Two hospitalized after crash in Town of Royalton

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced two people are hospitalized after a crash in the Town of Royalton.

The crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Peet Street and Mountain Road.

The sheriff's office said the initial investigation revealed that a vehicle failed to stop at the intersection and a second vehicle that was traveling south on Peet Road was unable to avoid the vehicle.

The vehicles collided in the intersection and one of the drivers was transported to ECMC from the scene by Mercy Flight. An occupant of the second vehicle was transported to Oishei Childrens Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.