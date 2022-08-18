ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menifee, CA

viewpointsonline.org

EDITORIAL: Riverside Sheriff falsely accuses Ward 2 Councilmember

Aimed at Ward 2 Riverside City Councilmember Clarissa Cervantes, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco accused Cervantes of supporting vandalism by protestors to the county courthouse. Bianco posted his accusation on Facebook, implying that the councilmember had attended the abortion rights protest at the Riverside County Superior Court. Cervantes responded to...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Your vote 2022: Final list of candidates on the November 8 ballot

With less than three months to go before the November elections, we now know which candidates in municipal races made it onto the general ballot.  Desert Hot Springs In Desert Hot Springs, Councilmember Gary Gardner is running unopposed in District 1. Incumbent Jan Pye is facing a challenge from former DHS Mayor Adam Sanchez in The post Your vote 2022: Final list of candidates on the November 8 ballot appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
recordgazette.net

For some Beaumont property owners, Champagne wishes became nightmares

Brian Butterfield has a gorgeous 35 x 15 square-foot pool that graces the backyard of his Stadler Street home in Beaumont. He contracted the former Calimesa-based Champagne Pools to build it. More than $70,000 later — twice what it was contracted to have cost — it was finally finished, but...
BEAUMONT, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Council Votes Down Resolution Calling on Lawmakers for Additional Election Security Practices

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Developers eying two corner lots to build new Starbucks, El Pollo Loco

Fans of fast food — especially a certain major coffee chain – will have more choices in Palm Springs if developers eyeing two corner lots follow through on plans. Driving the news: Documents on file at City Hall show that a new Starbucks and a new El Pollo Loco are currently in the pre-application phase.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
thelog.com

Balboa Fun Zone Has Become a Night Market

NEWPORT BEACH— The revitalized Balboa Fun Zone on the boardwalk of Balboa Village brings summer fun with Makers in the Zone, a sunset celebration with local artists, designers, creators, and festive food, drink, and live music. The market highlights local artists and artisans. The announcement of which vendors are...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
menifee247.com

Water line approval is latest step in overpass planning

This area west of the freeway will become a cul-de-sac over which the Holland Road Overpass will be built. (File photo) The Menifee City Council last week approved the next step in preparations for the Holland Road Overpass. Council members approved the relocation and construction of water pipelines west of...
MENIFEE, CA
FireRescue1

CAL FIRE/Riverside County battalion chief with 3 convictions still employed

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — Over the past 14 years, veteran firefighter Terran Mark League Jr. has been in a confrontation with police in which they used a stun gun to detain him, accused in a domestic violence case of trying to strike a woman with a car and twice been ordered to enroll in anger management classes.
oc-breeze.com

Southbound I-405 in Costa Mesa to close overnight on August 19-20 and August 26-27

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in partnership with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) is continuing work on the NEW I-405/SR-73 Express Lanes connector. This work will require two 12-hour closures of southbound (SB) I-405 in Costa Mesa. The SB I-405/SR-73 on-ramp from Fairview Road will also be closed. Northbound (NB) I-405, the existing SR-73 connector, and Fairview Road bridge will remain open.
COSTA MESA, CA
Alina Andras

5 Amazing Pizza Places in California

When it comes to comfort food, a lot of people would say that nothing compares to a tasty pizza. If you are one of those people that love to have a good pizza from time to time but don't want to make it themselves, I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in California that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and tourists and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh, high-quality ingredients so it comes without saying that the food tastes absolutely delicious. You don't have to take my word for it, though, so make sure to check them out yourself.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynewsla.com

Riverside County Sees Slight Increase in COVID Hospitalizations

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County has increased by 13 people to 181, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 21 were being treated in intensive care, down from 27 the previous day. One month ago, 133 people...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
knewsradio.com

Mosquitoes In La Quinta Test Positive For West Nile Virus

Aedes aegypti mosquito biting a human hand. The pest spreads West Nile Virus. Photo from Alpha Media USA Portland OR. 55 mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus in the Coachella Valley in 2022. The most recent is in La Quinta at Avenue 62 and Monroe Street. There are...
LA QUINTA, CA

