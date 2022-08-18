ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Kenny Williams
4d ago

no way I been pulled over so many times on racial profiling I should be rich one time I was pulled over and asked where I'm going why am I driving down the street only to get drug out my car and my phone stolen from me for more than two weeks wasn't speeding but riding in a Camaro while black in a black neighbor when do the profiling stop around here

MLive

Man convicted of manslaughter in Grand Rapids parking lot shooting headed to prison

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 25-year-old man convicted of manslaughter for a July 2020 parking lot shooting has been sentenced to nearly three years of prison. Jalen Hoblet-Arnold was sentenced Monday, Aug. 22 for the July 15, 2020 shooting of 23-year-old Martell Phillips in the parking lot of Wealthy Market at Wealthy Street SE and Diamond Avenue.
newsfromthestates.com

On this day in 1959: Slave’s great-grandson makes Grand Rapids police history

On Aug. 22, 1959, Dred Scott Madison, an African-American Grand Rapids Police Department officer, was promoted to the rank of sergeant, according to published reports. The development was historic as it was a first in city history. Madison, who joined the force in 1947, became the first Black to serve as a sergeant in the department’s uniform division.
MLive

Man, 36, drowns while trying to rescue fiancée’s dog from Michigan river

ALPENA, MI – A man drowned in the Thunder Bay River over the weekend when he attempted to rescue his fiancée’s dogs, authorities said. The 36-year-old man from Lansing waded into the river Sunday near the intersection of Second Avenue and Carter Street, WPBN/WGTU reports. He slipped on wet rocks, fell into the water and did not resurface.
LANSING, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

More investigation needed in deputy-involved shooting death of Joe Nagle, county prosecutor says

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Prosecutor says her decision on a fatal deputy-involved shooting is pending further investigation. Prosecutor Myrene Koch told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that she received the preliminary investigation report from Michigan State Police on August 12, on the shooting of 22-year-old Joseph Nagle of Comstock Park by an Allegan county sheriff's deputy in June.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

