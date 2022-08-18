Read full article on original website
Related
kjzz.com
Suspect found guilty in connection to deadly 2021 Salt Lake City shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A suspect has been found guilty in connection to a deadly shooting from January of 2021. Alex Mendoza, also known as Baby Alex is accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Emilio Salazar. The shooting happened at a party on California Avenue on reports that...
ksl.com
Jury finds South Jordan man guilty of murder in 2021 Salt Lake shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — After six hours of deliberation Friday, a jury concluded that a Salt Lake gang member known as Baby Alex is guilty of murder for shooting and killing Emilio Salazar, 28, in 2021. Alex Christopher Mendoza Jr., 21, was found guilty of shooting Salazar at 1172...
eastidahonews.com
Utah father arrested after 10-month-old overdoses with fentanyl, police say
LEHI, Utah (KSL.com) — A Utah man has been arrested after police say his 10-month-old daughter had to be saved from overdosing on fentanyl she got from her father’s laundry. Jazz Christopher Rockwood, 33, of Orem was booked into the Utah County Jail on Sunday for investigation of...
Utah man facing 50 felonies for fraud, forgery
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man faces 50 felony charges in relation to forgery after allegedly attempting to use a fraudulent check to pay for an item at a Smith’s grocery store. On Friday, August 19 at approximately 1:24 p.m., a Saratoga Springs Police officer responded to a fraud in progress at a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Utah boy, 9, finds mother dead after sister hears gunfire in home, police say
TOOELE, Utah — A Utah man is accused of fatally shooting his wife Thursday after an argument in their bedroom, authorities said. The couple’s 9-year-old son discovered the woman’s body after his older sister heard gunfire, police said. Michael Leroy Patterson, 36, of Tooele, was charged with...
Utah family seeks answers in 51-year-old cold case murder
Sunday marked 51 years since 17-year-old Johanna Leatherbury was brutally murdered in Salt Lake County, and her family is still desperate to know what happened.
SLCPD requests community help identifying possible suspect
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) have requested the community’s assistance in identifying a woman. At 3:20 p.m. on August 22, SLCPD says they received reports of a “suspicious circumstance involving the woman.” In order to help with the ongoing investigation, law enforcement needs the woman’s identity. […]
kslnewsradio.com
Idaho inmate arrested in Tooele for failing to reappear after court-ordered release
TOOELE, Utah — An Idaho inmate was arrested in Tooele on Sunday night because he failed to return to a local jail after being granted a temporary release. Authorities said the Idaho inmate, Justin Wayne Gould was initially being held in the Bonneville County Jail in Idaho Falls on pending charges of attempted strangulation, witness intimidation and multiple violations of a no-contact order.
kslnewsradio.com
Police looking for suspect after he allegedly used a U-Haul to commit theft
BLUFFDALE, Utah — Riverton police are looking for a man they say was using a U-Haul to steal packages off of people’s porches and burglarize vehicles. Police say they received several reports of vehicle burglaries and porch pirates (individuals who steal packages off of other people’s porches) in a Riverton neighborhood since Saturday, Aug. 20. In addition to this, they say they have seen surveillance videos from residents related to the burglaries and theft. The surveillance videos show, according to police, people using a U-Haul to assist them in these crimes.
KSLTV
Mother shot and killed in Tooele, husband arrested for her murder
TOOELE, Utah — A Utah woman is dead from a gunshot wound to her head, apparently inflicted by her husband, who called police to report the killing after they were already at the crime scene. Michael Leroy Patterson, 36, was arrested on the suspicion of murder of his wife....
I-80 Eastbound shutdown near Coalville results in arrest
West Jordan police contacted Utah Highway Patrol to assist in a traffic stop near the Coalville exit on I-80 around 6 p.m. Public Information Officer Alondra Zavala said the department received a tip on a triple homicide that occurred about a month ago. The suspect was stopped without incident and arrested on unrelated charges.
kslnewsradio.com
Tooele man in custody after allegedly shooting his wife
TOOELE, Utah — A 36-year-old Tooele man is in custody after police say he reportedly confessed to shooting and killing his wife Thursday night. Tooele Police say Michael Patterson was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Tooele County Jail for investigation of murder. Patterson had called 911 to inform dispatch that he had reportedly shot his wife, the probable cause statement says. He informed dispatch that he was in the area of Emerald Street and Garnett Street in the industrial depot of Tooele.
ksl.com
Group accused of breaking into cars from California to Utah arrested in American Fork
AMERICAN FORK — Three people who claim they work for a criminal organization in Chile have been arrested in American Fork and accused of breaking into cars from California to Utah. On Sunday, American Fork police responded to a car burglary in progress. The car owner then notified emergency...
KUTV
Body camera footage shows arrest of suspect accused in Centerville home invasion, arson
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Centerville have released body camera video of an incident in which a suspect allegedly set a family's home on fire after invading their home. Charges were filed against 37-year-old Ammon Jacob Woodhead of Salt Lake City after officers said he unlawfully entered a...
Child in extremely critical condition after truck rolls into Utah reservoir
Three children were rescued from a truck that ended up in a Utah reservoir Monday evening, but one is in life-threatening condition.
kjzz.com
Utah man faces long road to recovery after being badly burned in explosion
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A South Jordan man, who was badly injured in an explosion last week faces a long recovery according to his family. “He’s just in a ton of pain,” said Lexi Brasier, Colton Brasier’s oldest sister. “So when he can’t sleep, it’s just because of the pain. The pain is still getting worse every day. I think it’ll get worse for about three or four more days, then it will start to hopefully decline.”
KSLTV
Utah woman arrested after allegedly picking up her children while intoxicated
VINEYARD, Utah — A 32-year-old Vineyard woman was arrested Friday after authorities say she picked her children up at school and drove with them in the car while she was intoxicated and had used marijuana. The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. after staff at an elementary school in Vineyard...
KSLTV
Utah family feels like they’re being targeted over acceptance flags
SANDY, Utah — A Sandy family said they’re fed up with being targeted in the middle of the night by vandals poisoning their landscape. “They started on the street side, very low, and we just couldn’t quite figure out what was happening,” said Robert Smith. For...
KSLTV
Police announce charges, release body cam footage of Centerville home invasion, fire
CENTERVILLE, Utah — Formal charges have been filed against a 37-year-old man after he allegedly broke into a home in Centerville on July 21, attacked the residents, and then set fire to the building. The Centerville Police Department also released body camera footage from officers who responded to the...
890kdxu.com
Lt. Governor’s Cousin Named As Victim In Murder-Suicide
(Taylorsville, UT) -- The cousin of Utah's lieutenant governor is dead following a murder-suicide in Taylorsville. Investigators say 34-year-old Amanda Mayne was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds early Wednesday. Mayne was the cousin of Utah Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson. Henderson released a statement saying she was shocked and calling her cousin a victim of senseless violence. Police say Mayne was killed by 26-year-old Taylor Martin, who was also found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Comments / 3