preparations for the Holland Road Overpass. Council members approved the relocation and construction of water pipelines west of...
FireRescue1
CAL FIRE/Riverside County battalion chief with 3 convictions still employed
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — Over the past 14 years, veteran firefighter Terran Mark League Jr. has been in a confrontation with police in which they used a stun gun to detain him, accused in a domestic violence case of trying to strike a woman with a car and twice been ordered to enroll in anger management classes.
Cheap, expensive, run-down, opulent—here are 5 homes languishing on the market
While homes are still selling relatively quickly in Long Beach, there is a handful of properties that have been languishing in the listings, doing their best to increase the median figure for how long it takes homes in the city to find buyers. The post Cheap, expensive, run-down, opulent—here are 5 homes languishing on the market appeared first on Long Beach Post.
oc-breeze.com
Southbound I-405 in Costa Mesa to close overnight on August 19-20 and August 26-27
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in partnership with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) is continuing work on the NEW I-405/SR-73 Express Lanes connector. This work will require two 12-hour closures of southbound (SB) I-405 in Costa Mesa. The SB I-405/SR-73 on-ramp from Fairview Road will also be closed. Northbound (NB) I-405, the existing SR-73 connector, and Fairview Road bridge will remain open.
5 Amazing Pizza Places in California
When it comes to comfort food, a lot of people would say that nothing compares to a tasty pizza. If you are one of those people that love to have a good pizza from time to time but don't want to make it themselves, I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in California that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and tourists and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh, high-quality ingredients so it comes without saying that the food tastes absolutely delicious. You don't have to take my word for it, though, so make sure to check them out yourself.
mynewsla.com
Riverside County Sees Slight Increase in COVID Hospitalizations
The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County has increased by 13 people to 181, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 21 were being treated in intensive care, down from 27 the previous day. One month ago, 133 people...
knewsradio.com
Mosquitoes In La Quinta Test Positive For West Nile Virus
Aedes aegypti mosquito biting a human hand. The pest spreads West Nile Virus. Photo from Alpha Media USA Portland OR. 55 mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus in the Coachella Valley in 2022. The most recent is in La Quinta at Avenue 62 and Monroe Street. There are...
'I'm distraught. I'm still distraught' | El Cajon mother outraged over child's swim lessons
EL CAJON, Calif. — An El Cajon mother is outraged after she says a San Diego area swimming instructor was too rough with her two-year-old son during swim lessons. The video, recorded by the toddler's nanny, shows the swimming instructor drop the child under water several times as the toddler cries out.
myrcns.com
Gunshot fired after deputies enter Moreno Valley home leads to murder-suicide investigation
MORENO VALLEY, Calif., — Authorities say a welfare check led to a murder-suicide investigation after a man fatally shot himself moments after deputies entered a Moreno Valley home and located a deceased woman Friday morning, Aug. 19. The incident led to an hours-long SWAT standoff, until deputies re-entered the...
foxla.com
Ducks found in Orange County with beaks severed
The two ducks were found at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley and brought to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center for treatment. The ducks, one male and one female, were found on July 31st and August 13th.
