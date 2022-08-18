This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Perhaps Captain J. H. Brandon was trying to keep his new little steamboat from having an inferiority complex when he named it the Eagle. The captain took delivery of the sidewheeler when it was launched from the Warsaw, Illinois, boatyard in May of 1859. The Eagle was only seventy feet long and twelve feet wide, and it drew only 13 inches of water. Its two paddles were run by a 12-horsepower steam engine.

