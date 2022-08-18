ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County, NY

Two hospitalized after crash in Town of Royalton

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ApJ0P_0hMX5nI400

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced two people are hospitalized after a crash in the Town of Royalton.

The crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Peet Street and Mountain Road.

The sheriff's office said the initial investigation revealed that a vehicle failed to stop at the intersection and a second vehicle that was traveling south on Peet Road was unable to avoid the vehicle.

The vehicles collided in the intersection and one of the drivers was transported to ECMC from the scene by Mercy Flight. An occupant of the second vehicle was transported to Oishei Childrens Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
WGRZ TV

Fatal boating accident near Wilson

Niagara County Sheriff's Office got the 911 call about a women floating in the water. Witnesses say she was operating a personal watercraft just offshore earlier.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Niagara County, NY
Niagara County, NY
Crime & Safety
Niagara County, NY
Accidents
2 On Your Side

Woman dead after boating accident at Lake Ontario

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said a woman has died after a boating accident on Saturday. According to the release, the sheriff's office was called out to an accident involving a boat just after 6 p.m. at Lake Ontario near East Lake Road in the Town of Wilson.
News 4 Buffalo

Canadian woman dies in Lake Ontario jetski incident

WILSON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 32-year-old Canfield, Ontario woman died following an incident that occurred while she was operating a jetski on Lake Ontario Saturday evening, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office. The woman, Ria Vannoort, was reportedly found dismounted from her jetski just offshore and was floating in the lake. She was loaded […]
WKTV

Buffalo woman who stole, crashed Kunkel ambulance sentenced to prison

The Buffalo woman who crashed a Kunkel ambulance she stole while in Utica in July of 2021 was sentenced to three to nine years in prison Monday. Vanessa Armstead stole the ambulance from the garage on Catherine Street and led authorities on a chase before crashing the vehicle in the Irondequoit Bay outside of Rochester.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royalton#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Oishei Childrens Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
wnynewsnow.com

Silver Creek Man Hurt In Late Night ATV Crash

WALNUT CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 46-year-old Silver Creek man was airlifted to ECMC Hosptal following a ATV accident in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, Silver Creek Fire Department, Chautauqua County EMS, Sunset Bay Fire Department, and Forestville Fire Department responded to the accident scene in Walnut Creek around 9 p.m. Friday.
chautauquatoday.com

Gowanda-Area Man Arrested on Warrant for Grand Larceny

Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Gowanda-area man on a bench warrant out of Cattaraugus County Court. Deputies took 24-year-old Ayden Jimerson into custody shortly before 4:00 AM Sunday on the warrant that charges him with 3rd-degree grand larceny and trespassing. Jimerson was transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail, where he is being held.
wesb.com

Spencerport Man Charged After Running over Pedestrian in Kiwanis Brawl

A Spencerport NY man was charged after multiple pedestrians where reportedly struck by a vehicle in Kiwanis Court late Friday night. Bradford Police charged Joseph Andrew Weaver with five counts of felony aggravated assault, one count of misdemeanor aggravated assault, reckless driving and five counts of reckless endangerment. The charges...
SPENCERPORT, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy