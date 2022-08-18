ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
eastidahonews.com

Utah father arrested after 10-month-old overdoses with fentanyl, police say

LEHI, Utah (KSL.com) — A Utah man has been arrested after police say his 10-month-old daughter had to be saved from overdosing on fentanyl she got from her father’s laundry. Jazz Christopher Rockwood, 33, of Orem was booked into the Utah County Jail on Sunday for investigation of...
ABC4

Utah man facing 50 felonies for fraud, forgery

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man faces 50 felony charges in relation to forgery after allegedly attempting to use a fraudulent check to pay for an item at a Smith’s grocery store. On Friday, August 19 at approximately 1:24 p.m., a Saratoga Springs Police officer responded to a fraud in progress at a […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Police#Shooting#Terroristic Threat#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Taylorsville#Ksl
ABC4

SLCPD requests community help identifying possible suspect

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) have requested the community’s assistance in identifying a woman.  At 3:20 p.m. on August 22, SLCPD says they received reports of a “suspicious circumstance involving the woman.” In order to help with the ongoing investigation, law enforcement needs the woman’s identity.  […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Idaho inmate arrested in Tooele for failing to reappear after court-ordered release

TOOELE, Utah — An Idaho inmate was arrested in Tooele on Sunday night because he failed to return to a local jail after being granted a temporary release. Authorities said the Idaho inmate, Justin Wayne Gould was initially being held in the Bonneville County Jail in Idaho Falls on pending charges of attempted strangulation, witness intimidation and multiple violations of a no-contact order.
TOOELE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police looking for suspect after he allegedly used a U-Haul to commit theft

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Riverton police are looking for a man they say was using a U-Haul to steal packages off of people’s porches and burglarize vehicles. Police say they received several reports of vehicle burglaries and porch pirates (individuals who steal packages off of other people’s porches) in a Riverton neighborhood since Saturday, Aug. 20. In addition to this, they say they have seen surveillance videos from residents related to the burglaries and theft. The surveillance videos show, according to police, people using a U-Haul to assist them in these crimes.
RIVERTON, UT
KSLTV

Mother shot and killed in Tooele, husband arrested for her murder

TOOELE, Utah — A Utah woman is dead from a gunshot wound to her head, apparently inflicted by her husband, who called police to report the killing after they were already at the crime scene. Michael Leroy Patterson, 36, was arrested on the suspicion of murder of his wife....
TOOELE, UT
KPCW

I-80 Eastbound shutdown near Coalville results in arrest

West Jordan police contacted Utah Highway Patrol to assist in a traffic stop near the Coalville exit on I-80 around 6 p.m. Public Information Officer Alondra Zavala said the department received a tip on a triple homicide that occurred about a month ago. The suspect was stopped without incident and arrested on unrelated charges.
COALVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Tooele man in custody after allegedly shooting his wife

TOOELE, Utah — A 36-year-old Tooele man is in custody after police say he reportedly confessed to shooting and killing his wife Thursday night. Tooele Police say Michael Patterson was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Tooele County Jail for investigation of murder. Patterson had called 911 to inform dispatch that he had reportedly shot his wife, the probable cause statement says. He informed dispatch that he was in the area of Emerald Street and Garnett Street in the industrial depot of Tooele.
TOOELE, UT
kjzz.com

Utah man faces long road to recovery after being badly burned in explosion

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A South Jordan man, who was badly injured in an explosion last week faces a long recovery according to his family. “He’s just in a ton of pain,” said Lexi Brasier, Colton Brasier’s oldest sister. “So when he can’t sleep, it’s just because of the pain. The pain is still getting worse every day. I think it’ll get worse for about three or four more days, then it will start to hopefully decline.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

Lt. Governor’s Cousin Named As Victim In Murder-Suicide

(Taylorsville, UT) -- The cousin of Utah's lieutenant governor is dead following a murder-suicide in Taylorsville. Investigators say 34-year-old Amanda Mayne was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds early Wednesday. Mayne was the cousin of Utah Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson. Henderson released a statement saying she was shocked and calling her cousin a victim of senseless violence. Police say Mayne was killed by 26-year-old Taylor Martin, who was also found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy