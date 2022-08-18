ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KYW News Radio

No deal: ChristianaCare backs away from purchase of Crozer Health

By Justin Udo
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jMIna_0hMX5uDv00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Wilmington-based ChristianaCare announced Thursday that it is backing out of a deal to purchase Delaware County hospital system Crozer Health.

ChristianaCare and Prospect Medical Holdings, Crozer’s parent company, say negotiations that started in February have ended without reaching a deal.

In an email obtained by KYW Newsradio, Crozer officials said, “the economic landscape has significantly changed, impacting the ability of the sale to move forward. Both organizations worked very hard to reach a final agreement and have significant respect for each other, and remain committed to caring for the health of those in Delaware County.”

Crozer said they will continue to engage in a strategic review to determine the best path to stabilize the health system, the first step of which will be converting to nonprofit status. They said they will also engage with health plan partners, community leaders and regulatory bodies to ensure Crozer Health’s sustainability well into the future.

Comments / 1

Related
Delaware LIVE News

DuPont will build new $50 million plant in Newark

DuPont Semiconductor Technologies will expand its Newark campus by building a $50 million, 385,000-square-foot facility in  nearby Glasgow. The company, a business unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, had searched site in northern Delaware and Maryland before decided to build in Delaware. The new facility is expected to become the primary work site for more than 70 existing workers and ... Read More
MyChesCo

Debt Relief Scam Victims Get Money Back from FTC

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission is reportedly sending 14,521 checks totaling more than $822,000 to borrowers who lost money to a student loan debt-relief scheme that operated under the name Student Advocates. Consumers who receive checks should cash them within 90 days, as indicated on the check....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Health Plan#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Christianacare#Prospect Medical Holdings#Kyw Newsradio#Crozer Health
MONTCO.Today

Tracts for Tracks: SEPTA Identifies Properties It Needs to Acquire for the King of Prussia Rail Project

Rendering of a proposed King of Prussia Rail train station at First Avenue and Moore Road. SEPTA is preparing to vote on the final list of properties it identifies as targets for acquisition as part of the construction of proposed four-mile King of Prussia Rail line and the accompanying facilities. Natalie Kostelni chugged through the task of bringing the story to the Philadelphia Business Journal.
DELCO.Today

Work Begins on Chester Riverfront Redevelopment

An artist rendering of the proposed Chester waterfront redevelopment. Green infrastructure and streetscaping have started to show up in the neighborhoods of Subaru Park as work gets underway on the Chester riverfront via the Chester Waterfront Master Plan, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. The goal is to...
MyChesCo

Social Security Announces 12 More Compassionate Allowances Conditions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday, Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Commissioner of Social Security, announced 12 new Compassionate Allowances conditions: Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma, Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm, Gerstmann-Straussler-Scheinker Disease, Microvillus Inclusion Disease – Child, Mowat-Wilson Syndrome, Myelodysplastic Syndrome with Excess Blasts, NUT Carcinoma, Pfeiffer Syndrome – Types II and III, Pontocerebellar Hypoplasia, Posterior Cortical Atrophy, Renal Amyloidosis – AL Type, and Sarcomatoid Mesothelioma.
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Planning a 33-Acre Wetland Mitigation Development Project in FDR Park

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The City of Philadelphia Division of Aviation plans to break ground on a 33-acre Wetlands Mitigation Development Project at a site located within FDR Park in South Philadelphia in August 2022. This site is approximately 3.5 miles from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). The Wetland Mitigation Development Project has been planned and designed to compensate for wetlands and waterway impacts anticipated from the development of the West Cargo Project at PHL.
MONTCO.Today

For Candidate Mehmet Oz, Is Bryn Athyn Really His ‘No Place Like Home’?

Neighbors have spotted Pa. Sen. candidate Dr. Oz jogging on the Pennypack Trail, nonetheless, the depth of his Montgomery County residency is being questioned. Pa. senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s residency in Bryn Athyn has been an issue since he entered the campaign. Julia Terruso addressed the geography issue with some local input in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
MyChesCo

Northbound US 1 Reduced to Single Lane for Construction

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) will be reduced to a single lane between the Fox Street and 16th Street overpasses on Monday, August 22, from 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM, for construction activities on the Wayne Junction Viaduct over SEPTA tracks and the Nicetown neighborhood in North Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
police1.com

Philly PD is short 1,300 officers and the situation is about to get worse

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Police Department has faced a critical shortage of officers for months — one that's all but certain to get worse as hundreds more cops plan to leave. With the police force already operating about 20% below its target staffing level, more than 800 officers...
phillyyimby.com

Still No Signs of Progress at 1826 Chestnut Street in Rittenhouse Square, Center City

In December 2020, SkyscraperPage forumer FairmountFellow revealed a pair of renderings showing a skyscraper situated atop the prewar building at 1826 Chestnut Street in Rittenhouse Square, Center City, which they purportedly observed in a “local cooperative presentation.” The rendering shows a floor count of around 42 stories and indicates that the project would be developed by Goodman Properties. The development’s location next to the proposed high-rise at 113-121 South 19th Street suggests a height of around 550 feet. Although there are indications that the development is still active, no permits have been filed in the meantime and information on the project remains exceedingly scarce. We dispatched our photographer to the site to check for signs of progress, yet none were to be found, with a CVS Pharmacy still operating out of the former theater building.
WGMD Radio

New Covid-19 Cases Lower But Still a Concern

The number of new cases of Covid-19 has declined since July, but Delaware Public Health officials say the disease is still among us – with higher levels in Kent and Sussex Counties. Case levels in New Castle County are listed as medium. Delawareans are urged to continue safe practices such as masking in crowded indoor spaces, isolating themselves when feeling sick, getting vaccinated, testing, and following the CDC’s guidelines if you have a positive test result.
DELAWARE STATE
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy