Video shows a Mississippi state police officer violently arresting a Black man during a traffic stop
Video posted to Facebook shows a Mississippi police officer restrain a Black man and kneel on him during a traffic stop.
Florida deputy resigns after body-camera video shows him pulling gun on pregnant driver during traffic stop
A Florida deputy resigned after video showed him pulling a gun on a pregnant mother during a traffic stop. Ebony Washington, who is four months pregnant, admitted that she was speeding at around 75 mph in a 55-mph hour zone with three other children in the car while they were on their way home to Jacksonville from Gainesville on Friday when she saw lights and sirens in her rearview mirror.
Ga. Army Soldier Chased Wife into Shopping Center Before Fatally Shooting Her in Murder-Suicide
Authorities say a Georgia woman was shot dead by her army soldier husband as she fled into a business. He then turned the gun on himself in what investigators believe to be a murder-suicide. Citing Capt. T. Smith with the Hinesville Police Department, WTGS-TV reports 36-year-old Terrica Williams died after...
Rage Erupts at Funeral for Black Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car
On Thursday morning, Brianna Marie Grier was laid to rest at a “celebration of life” at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.National outrage has erupted since the 28-year-old mother of two died in July from head injuries sustained while in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after experiencing a mental health episode.Specifically, state investigators say she died after falling out of a cop car—and that the door was left open by at least one of the people arresting her.“The program says that we come to celebrate her life, but we also come to condemn her...
Doorbell camera captures police breaking into woman’s home with eviction notice meant for her neighbour
A Florida woman used her doorbell camera to stop police officers from breaking into her house to serve an eviction notice that wasn’t meant for her.Jennifer Michele was away at her mother’s house last Thursday when police officers arrived at her doorstep.“Whenever somebody rings the doorbell, you actually get a notification,” Ms Michele said, according to local news reports.Through her doorbell camera, she saw Pasco County deputies trying to break into her house along with a locksmith who was drilling a hole in her lock.“As soon as I said my name to the police officers, they realised that they...
Body camera video released in case of Georgia woman who died after falling out of a deputy's car
Georgia investigators on Friday released body camera video of an incident this month that ended with a handcuffed woman falling out of a law enforcement vehicle as it was moving. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, or GBI, released the video two days after it concluded that Brianna Grier fell from...
Police Officer Found Guilty After Beating Up Black Man In Viral Video
Footage shows the Black man following orders before the police officer starts punching him.
Man Calls 911 to Lure South Carolina Deputies Into Shooting
A South Carolina deputy was injured in an attack by a man who allegedly called 911 to ambush unsuspecting officers. Officers with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to two 911 calls from a man saying a woman was being assaulted and needed help around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, CBS 12 reports. Sheriff Leon Lott said when three deputies arrived, the woman told them she didn’t call the police and was not being assaulted.
Two pedestrians dead following separate weekend crashes
Two pedestrians are dead following separate weekend crashes in the Upstate. The first crash happened just before 10AM Saturday morning on Legrae Court in Taylors.
Georgia woman dies after police forget to shut patrol car door and she falls out
A Georgia woman fell out of a police car and died because sheriff’s deputies failed to close the door before taking off with her in the back seat, an investigation has determined.
Remains of missing teen Kiely Rodni believed to be found, police say
After thousands of hours searching for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, a private dive team discovered her car overturned along with human remains in a lake near the campground where she was last seen. Law enforcement officials said that they have not been able to “positively identify” the body but it is “more than likely” Rodni.Aug. 22, 2022.
An Oklahoma sheriff's deputy was fatally shot and another was injured while serving a court order at a residence
An Oklahoma County sheriff's deputy was killed and another was seriously injured after being shot while serving a court order at a residence, officials said.
Upstate Sheriff's Office looking for public's help in shooting investigation
An Upstate Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help following a weekend shooting. Deputies in Anderson County responded to a report of shots fired at a home on Glendale Road around 3 PM, Sunday afternoon.
Motorcyclist dies in crash Thursday night
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says, a 49 year old motorcyclist is dead after losing control of his bike and crashing Thursday night. Fowler identified the victim as Marvin Lowery Beaver, Jr. of Gaffney.
GCSO investigating after shooting leaves one injured
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they call an altercation that led to a shooting. Deputies were called to a home on Jordan Road, north of Greer regarding that shooting.
