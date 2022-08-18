Read full article on original website
Kenny Williams
4d ago
no way I been pulled over so many times on racial profiling I should be rich one time I was pulled over and asked where I'm going why am I driving down the street only to get drug out my car and my phone stolen from me for more than two weeks wasn't speeding but riding in a Camaro while black in a black neighbor when do the profiling stop around here
Reply(4)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Related
Man’s arrest in 1996 murder of Grand Rapids woman could help crack other cold cases
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Investigators believe the arrest of a Florida man accused of murdering a Grand Rapids woman in 1996 could provide new leads to, or help solve, other cold cases across the country. The 64-year-old man, a commercial trucker for 20-plus years, was arrested Friday, Aug. 19...
Man convicted of manslaughter in Grand Rapids parking lot shooting headed to prison
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 25-year-old man convicted of manslaughter for a July 2020 parking lot shooting has been sentenced to nearly three years of prison. Jalen Hoblet-Arnold was sentenced Monday, Aug. 22 for the July 15, 2020 shooting of 23-year-old Martell Phillips in the parking lot of Wealthy Market at Wealthy Street SE and Diamond Avenue.
Man gets prison for 2020 killing in Grand Rapids
A man will serve prison time for shooting and killing another man in Grand Rapids two years ago.
17-year-old charged in shooting death of teen
A 17-year-old has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old who was shot and killed on July 4.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
String of mid-1990s murders: Who were the victims?
In the 1990s, more than a dozen women were found dead in the Grand Rapids area.
newsfromthestates.com
On this day in 1959: Slave’s great-grandson makes Grand Rapids police history
On Aug. 22, 1959, Dred Scott Madison, an African-American Grand Rapids Police Department officer, was promoted to the rank of sergeant, according to published reports. The development was historic as it was a first in city history. Madison, who joined the force in 1947, became the first Black to serve as a sergeant in the department’s uniform division.
Jurors in Gov. Whitmer kidnap case deliberate nearly 5 hours without verdict
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The jury in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap case will resume deliberations Tuesday, Aug. 23. The jury deliberated about five hours Monday in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids without reaching a verdict. Jurors said in a 5 p.m. note to the court that they wanted to recess for the day.
Marijuana smoking hangs over Whitmer kidnap plot trial
There is no dispute about some evidence in the trial of two men accused of eagerly wanting to kidnap Michigan's governor: They enjoyed getting high.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Day before parking lot death, 911 caller said driver was trying to hit people
News 8 has obtained new 911 audio that shows the moments when a driver nearly hit multiple people at a Battle Creek Meijer on Aug. 8.
Checks totaling six figures stolen from mailboxes of Ottawa County businesses
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Police are warning Ottawa County business owners to be vigilant because of an ongoing string of mail thefts involving checks being stolen and cashed. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies on Monday, Aug. 22 said the checks so far have amounted to hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Attorney running for judge in Muskegon charged with domestic violence
MUKSEGON, MI – A Muskegon attorney running for circuit judge has been charged with domestic violence following an incident on Thursday. Jason Kolkema has been charged with domestic assault, according to a press release issued by the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday, Aug. 19. The alleged incident...
Group of campers protest 'police brutality' in downtown Grand Rapids
They took their message to the front doorstep of GRPD's headquarters as they seek justice for Patrick Lyoya.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thousands of dollars of checks stolen in Ottawa Co.
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is looking into a string of larcenies from commercial mailboxes in the county.
2 arrested after GR standoff; police looking for third suspect
Two people were arrested after a standoff with a shooting suspect on Grand Rapids' south side late Friday night.
Kalamazoo Co. Sheriff: Child drowns in private pond
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says a child drowned Sunday afternoon in a private pond in Wakeshma Township.
GRPD looking for stolen vehicle suspect
GRPD is looking for a suspect after crashing a stolen vehicle into a tree on the northeast side of Grand Rapids Saturday night.
Man, 36, drowns while trying to rescue fiancée’s dog from Michigan river
ALPENA, MI – A man drowned in the Thunder Bay River over the weekend when he attempted to rescue his fiancée’s dogs, authorities said. The 36-year-old man from Lansing waded into the river Sunday near the intersection of Second Avenue and Carter Street, WPBN/WGTU reports. He slipped on wet rocks, fell into the water and did not resurface.
Attorneys for ex-police officer charged in Patrick Lyoya’s killing ask judge to delay pivotal hearing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Attorneys representing a former Grand Rapids police officer charged with fatally shooting Patrick Lyoya, are asking a judge to delay their client’s upcoming preliminary hearing. Christopher Schurr, 31, who is charged with one count of second-degree murder, is scheduled to appear for a preliminary...
Driver killed in crash after vehicle strikes tree in Kent County
KENT COUNTY, MI – A 52-year-old Ada Township man died after police said his vehicle left the road and hit a tree. No other vehicles were involved in the fatal crash on Monday, Aug. 22, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office reported. Police did not immediately release the man’s identity.
More investigation needed in deputy-involved shooting death of Joe Nagle, county prosecutor says
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Prosecutor says her decision on a fatal deputy-involved shooting is pending further investigation. Prosecutor Myrene Koch told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that she received the preliminary investigation report from Michigan State Police on August 12, on the shooting of 22-year-old Joseph Nagle of Comstock Park by an Allegan county sheriff's deputy in June.
MLive
48K+
Followers
50K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 14