Brazil govt. removes environment chief in possible reprisal

By FABIANO MAISONNAVE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
FILE - Planalto presidential palace, right, and the National Congress building during the sunset in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Samuel Vieira de Souza, a retired Army colonel, has been removed from his position of director of the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, IBAMA. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The administration of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has removed a top environmental official in a potential act of retribution, just days after he appeared in a report on illegal gold mining in the Amazon rainforest for the Brazilian television station Globo.

The dismissal of Samuel Vieira de Souza, a retired Army colonel and director of the environmental agency known by the Portuguese acronym IBAMA, was published Thursday in the nation’s official gazette.

De Souza recently allowed a Globo television crew to accompany an agency operation against prospectors in the Yanomami Indigenous territory, and gave an on-camera interview. The piece aired Sunday on Globo’s program Fantastico. Bolsonaro, who is running for reelection, has been an outspoken champion of fostering economic activity within Indigenous territories, particularly promising regulation of mining in areas where it is currently illegal.

It would be a “big coincidence” if de Souza were fired for any reason other than the Globo report, Alex Lacerda, head of the union that represents the nation’s environment officials, told The Associated Press.

The Globo segment denounced businessman Rodrigo Martins de Mello, a Bolsonaro backer who has been accused of involvement with mining on protected Amazon lands, which the president has repeatedly promised to legalize. De Mello, who is running for a seat in Congress, previously denied any wrongdoing through his lawyer.

But the Brazilian government gave a different explanation for de Souza’s removal. The environmental agency said he will be part of a working group to fight international environmental crime, as a special advisor to the Ministry of Environment. U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry is one of the leaders of this initiative.

The working group was created during the Summit of the Americas in June in Los Angeles.

De Souza is one of several military officials named by Bolsonaro to key positions in the nation’s Indigenous and environmental agencies who had limited or no expertise in the fields. The president has called career environmental and Indigenous officials radicals and during his tenure their agencies have been defanged.

Nobody was immediately announced as a replacement for de Souza. August is historically an important month for environmental protection in the Amazon. Part of the dry season, it is the second-worst month for both deforestation and fire.

De Souza’s removal could parallel an episode in April 2020 when Olivaldi Azevedo, another military officer, was dismissed soon after Globo aired a segment featuring an operation against land grabbers inside an Indigenous territory.

For years, Bolsonaro has accused Globo and several other mainstream media of unfair coverage that favors the opposition. In February 2021, he held up a large sign reading “GLOBO TRASH” as a crowd of his supporters cheered.

Lacerda, of the environmental officials’ union, said in a phone interview that the retired colonel shouldn’t have been named to his position at IBAMA in the first place.

“Our struggle is for only environmental officials to occupy these positions. These are technical positions,” he said. “Since the government began ousting officials, Brazil has seen record-breaking deforestation.”

Bolsonaro this week launched his campaign for reelection, with the first-round vote just over six weeks away. On Aug. 22, he will appear on Globo’s nightly news program for his first sit-down interview with the network in years.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

The Associated Press

Latvia to topple Soviet-era monument a week after Estonia

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Latvia will tear down a Soviet-era monument on Tuesday that commemorates the Red Army’s victory over Nazi Germany, authorities said, coming a week after Estonia removed a similar landmark. Police have erected a yellow fence to cordon off the area near the monument, which stands like a high-rise in downtown Riga’s Victory Park. It has an 80-meter (260-foot) concrete spire with a Soviet star on top, with two groups of statues beside the edge of a pond. The monument, built in 1985 while Latvia was still part of the Soviet Union, will be felled using machinery on Tuesday, said Janis Lange, the Latvian capital’s executive director. He told a news conference that it will be toppled without the use of explosives, according to Latvian television. It wasn’t immediately clear what would happen to the monument after it’s taken down.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Dutch government under fire in debate over emissions cuts

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch lawmakers broke into their summer vacations Tuesday to debate the government’s contentious plans to slash nitrogen emissions that have sparked angry protests by farmers. The debate was called after Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said in a newspaper interview that the goal of reducing emissions by 50% by 2030 was not set in stone. Hoekstra’s Christian Democrats party, which traditionally wins votes among farmers and in rural communities, has been losing support in polls since the government published its nitrogen targets. Hoekstra’s comments caused friction in Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s four-party ruling Cabinet and led to lawmakers backing a call for a debate that will be the first major test of unity since the coalition took office in January after the country’s longest ever government formation negotiations. Lawmaker Geert Wilders, whose Party for Freedom is the largest opposition group in parliament and who called for the debate, also used it to criticize the government for not doing enough to tackle a cost-of-living crisis that is hitting the Netherlands and many other European nations amid soaring energy costs and inflation.
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

Gobal shares mixed amid speculation about Fed rate hike

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed Tuesday amid speculation about another interest rate raise by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Benchmarks in Asia finished lower in Japan, Australia, South Korea and China, but European indexes were mixed, rising in France and Germany while falling in Britain. Oil prices rose. France’s CAC 40 added 0.2% in early trading to 6,391.76. Germany’s DAX rose 0.3% to 13,265.61. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.4% to 7,503.25. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures up 0.3% at 33,145.00. S&P 500 futures were up 0.3% at 4,153.25. Investors are grappling with uncertainty over when the highest U.S. inflation in decades will ease significantly, how much the U.S. Fed will have to raise interest rates in order to get it under control and how much the rate hikes will slow the economy.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

