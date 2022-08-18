Read full article on original website
wvik.org
Bettendorf and YMCA Work on Plans for The Landing
Called "The Landing," it would include a new water park and new outdoor ice rink, and converting the Life Fitness Center into a youth recreation center. Kim Kidwell, Director of Culture and Recreation for the city, says plans now call for Bettendorf and the YMCA to build a water park, and replace the city's pool, Splash Landing.
wvik.org
Moline Celebrates 150 Years
Frank Ege of the Moline 150 Historical Subcommittee says Sears actually considered Milan first. "When he got there, people were trying to get him to stay there, but said there were too many taverns and hardly any churches. So he moved on along into Moline." Sears moved along and found...
tspr.org
Galesburg breaks ground on Symphony Center
After 75 years of performing classical music for the region, the Galesburg Symphony Society and Knox-Galesburg Symphony are composing a new chapter. Galesburg officials and supporters of the arts broke ground Friday on a new Symphony Center. It’s on a bustling block of North Seminary Street across the street from...
977wmoi.com
OSF Business Development Specialist Teale Witherell Talks Changes Within OSF Locations
Location changes and restructuring within OSF HealthCare have been announced, including a new location for the OSF Prompt Care in Galesburg, says Business Development Specialist Teale Witherell:. “OSF Prompt Care that is currently located on the OSF St. Mary campus will be moving to 695 North Kellogg Street. The space...
ourquadcities.com
$134M Davenport facility to have groundbreaking soon
Fair Oaks Foods will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 2951 Enterprise Way, in northwest Davenport, on Thursday, Sept. 1st at 1 p.m. Headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., the firm is a family-owned meat processing company and the 11th largest Black-owned business in the United States, according to a Quad Cities Chamber release Monday.
Blues Fest Returns To Iowa In September
Well you’re gonna be gettin’ ’em soon, and in a good way!. The Mississippi Valley Blues Society is back in 2022 and will be showcasing an exciting and diverse lineup of established and emerging Blues-based artists. This year’s Festival is September 16-17th in Davenport’s LeClaire Park!
Another Davenport West End Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors
Rudy's Tacos has announced the closure of one of their Davenport locations, effective immediately. It's the Rudy's Tacos on Cedar Street, in Davenport's West End. There isn't much known about the closure, other than the Facebook post by the restaurant announcing it. The post says that the staff at the...
KWQC
Made Market QC is this weekend
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Made Market QC is an event for crafters and makers from all over the region to gather and sell unique creations. Sarah Schenk, one of the vendors, discusses the event, her business, and shows off some products. Made Market QC is a handmade and vintage market in the Quad Cities presented by Crafted QC at RiverCenter/Adler Theatre in downtown Davenport.
Krumpets Restaurant & Bakery Starts Your Morning with Sweetness
I think one of the subtle charms of bakeries and diners is the fact that no matter where in the country you might find yourself, you're never that far from a blissful little eatery offering an omelet, pancakes, or bakery. For residents of Fulton, IL — a sleepy river town...
The New Name Of The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Revealed
For almost 30 years, the Quad Cities has had one major venue where they could see concerts, hockey, football, and more. Since 1993, that venue has had three different names: The MARK of the Quad Cities, the iWireless Center, and the TaxSlayer Center. After being called the TaxSlayer Center for the past 5 years, the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority announced the new name where you can continue to see concerts, shows, hockey, and football.
Meet Our Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Sally!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. The QCAWC Pet of the Week is Sally! Sally is here to give the best AWHOO she has in her.
New Grocery Store Opening in Bettendorf Next Week
A new grocery store is gearing up to open in Bettendorf on September 1st. ALDI will be opening at the corner of Devils Glen Rd & Belmont Rd. in Bettendorf at the start of September. WHBF reports that it's the 6th QC ALDI location. Here's a look at the renderings...
Take Part In Wild Rose Wine Fest Before Heading To Bacon & Brew Fest
The City of Clinton and its residents are gearing up for the 3rd annual Bacon & Brew Fest. Before people start eating bacon and drinking beer, Wild Rose Casino & Resort in Clinton is holding its 2nd annual Wild Rose Wine Fest. The best news of it all is they happen back-to-back on the same day.
Iowa-Based Teeshirt Shop Bringing Sass To New Davenport Store This Fall
A Des Moines-based teeshirt store that celebrates and roasts all things Iowa will open up a shop in Davenport this fall. RAYGUNshirts announced on Facebook that they will be opening up a location in downtown Davenport in November. While they're getting ready to go, they need your help on coming up with funny QC shirt ideas today (August 19).
wvik.org
Portrait of Black Hawk
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Life can be counted on to take strange twists and turns. Had it not been for one small kindness amid the horrors of an Indian massacre, we might never know what the Sauk warrior Black Hawk looked like. There he is today, looking...
wvik.org
The Eagle Boats
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Perhaps Captain J. H. Brandon was trying to keep his new little steamboat from having an inferiority complex when he named it the Eagle. The captain took delivery of the sidewheeler when it was launched from the Warsaw, Illinois, boatyard in May of 1859. The Eagle was only seventy feet long and twelve feet wide, and it drew only 13 inches of water. Its two paddles were run by a 12-horsepower steam engine.
You Know The Store That’s Going Into The Former Gordmans In Moline
A store that already has several QCA locations will soon have another one in Moline. The former Gordmans in Moline has sat empty since 2020 but that won't be the case for much longer. Harbor Freight Tools will be moving into the space. They're expected to open in the former...
davenportlibrary.com
“Last Seen” and the Black Community in Davenport
A valuable resource for discovering more details about the families of Davenport’s post-Civil War Black community is Last Seen: Finding Family After Slavery, an online database of advertisements “placed in newspapers across the United States (and beyond) by formerly enslaved people searching for family members and loved ones after emancipation.”
Did You Catch the Full Moon at the Iowa State Fair?
The Iowa State Fair can truly be a wild experience! You've got deep fried food on a stick, thrilling rides, big name concerts, and apparently this year...something just a bit out of the ordinary. Someone captured the ultimate strange and straight up confusing sight at the fairgrounds one evening. There...
1 injured in Davenport accident
One person was sent to a local hospital after a car overturned near the intersection of Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street in Davenport. No further information is available from Davenport Police at this time but we’ll bring you more details as they become available.
