Public Safety

Fox News

Florida deputy resigns after body-camera video shows him pulling gun on pregnant driver during traffic stop

A Florida deputy resigned after video showed him pulling a gun on a pregnant mother during a traffic stop. Ebony Washington, who is four months pregnant, admitted that she was speeding at around 75 mph in a 55-mph hour zone with three other children in the car while they were on their way home to Jacksonville from Gainesville on Friday when she saw lights and sirens in her rearview mirror.
TheDailyBeast

Rage Erupts at Funeral for Black Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car

On Thursday morning, Brianna Marie Grier was laid to rest at a “celebration of life” at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.National outrage has erupted since the 28-year-old mother of two died in July from head injuries sustained while in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after experiencing a mental health episode.Specifically, state investigators say she died after falling out of a cop car—and that the door was left open by at least one of the people arresting her.“The program says that we come to celebrate her life, but we also come to condemn her...
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Doorbell camera captures police breaking into woman’s home with eviction notice meant for her neighbour

A Florida woman used her doorbell camera to stop police officers from breaking into her house to serve an eviction notice that wasn’t meant for her.Jennifer Michele was away at her mother’s house last Thursday when police officers arrived at her doorstep.“Whenever somebody rings the doorbell, you actually get a notification,” Ms Michele said, according to local news reports.Through her doorbell camera, she saw Pasco County deputies trying to break into her house along with a locksmith who was drilling a hole in her lock.“As soon as I said my name to the police officers, they realised that they...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Black Enterprise

Man Calls 911 to Lure South Carolina Deputies Into Shooting

A South Carolina deputy was injured in an attack by a man who allegedly called 911 to ambush unsuspecting officers. Officers with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to two 911 calls from a man saying a woman was being assaulted and needed help around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, CBS 12 reports. Sheriff Leon Lott said when three deputies arrived, the woman told them she didn’t call the police and was not being assaulted.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
NBC News

Remains of missing teen Kiely Rodni believed to be found, police say

After thousands of hours searching for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, a private dive team discovered her car overturned along with human remains in a lake near the campground where she was last seen. Law enforcement officials said that they have not been able to “positively identify” the body but it is “more than likely” Rodni.Aug. 22, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY

